Starfield gets gameplay demo showing gunplay, character creation, spaceship customization, and more

What you need to know

During the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Bethesda Game Studios showed off an extensive look at gameplay footage for Starfield.

Starfield was first revealed with a teaser at E3 2018, before getting an in-engine trailer at the 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase.

The gameplay footage showed off combat, exploration, creation creation, space flight, and more.

One of the biggest games — and longest gameplay demos — at the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showase was Starfield, from Bethesda Game Studios.

Starfield is set in the year 2330, when humanity has expanded out to a region called the Settled Systems. The gameplay footage shown is extensive, with combat on the ground as well as space dogfighting. Bethesda Game Studios creative director Todd Howard showed off character creation, and also confirmed that players can customize their spaceships, changing the functionality and layout.

You can take a look at the gameplay presentation below:

The scale of the game is beyond anything Bethesda Game Studios has ever done, with Howard indicating Starfield will have 100 star systems to explore, with almost 1,000 planets. Every single planet can be explored, though not every planet has settlements or anything resembling civilization.

Starfield is an Xbox console exclusive, so it's coming only to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. As an Xbox first-party game, it's also launching day one into Xbox Game Pass.

Starfield was originally slated to launch on Nov. 11, 2022, but was delayed to the first half of 2023, alongside Arkane Austin's Redfall. There's no new release date right now, but presumably this means the game will launch sometime before June 30, 2023.