Double Fine announced its new game, and I'm so ready to play as a sentient lighthouse
Keeper is a new adventure puzzle game that comes out October 2025.
During the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, we learned that the studio behind Psychonauts has a new action-puzzle game called Keeper, in which you play as a sentient lighthouse with creepy crawly legs.
As seen in the trailer, the story takes place on a surreal island without any talking, just some entrancing music.
Apparently, the long-forgotten lighthouse awakens and finds itself accompanied by a strange bird who helps them move things around. As a player, you're tasked with adventuring around said island while solving puzzles with your little bird friend.
A surreal charmer that I can't wait to play
I'm always delighted by Double Fine's charmingly odd worlds, and I cannot wait to dive into this one. It has everything I love. Beaches, surreal art, and characters that walk the thin line between creepy and cute.
Seriously, everything from the art style to the characters' idiosyncratic movements has me intrigued. I'm sure there will be some surprises that I never see coming. It is from Double Fine, after all.
As an Xbox Game Studios title, Keeper is coming exclusively to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC (Steam), and Xbox Cloud on October 17, 2025.
You can wishlist it now on Steam or Xbox.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Keeper: Coming Soon to Xbox
Explore a strange island while taking on the role of a moving lighthouse and his bird companion.
Self-professed gaming geek Rebecca Spear is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, mini PCs, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.