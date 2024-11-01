Race against the Covenant in your brand-new Porsche with Forza Halo 5's latest update — I'm sorry, I meant Forza Horizon 5 (now feat. Steve Vai)

Porsche is the second star of the show in this update... after Halo, of course.

What you need to know

The next Forza Horizon 5 update may be called "Track Day," but there's an awful lot of Halo going on here.

Playground Games has detailed what's coming in this update, and it includes the biggest single drop of new EventLab props in FH5 history.

Players will be able to design their own Halo themed racetracks and maps, and three Halo songs are also joining the soundtrack.

If you need to know more than just "there's Halo now," this update also drops four modern Porsches into the Festival Playlist.

I suppose it was too much to ask for Playground Games to reveal the spooky-themed Forza Horizon 5 update one day after Halloween already ended, but I'll take this. Forza Horizon 5: Track Day is official and starting next week, and this update may be the most spartan yet. No, I don't mean basic and simple — I mean actual Spartans.

Forza Horizon 5: Let's ¡GO! - Horizon Track Day - YouTube Watch On

The next Forza Horizon 5 update boasts the largest single EventLab prop drop in the game's history, and it's all Halo. Of course, a new Festival Playlist is also arriving with four new reward cards (spoiler, they're all modern Porsches), and the Oval Track is returning to the Stadium once again. Let's dive into it all, shall we?

Did you ever want to race a Porsche down a Forerunner highway? Now you can.

Nothing is stopping you from building your own version of Halo right in Forza Horizon 5. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

I won't waste any more of your time. Here's everything coming in the Forza Horizon 5: Track Day update next week.

Four new cars. The Festival Playlist is securing four new reward cars this update, and they all hail from the same manufacturer. There's no Car Pack DLC this time, but the community should be pretty happy with these additions. 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2023 Porsche 911 Rallye 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S

The Festival Playlist is securing four new reward cars this update, and they all hail from the same manufacturer. There's no Car Pack DLC this time, but the community should be pretty happy with these additions. Brand-new Halo props. The Xbox Game Studios family has come together again with another great collaboration. This time around, Playground Games has added the largest-ever EventLab prop pack to Forza Horizon 5, and every single prop is Halo-themed. There are 71 Halo props in total, letting players design their very own Halo racetracks and maps.

The Xbox Game Studios family has come together again with another great collaboration. This time around, Playground Games has added the largest-ever EventLab prop pack to Forza Horizon 5, and every single prop is Halo-themed. There are 71 Halo props in total, letting players design their very own Halo racetracks and maps. A few new songs. The Halo fun doesn't end there. The Forza Horizon 5 soundtrack is securing three official Halo songs with Halo Theme Gungnir Mix (feat. Steve Vai), Installation 04, and The Trails.

The Halo fun doesn't end there. The Forza Horizon 5 soundtrack is securing three official Halo songs with Halo Theme Gungnir Mix (feat. Steve Vai), Installation 04, and The Trails. The return of the Oval Track. The Stadium is enjoying another Evolving World makeover, and this time the popular Oval Track is returning for another round of high-octane asphalt racing.

The Stadium is enjoying another Evolving World makeover, and this time the popular Oval Track is returning for another round of high-octane asphalt racing. A new Festival Playlist. As always, Forza Horizon 5: Track Day also features a new, themed Festival Playlist with a ton of rewards, including all four of the Porsches added in this update.

We're not getting a massive pile of new vehicles to add to our garage, but that's not a bad list for an update.

Your Porsche doesn't have to be pink... Mine probably will be, though. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

It'll be really interesting to see what the many talented FH5 community designers are able to accomplish with all the new Halo props. The EventLab is about to be filled with unique new racetracks and maps that we've never seen in Forza before, and it should be a lot of fun.

While the arriving cars only number four in total, they're all brand-new Porsches. That should make a lot of FH5 players happy, who are often asking for more modern cars, and Porsche has been a long-time staple of the Forza franchise. All-in-all, the Forza Horizon 5: Track Day update does seem pretty solid, and players will still be able to take advantage of the Horizon Backstage feature added in the last FH5 update.

Forza Horizon 5: Track Day is likely dropping on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for Xbox and Windows PC, but the actual Festival Playlist won't kick off until that Thursday.