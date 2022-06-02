Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — Release date, rumors, and everything we know so far

Call of Duty, the ever-expanding first-person shooter franchise published by Activision, is one of the few games that players can consistently count on for a reliable release schedule. 2022 does not seem to be an exception to that rule, as Infinity Ward revealed that a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot was in the works for a fall release while in a call with content creators regarding the state of the game.

After a series of less-than-subtle clues, Infinity Ward eventually unveiled the logo and confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (not to be confused with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which was released in 2009) will be released later this year. While official details are still forthcoming, there is no shortage of leaks, rumors, and speculation to keep us busy until the game’s full reveal.

(Image credit: Activision)

On May 25, 2022, the Call of Duty franchise unveiled players' first look at Modern Warfare II by maneuvering a massive cargo ship featuring a 90,000-square-foot wrap displaying key art of the returning fan-favorite character "Ghost." The cargo ship then docked with a port on Long Beach, lining up with a second vinyl wrap to reveal a giant puzzle. Along with revealing the members of Task Force 141, the event also revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on Oct. 28, 2022.

While there has yet to be an official trailer for the game, eagle-eyed fans spotted J-8-22 spray painted in bright green on a shipping container in the teaser. This led to speculation that a trailer or other details relating to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II can be expected on June 8, 2022. This timing lines up with the June 9 start date for Summer Games Fest, for which Activision has been confirmed as a partner.

A teaser trailer featuring the tagline, "The ultimate weapon is team," was released on June 2 that further confirmed the anticipated reveal date. The trailer shows the squad of Task Force 141 in the back of an armored vehicle as they gear up before heading into combat.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — How we got (back) here

(Image credit: Activision)

Initially finding its footing as a World War II-era shooter developed exclusively by Infinity Ward, the popularity of Call of Duty has led to a massive collection of spin-offs that spanned across multiple timelines. As the franchise grew, it required support at one point or another by every single studio under the Activision banner. Original development studio Infinity Ward began alternating annual releases with Treyarch Studios and eventually Sledgehammer Games, allowing each team to have more time to work on the blockbuster titles.

In 2007 we saw the introduction of the Modern Warfare spin-offs, beginning with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. This was the first Call of Duty title to shed the World War II setting in lieu of a more present-day timeline. The series went on to include two follow-up entries with record-breaking sales numbers that further cemented the Modern Warfare legacy. In 2016, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was remastered and bundled together with the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare at launch. Reception for Infinite Warfare was lukewarm, at best, and eventually Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered was released on its own.

(Image credit: Activision)

During the mid-2010s, Call of Duty titles had taken a turn for more futuristic gameplay mechanics and had even leaned into science-fiction territory. Fans were becoming more critical of over-the-top movement gimmicks like jet packs and grapple hooks that the titles from this period introduced. However, the adoption of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered showed that there was still an appetite for boots on the ground combat in a modern setting. In 2019, Infinity Ward released a freshly modernized and rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) is a fresh telling of the events leading up to the creation of Task Force 141 set in the Call of Duty: Black Ops timeline, but it does feature the return of franchise staple character Captain John Price. Following the events of the game, players see Price briefing CIA handler Kate Laswell about potential threats while requesting a few operatives whose names players were sure to recognize — John "Soap" MacTavish, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and Simon "Ghost" Riley. A new character, Mexican Special Forces operative Col. Alejandro Vargas, was revealed via key art showcasing members of Task Force 141.

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale that was released as a tie-in to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), did feature events that tied into the plot for Modern Warfare. However, Infinity Ward has stated that Modern Warfare II will be a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — Gameplay, DMZ, and Warzone 2

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare II’s campaign is expected to be set in Latin America, with Task Force 141 engaging in special operations relating to Colombian cartels. Call of Duty leaker RalphsValve has suggested that a morality system may be a part of the campaign, which could mean a potential deviation from Modern Warfare 2019’s linear storytelling.

Without official reveals, anything pertaining to game play for Modern Warfare II boils down to speculation and rumors. Insider and notorious leaker Tom Henderson has reported that Modern Warfare II will feature a new mode titled DMZ that will be similar in gameplay mechanics to Escape from Tarkov. Players would be expected to work together as a squad while acquiring loot across the map before extracting as a team. DMZ is expected to feature multiple large-scale maps and has reportedly been in development since early 2018.

Along with DMZ mode, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was confirmed to be releasing with an all-new battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone 2. However, no official release date for Warzone 2 has been confirmed, nor has any official teasers or information been unveiled beyond confirmation of its existence during a conference call between content creators and studio leads in February 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — Where and how to play

(Image credit: Activision)

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been promoted as a “new generation of Call of Duty,” the game may end up being available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Studio leads have previously confirmed that last-gen consoles remain the largest install base for Call of Duty: Warzone. The risk of leaving behind such a large install base amid shortages of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 makes it unlikely to see a release of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 for the current generation of consoles exclusively despite having been developed on a new IW engine.

Along with the potential release to last-gen consoles, it is possible Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s PC release could find its way to the Steam marketplace. Following the reveal of key art for the game that prominently featured Ghost, a reddit user shared that the Steam page for Call of Duty had been updated to include an image of Ghost, as well. The image on the Steam marketplace has since been removed. The franchise has been exclusive to Activision’s own Battle.net launcher for the last seven years.

It was announced in January 2022 that Microsoft will be acquiring Activision; however, PlayStation currently holds the marketing rights for Call of Duty, and PlayStation players will receive early access to the Modern Warfare II beta. While there may be limited cosmetic rewards for players who purchase Modern Warfare II on PlayStation, it does not seem that there will be an exclusive game for the platform like we saw in 2019's Modern Warfare and 2020's Black Ops Cold War.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is not expected to be completed until mid-2023, and they have committed to honoring all currently existing contracts with PlayStation following the merger. It is unlikely that we will see any details relating to Modern Warfare II at the Xbox Showcase on June 12. The game is also not expected to launch on Game Pass on day one.