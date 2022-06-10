Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cross-gen editions — Differences, preorders, and Open Beta access detailed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is on the way. Development of this new entry in the long-running annual franchise is being led by Infinity Ward, the creators of the Modern Warfare sub-series. As this game is coming to both current and last-generation platforms, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cross-gen editions are now available for preorder.

If you're confused as to which version you should buy, we're here to help. Here are all the differences between editions, preorder bonuses, and everything else you need to know.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cross-gen editions: What's the difference?

Unlike the two past titles that launched across generations of consoles, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard, there are only two mainline versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that are available for preorder on console. Players can choose the Cross-Gen Bundle, which is $70, or they can go for the Vault Edition, which is $100.

The two prior Call of Duty games also offered a standard edition for $60. This version of the game, in addition to eschewing any extras (outside of preorder bonuses) didn't include a current-generation version of the game built for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5.



Instead, the game was solely the Xbox One or PS4 version. By eliminating this version from the list, Activision has made it so players have to get one of the two cross-gen versions, even if they haven't upgraded their consoles yet.

The difference between the Cross-Gen Bundle and the Vault Edition comes down to how many extras you want. Both games include a last-generation version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as well as a current-generation version.

Do note, however, that if you intend to order the game physically instead of digitally, only the PS4 version includes both versions of the game. The PS5 version only includes the current-generation version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This restriction is not in place if you order the game physically on Xbox, so keep that in mind when you're figuring out where you want to play what could be one of the best games for shooter fans this year.

Outside of that, here are all the extras included with the Vault Edition:

Ghost Legacy Pack: 12 Operator Skins and 10 Weapon Blueprints in Warzone

Red Team 141: 4 Ghost-themed Operator Skins in Modern Warfare 2 for Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Season 1 Battle Pass

50 Tier Skips

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cross-gen editions: Preorder bonuses

Regardless of which version you choose to buy, if you preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you'll get early access to the Open Beta. Specific times and dates have not yet been revealed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently slated to launch on Oct. 28, 2022, for all platforms. Warzone 2 is slated to launch alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While many games are delayed these days, Call of Duty has a consistent track record for arriving on an annual basis, so we really can't see this game slipping.

Things will get interesting in 2023 however, as reports indicate that the next Call of Duty, which is being led by Treyarch, is actually being delayed and will instead arrive in 2024.

This also comes as Activision Blizzard is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft. The deal, worth almost $69 billion, is slated to finalize sometime in Microsoft's fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. Once the deal is done, Activision Blizzard will join Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks as Xbox first-party publishers.