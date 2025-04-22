Don the demonic armor of Guts the Black Swordsman and cut down the demons of Hell in Diablo 4's dream crossover with Berserk.

On April 17, 2025, Blizzard announced a shocking surprise that Diablo 4 will be hosting a limited-time collaboration event with 'Berserk', a long-running dark fantasy manga franchise that's considered one of the greatest manga of all time.

Today, Blizzard has released more details on this crossover event, including its launch date, how long it will last, and what kind of rewards and gameplay players can expect to see from it.

Here are all the details for Diablo 4's 'Berserk' collaboration.

Diablo IV x Berserk | Animated Trailer - YouTube Watch On

First off is that the Diablo 4 'Berserk' collaboration will begin on May 6, 2025, and it will last until the end of Season 8. While this event is active, Elite enemies will have a chance to drop a special currency called 'Behelits', which can be exchanged for Berserk-themed cosmetic items.

These cosmetics include:

Hawks Destiny Back Trophy.

Skull Knight’s Heraldry Mount Armor.

Brand of Sacrifice Marking.

Once you have collected all these cosmetics in the Reliquary, you will earn an extra cosmetic item called the Od of the Berserker Emblem.

Don the armor sets of Guts, Griffith and the Skull Knight. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Next up is that Diablo 4's in-game Shop will be offering Berserk-themed cosmetic skins, a Pet bundle, and a Mount bundle:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Berserker Armor set for the Barbarian.

The Skull Knight Armor set for the Necromancer.

'The Struggler' and The Hawk of Light Armor sets for the Rogue.

The Chimimoryo Schnoz Pet Bundle which includes a Mask Rakshas Mount Trophy, and Chimimoryo’s Resemblance.

The Warhorse of the Hawk Bundle which includes a Fantasia Mount, a Fantasia’s Bridle, a Reborn Band of the Hawk Mount Trophy, and a God Hand’s Gift Mount Trophy.

These items will only be available for purchase from the in-game Shop from May 6, 2025, until the end of Season 8.

Lastly, for Diablo 4's Berserk crossover, players can earn a Skull Behelit Mount Trophy via Twitch Drops by supporting streamers.

Diablo Immortal x Berserk | Struggler's Path | Cinematic Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Diablo 4 isn't the only Diablo game getting on this crossover as Diablo Immortal will also have its own 'Berserk' collaboration event, which will start on May 1, 2025, and end on May 30, 2025.

Diablo Immortal's crossover event titled 'Diablo Immortal: Struggler’s Path' will feature a special boss with Nosferatu Zodd from Berserk and a special, harder version that can be unlocked by using the Crimson Behelit Gem.

This event will also include a horde-mode event called 'Survivor's Bane' which includes the infamous 'Eclipse' event from Berserk and new loot to collect like Crimson Behelit Gem, the Broken Band’s Armament, Berserk-themed weapon skins, and Golem Familiars.

There will also be free cosmetics, crests, and class-specific weapons available as login rewards.

As a non-Diablo 4 player, this collab with my favorite of all time is making it tempting for me to finally start playing

Have Necromancers don the armor of the mysterious Skull Knight in Diablo 4's Berserk crossover. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Unlike my colleague and Diablo expert, Jennifer Young, I don't really play Diablo 4 (I'm currently more invested in World of Warcraft at the time of this writing), but I am more than familiar with Berserk as it's one of my favorite manga/anime series ever.

For those who don't know, 'Berserk' is a dark fantasy manga series created in 1989 by the late great Kentaro Miura that would go on to have multiple anime TV shows, movies, and videogame adaptations.

The story follows the tragic life of Guts, a wandering warrior fighting to survive in a cruel world filled with war and demons on a quest to seek vengeance against his former best friend turned bitter enemy, Griffith.

Berserk is a tragic and brutal tale with themes of revenge, finding purpose in life, camaraderie, betrayal, dreams, and sacrifice, to name a few. It also features some of the most compelling characters and violent action scenes I've ever read in a manga.

Not to mention, the Berserk manga has some of the detailed and gorgeous artwork I've seen in any medium.

Become the The Hawk of Light, Griffith, in Diablo 4's Berserk crossover event. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Berserk has captured the hearts of fans for nearly 4 decades and inspired countless manga, anime, and videogames, most notably FromSoftware titles like Demon Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring.

Diablo 4 having a crossover with Berserk is such a natural fit as both franchises feature similar dark settings with godlike demons and devils as the main antagonists.

So, seeing Berserk being faithfully celebrated in Diablo 4 makes me happy as a long-time fan, and hopeful it will attract new audiences to check out this amazing franchise for themselves. Though be forewarned, Berserk is not for the faint of heart, as it makes Game of Thrones look like a kids' show by comparison.

However, will this crossover with my favorite manga finally get me to play Diablo 4 (I was more invested in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak at the time)? Especially since Blizzard has announced that Diablo 4 will have a 10-year-long roadmap of content heading its way?

Well, I've recently had a falling out with Monster Hunter Wilds and completed the Undermine Raid in World of Warcraft. With plenty of time on my hands, perhaps the time has come to delve into Sanctuary and see why my colleague, Jez Corden, gave Diablo 4 a 5/5 star review.