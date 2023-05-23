Is Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Diablo 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Diablo 4 is not coming to Xbox or PC Game Pass, and there's no indication that it will any time soon. However, the situation isn't entirely devoid of hope. Should Microsoft succeed in acquiring Diablo 4 publisher Activision Blizzard, the entire Diablo series could come to Game Pass at some point in the future.

Available to preorder, but not on Xbox Game Pass

For now, you'll have to buy the game in order to experience Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 isn't launching into Xbox or PC Game Pass. I'm sorry to be the one to tell you this, but it's true. Microsoft's value-driven gaming subscription across Xbox console, Windows PC, and the cloud has access to a growing library of hundreds of titles, but the Diablo games (and most of the rest of the Activision Blizzard catalog) don't count among them.

Diablo 4 is available to preorder, though, so players who are indelibly excited for the upcoming action-RPG masterpiece can ensure they have access the moment the game releases on June 6, 2023. There are three editions from which to choose, with most of the differences coming down to some additional cosmetics for Diablo 4 (and even other games in the Diablo franchise). However, the Ultimate Edition contains one notable perk to entice potential players.

If you preorder Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition, you can get up to four days of early access. That's right, instead of jumping into Sanctuary on June 6 you can begin your hunt for Lilith on June 2, 2023. It's no substitute for not being available through Xbox Game Pass, but hardcore Diablo fans can get in early, at least. You can bring your friends, too, as Diablo 4 features expanded online multiplayer and online co-op.

If you're on the fence about purchasing Diablo 4 without trying it first, don't worry — I was, too. After playing the Diablo 4 Server Slam, though, I immediately added Diablo 4 to my Wishlist and preordered it.

There's a chance if Blizzard joins the Xbox family

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Right now, Microsoft is in the midst of attempting to acquire major games publisher Activision Blizzard in a massive $69 billion deal. The deal could have huge implications for the Xbox ecosystem as a whole, including bringing the entire Activision Blizzard library under the Xbox umbrella. What does this mean for Diablo fans?

Well, it means there's still hope for Diablo 4 — and the rest of the Diablo franchise — to eventually make its way to the Xbox Game Pass suite of subscription services. We're still a long way from that actually happening, though. The Activision Blizzard deal still has to go through (and there are multiple obstacles in its way), Microsoft has to integrate Activision Blizzard into the company, and then the process for bringing those games to Xbox Game Pass can begin.

If you're really excited for Diablo 4, don't wait. The game contains dozens upon dozens of hours of brand-new Diablo content to keep players interested for months and even years to come, making it more than worth the asking price for action-RPG fans (or even newcomers, thanks to the accessibility and approachability improvements in Diablo 4's game design). Diablo 4 could still come to Xbox Game Pass in the months ahead, but there's also every chance the Xbox and Activision Blizzard deal will fall apart.

If you want to go ahead and pull the trigger on Diablo 4, you can find some of the best deals for the highly anticipated game below. You can also explore the best Xbox Game Pass games that are already on the service for plenty of excellent titles to occupy your time.

Diablo 4 officially releases on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation consoles on June 6, 2023, and is shaping up to be one of the best Xbox games of the year. You can preorder the game now for some exclusive in-game cosmetics, and even get up to four days early access with the Ultimate Edition. Stay tuned to Windows Central for all the latest news, guides, and more on Diablo 4.