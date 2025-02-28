Don't buy Forza Horizon 5 again on PS5 just yet, it's missing one crucial feature

Race all you want, your progress isn't coming with you to PS5.

Xbox's evolving multiplatform strategy just shifted again with the imminent arrival of Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation 5 and 5 Pro. Considering the Forza franchise has been an Xbox console exclusive since its inception in 2005, that's a big deal.

Honestly, I'm not here to complain about FH5 abandoning its Xbox exclusivity or even to open up that particular can of worms. Forza Horizon 5 is a mature, popular open-world racing game with a massive online community, and it can only benefit from an entirely new potential player base.

The problem is that Forza Horizon 5 is missing something that should be the standard for any true multiplatform game, especially when you're a publisher who has to prove itself, like Microsoft. FH5 doesn't support cross-progression of any kind on PlayStation.

Cross-play but no cross-save, what does that mean for FH5?

You'll be able to play with all your friends, you just won't be able to carry your progress across devices. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Through your Microsoft Account, Forza Horizon 5 does support online cross-play between Xbox and Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam, and PS5 will be seamlessly added to the pool when the game launches there in April.

That means you can race your friends around Mexico regardless of where they play. That's how it should be, and most modern multiplayer games embrace that mentality without issue.

FH5 also supports cross-progression, too, but only with the Xbox Play Anywhere version that spans Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via the Microsoft Store.

With Xbox cloud saves, you can bring all of your progress from device to device, so you can play wherever and however you want without worry. Unfortunately, Steam has already been left out of the conversation there, although Microsoft is starting to turn things around with games like Avowed.

If you play Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox and then buy a Steam Deck handheld for mobile gaming, you're out of luck. You've probably already guessed considering this article, you know, exists, but PlayStation players are also drawing the short straw here.

It doesn't matter how many hundreds of hours you've poured into FH5, how much money you've spent, or how large your car collection has become — if you also want to play on PS5, complete with the platform-specific enhancements and feature support, none of your progress will come with you.

Brand-new players need not apply, but multi-device gamers should beware

New players are in for a serious treat, Forza Horizon 5 is an amazing racing game. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

If you only game on PlayStation and you're new to Forza Horizon 5, this doesn't matter to you... At least right now. After all, you're starting from the beginning anyway.

If you do ever decide to purchase a gaming handheld or level up your setup with a powerful gaming PC, though, everything you've accomplished on PS5 will remain trapped on Sony's platform.

Those are the players that are being hurt by FH5 lacking cross-save support. I'm one of them; I mostly game on my Xbox Series X, but I also have a powerful desktop PC and an ASUS ROG Ally X gaming handheld.

I love the Xbox Play Anywhere initiative because it guarantees my library and all my save files will travel between those devices, so I can choose if I want the comfort of Xbox, the visual fidelity of desktop, or the portability of handheld without worrying about anything else.

There are many thousands of gamers who are in a similar boat as I, but you can swap out the Xbox for a PlayStation. If they've already fallen in love with Forza on other platforms, it makes total sense why they'd be interested in playing again on PS5 — especially if they enjoy hunting trophies.

It just won't work like that, though, even if the precedent has already been set.

Other multiplatform Xbox games already support cross-save

The Sea of Thieves Owl must express their confusion at this situation. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

You may believe I'm being unreasonable in demanding a feature that isn't possible, but it is and Xbox has already proven it.

Both Grounded and Sea of Thieves fully support cross-progression across all platforms, and that means Xbox, Windows PC (even Steam), PS5, and even the Nintendo Switch in Grounded's case.

The foundation is there thanks to Microsoft's account system, and multiple developers have already proven it can be done. Why is Forza Horizon 5 different?

FH5 has a lot of DLC, isn't that why there's no cross-save support?

Do you know how much DLC you can buy for Forza Horizon 5? I'll tell you: a lot. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Horizon 5 isn't just a game, there's also countless DLC add-ons, expansions, and car packs. It's a massive game, and aside from the Xbox Play Anywhere version on the Microsoft Store, your purchases don't sync, either.

What if someone owns the full FH5 collection on Windows PC, and then only buys the base game on PlayStation? How would cross-save work then? Simple: you keep your progress, stats, and existing cars, but lose access to any content or persistent bonuses you don't own on that platform.

For example, you'd still own all the vehicles you earned from playing Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure, but wouldn't be able to access the Rally Adventure map on PlayStation without buying the expansion. You'd still get the special VIP Membership cars, house, and cosmetics, but not the increased rewards or daily wheelspins.

I'm not asking for cross-purchases, as nice as that would be in an ideal world. Players should just be able to keep what they've earned, especially if they're willing to buy the game on multiple platforms just to play the way they want.

Rant aside, FH5 comes to PlayStation in a few weeks

Some pretty sick cars are joining the FH5 roster with the Horizon Realms update. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

I won't breakdown the whole ordeal because we already have a dedicated news article detailing Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation (including preorder information), but I'll provide the quick synopsis.

FH5 is now available to preorder on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, with three available editions. Those who preorder the Premium Edition will be able to play as early as Apr. 25, 2025, while the rest of us will have to wait until Apr. 29, 2025.

It's not a simple port, either, as FH5 will be optimized for the PlayStation platform. There will be two modes from which to choose, with "Performance" targeting 60 frames-per-second and "Quality" targeting 30 FPS.

Those with the latest and greatest PS5 Pro will be able to enjoy increased visual fidelity and even in-game ray tracing.

Alongside FH5's PlayStation debut, all platforms will get the Horizon Realms update, which does feel a bit final for this live service behemoth. New challenges, more ways to play, and even new cars to collect will all be a part of the update. On top of that, Nissan fans will have a fresh car pack DLC to purchase if they want.