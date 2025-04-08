Vessel of Hatred added the Spiritborn as the sixth playable class for Diablo 4.

Developer Blizzard Entertainment shared a Diablo 4 roadmap on Tuesday, giving some insights into what players can expect from the action-RPG this year and heading into 2026.

As outlined via Xbox Wire, new permanent additions to the game in 2025 will include new lair bosses, keyboard and mouse support on consoles, new Nightmare Dungeon activities, and more.

That's in addition to various seasonal activities, which will bring new quests to complete and pets to earn. The developer is also celebrating the upcoming two-year anniversary of Diablo 4 in June, while two new "IP collabs" are on the way.

We don't have many details right now, but the press release indicates these collabs are both meant to suit the dark themes and art of Diablo. You can check out the full Diablo 4 2025 roadmap below:

The roadmap for Diablo 4 spells out what players can expect this year. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

While the final segment showing what's coming in 2026 reiterates that another expansion is on the way, the text at the bottom is partially covered by flames. To myself and fellow contributor Jennifer Young, that sure looks like "New Class."

Of course, it would really be shocking if the next expansion didn't include an additional class, as 2024's Vessel of Hatred brought the Spiritborn class to the roster. Will this be the widely-requested Paladin that the playerbase desperately hopes to see, or does Blizzard have something else in mind? Only time will tell.

I'm also extremely curious to see what crossovers are on the way. Will these be with other Xbox first-party franchises, or are there external partners at play here?

Diablo 4 was originally meant to get another expansion later this year, but franchise boss Rod Fergusson explained that it was pushed back as Blizzard had been adjusting its live service plans in order to better react to player feedback.

In our review of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, executive editor Jez Corden was joined by Jennifer Young in writing that "It's undeniable that the team has built a powerful stage upon which to further flesh out the Mephisto arc, I just hope that the team will continue to listen to feedback. So far, they've done a decent job on that front."

Diablo 4 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (via Steam and Battle.net), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It's also included in Xbox Game Pass.