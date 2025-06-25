Forget about Steam in the Xbox PC app — I want Game Pass in the app I actually use

All I really want is Game Pass to be available through Steam.

Microsoft announced some gaming news yesterday that I wasn't expecting; it plans to add Xbox PC app integration with "leading PC gaming stores," making it a whole lot easier to access all your games in one spot.

This update arrives first for Xbox Insiders this week as it's still undergoing testing, but if everything goes according to plan, it will roll out officially in time for the expected launch of the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X later this year.

The Xbox Wire post announcing the new Xbox app game aggregation only mentions that you'll be able to "launch games from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, and other leading PC storefronts," initially leaving Steam with a big question mark beside it.

However, now that PC gamers have been able to test out the new feature via the Insider program, fears have been put to rest. Your Steam library is now indeed accessible through the Xbox app on PC.

The response to this news has so far been quite positive. Dealing with fewer launchers is always a good thing, and Xbox is clearly taking its forward approach with its plans to blur the lines between PC and console.

However, I know I'm not alone in pondering an alternative future where the PC Xbox app — more specifically, PC Game Pass — comes to Steam.

PC Game Pass on Steam is all I really want

A look at the new Steam integration in the Xbox PC app. (Image credit: Automatic_Ad1665 (Reddit))

With Microsoft's recent push to turn everything into an Xbox and some evidence of a grand Xbox singularity where the Xbox console and gaming PCs become indistinguishable, this news of the Xbox PC app getting library aggregation with other storefronts isn't that surprising.

My first thought when reading the news, however, was "Why can't Microsoft make Game Pass available through Steam?"

I'm a longtime Game Pass subscriber, and I firmly believe that it's one of the best (if not the best) values in PC gaming today. The biggest issue I have with PC Game Pass, and I know I'm not the only one, is the Xbox app for Windows.

Executive Editor Jez Corden gave his opinion of the Xbox app on Windows PCs late last year, noting that while Microsoft has improved its usability exponentially since its initial launch, it is still a far cry from the high bar set by Steam.

Why can't Microsoft make Game Pass available through Steam?

I don't know how many times I've fought with the app due to some bug that randomly appeared, leaving me with a troubleshooting session rather than a gaming session. Not to mention the often incredibly slow download speeds that often plague games, new and old.

EA's gaming subscription service, EA Play, is available through Steam, and I wouldn't be surprised to see memberships on the rise now that the horrendous EA App can be bypassed.

I also wouldn't be surprised to see the same effect occur with Game Pass subscriptions should it ever come to Steam. I know a few gamers in my personal life who don't have a PC Game Pass subscription solely for the fact that they'd have to use the Windows Xbox app.

What's stopping Steam and Microsoft from reaching a Game Pass deal?

I assume it's either money or competing visions of the future of PC gaming that's keeping Game Pass out of Steam. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The biggest obstacle to PC Game Pass coming to Steam likely has dollar signs plastered all over it. Steam's parent company, Valve, takes a cut of every game sold through its platform, and I don't imagine that'd be any different for new and recurring Game Pass subscriptions.

But would giving Valve a cut really harm Microsoft's profits?

In February 2024, it was reported that Game Pass had 34 million subscribers spread out over Xbox and PC users. Whether that number has grown or shrunk since then, I can't say, but that's still a lot of users.

Looking at Steam this morning, there are more than 34 million users online. I understand that there's a significant crossover in active Steam users and Game Pass subscribers (myself included), but surely there would be an influx of new members as gamers who have avoided Game Pass due to the Xbox app now have another avenue.

Beyond the money aspect, Microsoft might not want to give Steam the keys to its massively successful subscription service as it's trying to build out its own ecosystem for Xbox and PC gamers.

If that's indeed the case, I hope that Microsoft can speed up the development cycle for the PC Xbox App, as it's still a long way from what Steam can offer.

On the flip side, it might be Steam that doesn't want Game Pass on its platform. Despite taking a cut of subscriptions, Valve would miss out on revenue from individual game sales.

Either way, I don't see how some sort of partnership would benefit both companies — and, more importantly, PC gamers — in the long run.

Give the new Xbox PC app aggregated gaming library a try

I will admit that the new game aggregation in the PC Xbox App looks quite sharp, and if you often use the app, there's no harm in trying out the new feature yourself.

You can give it a shot by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub on Windows 11 and signing up for the PC Gaming preview section. The best part? You can choose which third-party storefronts show up in your app.

It's rolling out to users now, so you might not have the new feature right when you enroll in the program. Keep checking back!

Do you agree with my opinion that Game Pass should come to Steam? Would it make you sign up for Game Pass? Let me know in the comments section below!