How to watch Summer Game Fest 2024 — Not-E3, Xbox Games Showcase, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, Wholesome Direct, and more

This weekend is the start of Summer Game Fest 2024, a four-day stretch where various companies and groups will host showcases and broadcasts to show off upcoming video games. But just when are these various events and how can you watch them?

No worries, I've gathered all of the information you need to keep up with all of this year's not-E3 Summer Game Fest live stream showcases including dates, times, and embedded videos for the various broadcasts. I've also included a section on what to expect from this year's events if you're interested.

Gaming live stream calendar 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Date & Time Summer Game Fest 2024 June 7 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET Day of the Devs June 7 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET Devolver Direct June 7 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET Future of Play Direct June 8 at 8am PT / 11am ET Wholesome Direct June 8 at 9am PT / 12pm ET Latin American Games Showcase June 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET Women Led Games Showcase June 8 at 12:30pm PT / 2:30pm ET Future Games Show Summer Showcase June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET Xbox Games Showcase & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct June 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET PC Gaming Show June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET Ubisoft Forward June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2024

TUNE IN: Friday, June 7 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET

We know that a wide range of video game companies have partnered with Summer Game Fest this year. The event will be approximately two hours long and will be hosted, as always, by Geoff Keighley in Los Angeles, California.

How to watch Wholesome Direct 2024

Wholesome Direct 2024 takes place June 8 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. (Image credit: Wholesome Games)

TUNE IN: Saturday, June 8 at 9am PT / 12pm ET

Wholesome Direct is all about cozy games (and often very cute games) from various indie developers. Get ready for some adorable and potentially emotional video game announcements.

Latin American Games Showcase

TUNE IN: Saturday, June 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET

Over 70 games will be shown off during the Latin American Games Showcase. This will include exclusive trailers and world premiers.

Women-Led Games live stream

TUNE IN: Saturday, June 8 at 12:30pm PT / 2:30pm ET

The Women-Led Games live stream is exactly what it sounds like. It's expected to run for roughly an hour.

How to watch Future Games Show

TUNE IN: Saturday, June 8 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET

This livestream will feature more than 40 upcoming video games for various platforms.

How to watch Xbox Games Showcase 2024 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct

Xbox Games Showcase 2024 takes places on Sunday, June 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET. (Image credit: Microsoft)

TUNE IN: Sunday, June 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET

There are multiple places to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 live stream due to the fact that the now acquired Bethesda and Activision Games accounts are still active. Outside of YouTube and Twitch, you can also watch the broadcast on Facebook.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show

TUNE IN: Sunday, June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

More than 70 upcoming video games specifically available for PC will be shown off during this broadcast.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward

TUNE IN: Monday, June 10 at 12pm PT / 9pm CEST

Several games will be shown during this event, but we know for sure that Assassin's Creed Shadows, XDefiant, and Star Wars Outlaws will all play a part in this year's Ubisoft Forward live stream.

What to expect from Summer Game Fest 2024 and Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024 is likely to be a smaller affair this year. (Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

Our own Jez Corden has already written out a detailed article on what to expect from the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, so I suggest giving that a thorough read if you're interested.

Otherwise, I think it's a good idea to keep video game expectations low this year. After all, it's been a rather rough time in the gaming industry, full of dev layoffs and economic struggles. Not to mention, Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards host/founder, Geoff Keighley, has already warned people not to expect a "one more thing" reveal this year (thanks VG247). For those who need a refresher, historically, the most highly anticipated game trailer or an exciting new game announcement has been reserved until the very end as a way to end the showcase on a high note and this is what's meant by a "one more thing" reveal.

We've also be told not to expect Kingdom Hearts 4, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, The Wolf Among Us 2, Judas, or any Five Nights at Freddy's titles at this year's Summer Game Fest. (thanks Rock, Paper, Shotgun). However, we are obviously getting Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 info during this video game weekend. It's very possible that we could also see Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Avowed, Fable 4, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Monster Hunter Wilds.

You can also check out our list of upcoming Xbox games and upcoming PC games to get a fuller idea for what might be shown during these live streams.

Game companies that will be at Summer Game Fest 2024

Several companies will be part of Summer Game Fest 2024. (Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

The official Summer Game Fest 2024 website lists these companies as partners, which means many of them will likely take part in game announcements and other news. They are listed in alphabetical order: