Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge launches in Xbox Game Pass next week
You'll be partying with your favorite pizza-loving turtles very soon.
What you need to know
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is an upcoming spiritual reboot of the classic TMNT arcade game.
- The release date for this highly anticipated pixel-art brawler was revealed at Summer Game Fest 2022.
- Players can look forward to playing Teenage Mutant Turtles: Shredder's Revenge on June 16, 2022 with Xbox Game Pass.
As part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2022 festivities, Dotemu has announced the release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. A brand-new trailer has also confirmed playable character Casey Jones and six-player local and online multiplayer. Fans of the franchise can look forward to playing this arcade-inspired successor on June 16, 2022. As a bonus surprise, it's launching straight into Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
This side-scrolling brawler pays homage to the iconic era of 80s gaming with old-school gameplay, pixel-art graphics, and plenty of memorable throwbacks. If you grew up playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time or the TMNT arcade game, chances are this nostalgia-driven project from Dotemu and Nickelodeon is already on your radar.
Dotemu has garnered a fantastic reputation for producing stellar 2D action games in recent years. Titles like Streets of Rage 4 showcase the team's commitments to delivering beautifully crafted titles that cleverly blend classic game design with modern sensibilities. Players are hopeful Dotemu will continue this streak with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is scheduled to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 16, 2022.
