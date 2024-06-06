How to watch Summer Game Fest 2024 — Not-E3, Xbox Games Showcase, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, Wholesome Direct, and more
We're about to learn about upcoming games at Summer Game Fest 2024 and Xbox Games Showcase 2024.
This weekend is the start of Summer Game Fest 2024, a four-day stretch where various companies and groups will host showcases and broadcasts to show off upcoming video games. But just when are these various events and how can you watch them?
No worries, I've gathered all of the information you need to keep up with all of this year's not-E3 Summer Game Fest live stream showcases including dates, times, and embedded videos for the various broadcasts. I've also included a section on what to expect from this year's events if you're interested.
Gaming live stream calendar 2024
|Event
|Date & Time
|Summer Game Fest 2024
|June 7 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET
|Day of the Devs
|June 7 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET
|Devolver Direct
|June 7 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
|Future of Play Direct
|June 8 at 8am PT / 11am ET
|Wholesome Direct
|June 8 at 9am PT / 12pm ET
|Latin American Games Showcase
|June 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET
|Women Led Games Showcase
|June 8 at 12:30pm PT / 2:30pm ET
|Future Games Show Summer Showcase
|June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET
|Xbox Games Showcase & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct
|June 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET
|PC Gaming Show
|June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET
|Ubisoft Forward
|June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET
How to watch Summer Game Fest 2024
TUNE IN: Friday, June 7 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET
- YouTube
- Twitch
- TikTok
- X (formerly Twitter)
- NOTE: The Day of the Devs live stream and Devolver Direct will follow one after the other once Summer Game Fest finishes.
We know that a wide range of video game companies have partnered with Summer Game Fest this year. The event will be approximately two hours long and will be hosted, as always, by Geoff Keighley in Los Angeles, California.
How to watch Wholesome Direct 2024
TUNE IN: Saturday, June 8 at 9am PT / 12pm ET
Wholesome Direct is all about cozy games (and often very cute games) from various indie developers. Get ready for some adorable and potentially emotional video game announcements.
Latin American Games Showcase
TUNE IN: Saturday, June 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Over 70 games will be shown off during the Latin American Games Showcase. This will include exclusive trailers and world premiers.
Women-Led Games live stream
TUNE IN: Saturday, June 8 at 12:30pm PT / 2:30pm ET
The Women-Led Games live stream is exactly what it sounds like. It's expected to run for roughly an hour.
How to watch Future Games Show
TUNE IN: Saturday, June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET
This livestream will feature more than 40 upcoming video games for various platforms.
How to watch Xbox Games Showcase 2024 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct
TUNE IN: Sunday, June 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET
- YouTube (Xbox) | YouTube (Bethesda) | YouTube (Activision Games)
- Twitch (Xbox) | Twitch (ASL) | Twitch (Bethesda)
- NOTE: Xbox Games Showcase 2024 will be immediately followed by the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct.
There are multiple places to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 live stream due to the fact that the now acquired Bethesda and Activision Games accounts are still active. Outside of YouTube and Twitch, you can also watch the broadcast on Facebook.
How to watch the PC Gaming Show
TUNE IN: Sunday, June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET
More than 70 upcoming video games specifically available for PC will be shown off during this broadcast.
How to watch Ubisoft Forward
TUNE IN: Monday, June 10 at 12pm PT / 9pm CEST
Several games will be shown during this event, but we know for sure that Assassin's Creed Shadows, XDefiant, and Star Wars Outlaws will all play a part in this year's Ubisoft Forward live stream.
What to expect from Summer Game Fest 2024 and Xbox Games Showcase 2024
Our own Jez Corden has already written out a detailed article on what to expect from the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, so I suggest giving that a thorough read if you're interested.
Otherwise, I think it's a good idea to keep video game expectations low this year. After all, it's been a rather rough time in the gaming industry, full of dev layoffs and economic struggles. Not to mention, Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards host/founder, Geoff Keighley, has already warned people not to expect a "one more thing" reveal this year (thanks VG247). For those who need a refresher, historically, the most highly anticipated game trailer or an exciting new game announcement has been reserved until the very end as a way to end the showcase on a high note and this is what's meant by a "one more thing" reveal.
We've also be told not to expect Kingdom Hearts 4, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, The Wolf Among Us 2, Judas, or any Five Nights at Freddy's titles at this year's Summer Game Fest. (thanks Rock, Paper, Shotgun). However, we are obviously getting Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 info during this video game weekend. It's very possible that we could also see Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Avowed, Fable 4, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Monster Hunter Wilds.
You can also check out our list of upcoming Xbox games and upcoming PC games to get a fuller idea for what might be shown during these live streams.
Game companies that will be at Summer Game Fest 2024
The official Summer Game Fest 2024 website lists these companies as partners, which means many of them will likely take part in game announcements and other news. They are listed in alphabetical order:
- 2K
- Amazing Seasun Games
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Arc Games
- Atari
- Atlus
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Blumhouse Games
- Bokeh Game Studio
- Capcom
- Day of the Devs
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Discord
- Dolby
- Electronic Arts
- Embark Studios
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Funcom
- HoyoVerse
- iam8bit Inc.
- Indie Angels
- Innersloth
- Iron Mace
- Jyamma Games
- Level Infinite
- Magic: The Gathering/Wizards of the Coast
- Meta Quest
- NCSoft
- NetEase Games
- Netflix Games
- Nexon
- Niantic
- Party Animals
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocket Pair
- Private Division
- Razer
- Riot Games
- S-Game
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Sega
- SNK
- Steam
- Sunblink
- Supercell
- Thunderful
- Timi Studio Group
- Torn Banner
- Ubisoft
- Uncapped Games
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).