Xbox's Fable reboot has a release window at long last, and a new trailer, too

What you need to know

Today at the Xbox Games Showcase, Playground Games revealed a new trailer for its reboot of the legendary ARPG series Fable.

First announced back in 2020, the trailer has confirmed that the Fable reboot now has a 2025 release window.

The Fable games were first made in the 2000s and early 2010s, but the series went on hiatus after developer Lionhead Studios was closed by Microsoft in 2016.

The tease of the long-awaited Fable reboot at last year's showcase was undoubtedly a huge highlight of that show, and thankfully, Microsoft has bestowed us with another great trailer for Playground Games' title at Xbox Games Showcase 2024. It's embedded below, though you can also watch the trailer through this link.

The trailer doesn't reveal any gameplay, though it does give fans a close look at the game's charming story and characters. The cinematics on display in it are also gorgeous, and do much to show off the colorful, vibrant, and magical world of Albion. The highlight of the trailer, though, is that it's finally unveiled an official release window for the reboot: 2025.

Fable is a beloved franchise that's been around for over 20 years now, with games released as far back as 2001. The games from the 2000s and early 2010s were developed by Lionhead Studios, though the series went on hiatus after Microsoft closed that studio down in 2016. Now, though, Fable is back in a big way, with Playground Games — the team behind Forza Horizon 5 and other Forza Horizon games — at the helm.

I've never actually played a Fable game, but I've always heard great things about the series, and as a lover of fantasy ARPGs, I'll definitely be checking it out when it launches next year. Notably, the trailer highlights that the reboot is coming to both Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam. Like all Xbox console exclusives, it will also release day one on Xbox Game Pass.