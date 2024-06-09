The Xbox Showcase unveils a brand-new RPG from a fledgling studio coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a brand-new action RPG and the debut title from Sandfall Interactive, published by Kepler Interactive.

The game is set in a world where a powerful paintress paints a number, and all people of that age disappear. Each year, the number gets lower, and the victims are younger.

Players control an expedition who must find and stop the paintress before she can paint another death.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass in 2025.

A brand-new action RPG was unveiled during the 2024 Xbox Showcase. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the debut title from Sandfall Interactive, set to be published by Kepler Interactive, and coming to Xbox and PC in 2025. Expedition 33 will launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is described as a story-rich RPG set in a world where a Paintress wakes once a year to paint a number upon a monolith. Everybody that is the age of the number painted then disappears into smoke. With the paintress set to awaken and paint the number 33, a group of fighters band together and set out to kill the paintress, putting an end to her illustrated destruction.

Expedition 33 is a turn-based action RPG with real-time mechanics set in a world inspired by Belle Époque France. Players will experience what could become the last year of Expedition 33's lives as they hunt down the paintress, exploring breathtaking landscapes and terrifying foes while expanding their party and completing hidden quests.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was given a launch window of 2025, and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass day one. The game is also listed on Steam.