Starfield has been delayed, but now has an official release date on Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Starfield is the next big role-playing game being developed by Bethesda Game Studios.

The game was originally slated to launch on Nov. 22, 2022 before being pushed back for additional polish.

Starfield now has a release date of Sep. 6, 2023.

Starfield is the first game Bethesda Game Studios has developed as an Xbox first-party studio.

After being pushed out of 2022, Bethesda Game Studios' science-fiction adventure finally has a release date.

Bethesda Softworks shared the new release date on Wednesday, alongside a bit of additional footage from the game. Players can look forward to jumping into Starfield on Sep. 6, 2023.

In the launch date announcement video, director Todd Howard noted that "We have poured ourselves into this game, and even I'm surprised how much we can pour, it is large."

Howard also shared that Starfield will get a dedicated Developer_Direct showcase in June 2023, which will follow the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 11.

Starfield is the first game developed by Bethesda Games Studios as an Xbox first-party studio, and the game is launching exclusively on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC. Like all other first-party Xbox games, it'll also be available day one in Xbox Game Pass.

2023 is proving to be a strong year for Bethesda Softworks as part of Xbox. The publisher shadow dropped Hi-Fi Rush to critical acclaim earlier in the year, while Arkane Austin's Redfall is slated to arrive on May 2, 2023.

Windows Central's take

A second delay out of the first half of 2023 is a bit disappointing to see. A hard date is good though, especially since it wasn't into the holiday period. Starfield is a huge game for Xbox, and so the team at Bethesda needs to get it right. It's been so long since we had a proper mainline Bethesda Game Studios experience, I'm extremely excited for this.