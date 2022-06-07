How to watch Summer Game Fest 2022: Date, start time, and how to stream

Summer Game Fest 2022 is right around the corner, and it will bring a slew of video game announcements from both blockbuster AAA studios and indie developers. This year's event will broadcast on June 9, 2022, and for the first time ever, be shown in select IMAX theaters, with Geoff Keighley once again serving as its host.

To witness all the latest news as it happens, you'll want to tune into Summer Game Fest live. Don't fret, we've rounded up all the details, including the date, start time, and what to expect from Summer Game Fest 2022.

When does Summer Game Fest 2022 begin?

Summer Game Fest 2022 begins this Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PDT / 7 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEST. The livestream will approximately be two hours long.

How can you watch Summer Game Fest 2022?

Summer Game Fest, like all digital press conferences, is available to stream via many popular live streaming and social media platforms. Summer Game Fest also expands to various IMAX theaters for the first time ever, providing an opportunity to attend an in-person event with like-minded video game fans. Here's where to watch Summer Game Fest, once the show starts on June 9.

What can we expect to see at Summer Game Fest 2022?

Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley has stated that this year's show will primarily focus on previously announced games, as reported by VGC. While advising that viewers should temper their expectations, we're also expecting some new games to hit the stage throughout the event.

Of the previously announced games, Keighley has confirmed that gameplay showcases for The Callisto Protocol, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, among others will premiere at the event.

In addition, the following developers and publishers will appear during the Summer Games Fest 2022, along with a short guest star appearance of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:

2K Games

Activision

Atlus

Bandai Namco

Bloober Team

Capcom

Coffee Stain

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

DotEmu

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Frost Giant Studios

Humble Games

Level Infinite

Mediatonic

MiHoYo

Netflix

PlayStation

Raw Fury

Samsung Gaming Hub

Sega

Skybound Games

Square Enix

Steam

Studio MDHR

Tribeca Festival

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox Game Studios

With this in mind, we will likely see further details on upcoming Xbox titles and PlayStation titles such as the Resident Evil 4 remake, Street Fighter 6, the Dead Space remake, Hogwarts Legacy, Exoprimal, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Soul Hackers 2, One Piece Odyssey, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, and more.