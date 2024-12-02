One of Xbox's best games in a decade is two weeks away from disappearing forever — but you still have time to buy it

Forza Horizon 4 was a huge success after its release in 2018, but its time in the sun has officially passed.

Forza Horizon 4 first released in 2018, and quickly became one of Xbox's most successful and highest-rated first-party exclusives.

Over six years later, FH4 is officially being sunsetted, and its end-of-life date is less than two weeks away.

On Dec. 15, 2024, Forza Horizon 4 will be permanently delisted from all digital storefronts, and removed from Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This is due to music and car licenses expiring, but FH4 already lasted longer than any previous Horizon entry (and Forza Horizon 5 is still going strong).

You still have time to buy FH4 and add it to your library to keep forever, but time is running out.

Forza Horizon 5 took millions of racers to the diverse Mexican landscape, and it enjoys monthly content updates adding new cars, races, and features. Three years after its release, and FH5 is still going strong. Many fondly remember the game that came before, though, and for that title the future isn't looking as positive. Months after it was announced, Forza Horizon 4's end-of-life date is mere weeks away.

Released in Oct. 2018, Forza Horizon 4 brought the legendary open-world arcade racing series to the United Kingdom for the first time. FH4 was a huge success for Xbox and Playground Games, and performed well during its three-year tenure before Forza Horizon 5 arrived. Now, another three years later, and FH4 is set to be permanently delisted from all digital storefronts on Dec. 15, 2024, meaning right now is your last chance to buy the game and add it to your library forever.

Don't wait any longer — you can buy Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition (Xbox & PC) for $19.99 at Amazon, an 80% discount that includes the base game, its two DLC expansions, and a ton of DLC cars and perks.

The end of an era, and signs of things to come

I absolutely adored Forza Horizon 4 until an Xbox cloud saves bug deleted my progress. I'm sad to see it go. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Horizon 4 was released on Oct. 2, 2018 for Xbox One and Windows PC, and enjoyed regular content updates and car additions until July 2021. Credit where credit is due, that's already a much longer life span than the three Forza Horizons that came before it, and FH4 has continued to be available and playable for more than three years since. Its delisting means the close of an era, but it's not all bad news.

Racing games like Forza are often subject to eventual delistings because it costs a lot of money to license the car brands and official music that go into these games. For most of Forza Horizon and Forza Motorsport, that meant shutting down four years after release, with content updates ending two years after release (to make way for the next entry).

Forza Horizon 4 enjoyed updates for an additional year and has been available to purchase for three more on top of that, though, which bodes well for Forza Horizon 5 — a game that shows zero signs of slowing down over three years after it released in 2021. There's no information on when FH5 will eventually be delisted (as it surely must), but it's still getting new cars (and even new music) every month.

As for Forza Horizon 4, what exactly does "end-of-life" mean? Well, Xbox Game Studios and Playground Games will permanently delist FH4 from all digital storefronts, including the Microsoft Store and Steam, and the game will be completely removed from Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and other subscriptions it may be a part of. All Forza Horizon 4 DLC will also be delisted.

This does not mean Forza Horizon 4 will become unplayable. Those with physical copies or who already own the digital game will be able to download and play FH4 like normal and into perpetuity, with access to all their content. Basically, you need to own the game before it's delisted on Dec. 15, 2024, or you won't be able to play it (unless you buy a digital code or physical copy from third-party retailers).

That gives you two weeks! This is the time to pick up the base game, expansions, car pass, and any other DLC you were missing before Forza Horizon 4 disappears.

When will Forza Horizon 4 be delisted? Forza Horizon 4 goes end-of-life and will be delisted from all digital storefronts and subscription services (including the Microsoft Store, Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming) on Dec. 15, 2024. You will want to buy the game before this happens.

Will I lose access if I already own Forza Horizon 4? No, anyone who owns either a digital or physical copy of Forza Horizon 4 and any of its DLC will continue to have access to it, including downloading and playing the full game. Forza Horizon 4 is not being removed from existing owner libraries, nor will it become unplayable, this is about ending its sales.

Will I be able to buy Forza Horizon 4 after its end-of-life date? After Dec. 15, 2024, Forza Horizon 4 will not be officially available through any digital storefronts or subscription services. However, you may still be able to get a copy of the game by purchasing a digital code or physical disk from a third-party retailer like Amazon. Digital codes will continue to be redeemable after FH4 is delisted, but stocks will be severely limited — once retailers run out, there won't be any more. It's best to buy the game now so you don't risk those shortages.