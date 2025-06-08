Double Fine announced its new game, and I'm so ready to play as a sentient lighthouse

Keeper has you playing as a sentient lighthouse with legs.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, we learned that the studio behind Psychonauts has a new action-puzzle game called Keeper, in which you play as a sentient lighthouse with creepy crawly legs.

As seen in the trailer, the story takes place on a surreal island without any talking, just some entrancing music.

Apparently, the long-forgotten lighthouse awakens and finds itself accompanied by a strange bird who helps them move things around. As a player, you're tasked with adventuring around said island while solving puzzles with your little bird friend.

A surreal charmer that I can't wait to play

Keeper - Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'm always delighted by Double Fine's charmingly odd worlds, and I cannot wait to dive into this one. It has everything I love. Beaches, surreal art, and characters that walk the thin line between creepy and cute.

Seriously, everything from the art style to the characters' idiosyncratic movements has me intrigued. I'm sure there will be some surprises that I never see coming. It is from Double Fine, after all.

As an Xbox Game Studios title, Keeper is coming exclusively to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC (Steam), and Xbox Cloud on October 17, 2025.

You can wishlist it now on Steam or Xbox.

