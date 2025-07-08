Diablo 4, one of Blizzard's best Xbox games, is now 64% off — a devilish Anti-Amazon Prime Day discount that's worth taking over Amazon's deals

Get an exclusive discount deal for Diablo 4 thanks to Amazon Prime Day

We're now officially into Amazon Prime Day, and retailers are already offering special discounts for the most sought-after video games on the market. One such deal is Walmart's anti-Amazon Prime Day deal for Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is Blizzard Entertainment's hack-and-slash action RPG and is considered one of the best games the company has ever produced in recent years. This dark fantasy normally runs for a high MSRP of $69.99, but you can currently get it at a much more affordable price tag of $25.50 at Walmart.

What's so good about Diablo 4?

Diablo IV | Story Launch Trailer

Diablo 4 is the latest entry in Blizzard Entertainment's long-running Diablo franchise and is considered by many critics to be not just one of the best games in the whole franchise, but also one of the best Xbox games in this generation of gaming.

Our very own Jez Corden even gave Diablo 4 a perfect 5/5 review, stating that this game is Blizzard Entertainment's 'magnum opus' and its most pivotal game since World of Warcraft.

What made Diablo 4 so critically acclaimed by many? For starters, it has an excellent story with high-quality voice acting and writing as it tells the tale of heroes struggling to save Sanctuary and its people from the machinations of Lillith, the demonic, manipulative daughter of Mephisto.

It is packed with epic, cinematic set-pieces, moments of abject horror to convey Diablo's dark setting, call-backs to long-established Diablo lore for long-time fans, and thought-provoking character development and themes.

The game's story is enhanced by Diablo 4's jaw-dropping visuals, which include exquisitely detailed character designs, immersive sound design, and a nightmarish art style that manages to be both bleak and grotesque.

Diablo IV | Belial's Return | Gameplay Trailer

Of course, story and presentation mean nothing without solid gameplay to back them, and Diablo 4 has it in spades.

Diablo 4 has a gigantic world to explore with boundless gear to collect and power up your character with. It features six character classes that can be customized in endless ways to dish out pain amongst your enemies, and it has a well-paced difficulty curve that's welcoming to newcomers before tossing them into the deep end against insanely challenging bosses.

Not to mention, Diablo 4 is constantly getting updated with DLC expansions like Vessel of Hatred, and post-release updates providing new gear, dungeons, Seasons, and even collaborations with other franchises like Berserk.

However, Diablo 4 does have some caveats that may put off potential players. Diablo 4 can only be played with a constant online internet connection, so if you prefer playing games offline, then this game may not be for you.

Also, Diablo 4 is an ARPG with a classic isometric perspective like its predecessors. It helps players keep track of all enemies on screen as well as get a glimpse at the dangerous traps ahead.

That being said, if you prefer playing RPGs with a much more personal perspective, like a first-person or third-person camera, Diablo 4 may not be your cup of tea.

However, I do recommend you give it a try first. Who knows. You might discover that you like playing from a bird's-eye view.

Diablo IV x Berserk | Gameplay Trailer

Diablo 4 normally sells for a high MSRP of $69.99 at most retailers. However, the Xbox Cross-Gen Edition of Diablo 4 is on a massive 65% off anti-Amazon Prime Day discount at Walmart, bringing it down to a gloriously more affordable cost of $25.50.

With this Edition, you will own both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of Diablo 4's base game (the DLC expansions are sold separately at online platforms like Xbox Store and Battle.net).

Now, granted, Diablo 4 is also available on Xbox Game Pass for those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, if you wanted to own a physical copy so you can keep playing Diablo 4 after the game eventually leaves Xbox Game Pass, this is the perfect time to grab it.

$25.50 is the cheapest price Diablo 4 has ever been, and you'd have to be brainwashed by Lilith's magic to miss out on this tremendous discount deal.