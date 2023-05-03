Here's when you can watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct

What you need to know

Microsoft previously confirmed that following its usual Xbox Games Showcase later this year, a special Starfield Direct would be held.

The Xbox Games Showcase will be held on June 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Immediately after the show ends, Bethesda Game Studios will have a deep dive into Starfield.

An Xbox Games Showcase Extended will be held on June 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, with "in-depth interviews" focused on the news from the main showcase.

While we previously knew some of Microsoft's plans for big summer gaming events, we've got all the details now.

As shared via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), Microsoft is holding an Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. While there's no exact games or studios mentioned for this part of the Xbox event, the announcement indicates that it will include "some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios, and our many creative partners around the world," adding that "This is the day gamers have been waiting for to see what is coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass."

As previously confirmed, immediately following the showcase, Microsoft and Bethesda Game Studios will hold a Starfield Direct, with new information on the team's upcoming science-fiction role-playing game. Starfield is currently slated to launch on Sep. 6, 2023.

Similar to in prior years, an "extended" showcase will be held on June 13 at 10:00 a.m PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, with interviews that dive deeper into the news covered during the main event. All of these shows will be available through YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, with support for 30 languages, as well as American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English Audio Description.

Windows Central's take

While last year's show focused on games that were aiming to launch in the next 12 months, I'm expecting this year's show to not be quite as restrictive, even if the games are still mostly sooner rather than later. Obviously Starfield is a big deal and I'm eager to see more of what Todd Howard's team has cooked up, but I'm also curious which Xbox games we'll see during the main show. Hellblade? Avowed? We'll have to wait and see.