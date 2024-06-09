Diablo 4 gets darker than ever in it's new expansion, and we have a launch date

What you need to know

At today's Xbox Games Showcase, Diablo 4 revealed a new trailer for the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion.

The new expansion will launch on October 8, 2024 and there are bonus in game goodies for fans that preorder.

The story follows on from the end of Diablo 4's campaign.

It feels like a lifetime since November 2023 when we got our first peek at Vessel of Hatred, Diablo 4's first-ever expansion, and it's all been quiet on that front since. Thankfully, today, we got another incredible trailer for what will be a whole new area and a new class addition to the game.



Since this is the first Xbox Games Showcase with Blizzard under the Microsoft umbrella, following the acquisition, and Diablo 4 is currently doing numbers on Xbox Game Pass, it seemed fitting to have it as part of the show. Here's everything we saw in the trailer:

In the new Vessel of Hatred trailer, we see Neyrelle battling to maintain her sanity, having visions of her mother, and fighting against Mephisto's corruption. The trailer is grim, even for a Diablo game, and shows an even darker side of the story as Neyrelle's subconscious is twisted and tortured by the Lord of Hatred.

What will Vessel of Hatred be about?

Mephisto is the Lord of Hatred and father of Lilith (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Do not read if you have not finished the Diablo 4 campaign!



Vessel of Hatred, from the name and the voiceover within the trailer, we can assume will be centered around Mephisto. Mephisto is the Lord of Hatred, and he's found his fate intertwined with that of Neyrelle, who we see carrying his Soulstone off into the distance at the end of the base story of Diablo 4. Mephisto is one of the Prime Evils, of which Diablo himself is also, and you can read more about this in our Diablo lore summary.



There are already some mild spoilers for what's to come in Diablo 4's next chapter, which can be found in The Book of Lorath. This book details letters between Neyrelle and Lorath since the end of the campaign. Mephisto might be trapped inside a soulstone, but this isn't preventing his influence and corruption on Neyrelle's mind, as seen in one of her letters:



"I should not have come to Kurast. This was Mephisto’s domain. Almost as soon as I arrived, his voice grew louder, more insistent. The Lord of Hatred laughs at humanity’s insignificance. He mocks my weakness. He shows me the ruin that is to come. Sanctuary devoured. I fear the raging storm inside my head will drive me mad."



I might add that Mephisto has found himself intentionally trapped inside a Soulstone before, and this was also within the region of Kurast, which lies in the heart of Nahantu. Blizzard has already confirmed this to be the location of the expansion, with the map opening up below Zarbinzet and Gea Kul. Mephisto successfully corrupted this area in Diablo 2: Resurrected, and it looks like he'll be up to his old tricks in the expansion. It's likely the player character will need to pick up where Lorath has failed, and track Neyrelle to rescue her from his clutches.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred comes to Xbox, Windows PC and PlayStation on October 8, 2024. The official Diablo socials state that there will be in-game goodies available for players who pre order, we will update as soon as the buy links go live.