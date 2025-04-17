Diablo 4 just teased its next IP collaboration

Diablo 4 recently published a road map, letting us in on the fact there are two IP collabs coming up in 2025. Today Blizzard revealed that the first collaboration will be with none other than Berserk, the extremely dark Japanese manga series by by Kentaro Miura.



The short teaser doesn't tell us much, but I can say I'm relieved that the IP is somewhat in line with the dark themes of Diablo, ever since Blizzard let Lilith into Call of Duty I've been cautious about what they think a well tailored collaboration looks like, but thankfully, we aren't getting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Diablo (yet).

The Berserk collab will be a crossover event with Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal

Diablo x Berserk - YouTube Watch On

The trailer above has been posted and teased by both the Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal social feeds, so we can assume this crossover will be happening in both games. They have simply teased "Trace the path of the Black Swordsman" and "You have been branded" with little else to go on on what this will contain.



The trailer itself shows a character fighting demons in the Berserker armor, so all I can ask now is, how am I going to financially recover from this? Is this going to be a collaboration similar to the World of Warcraft skins?

Image 1 of 2 The Black Swordsman in Diablo (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There's no official word yet on when the Berserk collaboration will land in Diablo 4, but the previously published Diablo 4 roadmap teased the first of these IP drops for April to July, which would coincide with the start of Season 8 Belial's Return, which starts Tuesday, April 29, 2025.



I'm not overly familiar with the Berserk series myself but I do know its impact on many games such as the Dark Souls series, which is another franchise I absolutely love, so perhaps this is the closest to Diablo x Dark Souls I will get!



Watch this space for more news!