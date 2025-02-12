Blizzard just casually announced when Diablo 4 will get its second expansion

At the DICE video game networking conference, Rod Fergusson, General Manager of Diablo 4, announced that the game's next expansion, set to follow Vessel of Hatred, will launch in 2026.

This news, not yet shared through Blizzard's official channels, was revealed by journalist Jason Schreier on BlueSky, where he is attending the event.

The news of a second expansion in 2026 for Diablo 4 was broke by Jason Shreier on BlueSky (Image credit: Jason Schreier/BlueSky)

It's official —Diablo 4's second expansion launching in 2026

This announcement may come as a surprise to many Diablo 4 fans, who have speculated whether the rumored multiple expansions would follow an annual release schedule. Following the launch of Diablo 4 in June 2024, the first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, was unveiled at BlizzCon 2023 and released in October 2024.

However, Vessel of Hatred left some players wanting more. Its story campaign, while centered on the Lord of Hatred, Mephisto, felt rather short, with many, including us in our Vessel of Hatred review, noting that it ended abruptly just as it seemed to gain momentum. Fans hoping for another expansion in 2025 to continue the story may be disappointed by the news of a 2026 release.

The extended wait also raises concerns for those eager to see new classes introduced, particularly a sword-and-shield archetype like the Paladin. If Blizzard continues to tie new classes exclusively to story expansions—as they did with the Spiritborn class—players may be waiting even longer for their desired additions.

2026 could be good news

Neyrelle grappled with her control over the Soulstone in Vessel of Hatred (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

While my initial reaction to this news was one of dismay—I'm eager to see the story continue—the decision to push the next expansion to 2026 might ultimately be a good thing. Previous communications from Blizzard seemed to hint at big annual content updates, but Vessel of Hatred faced criticism upon release, with many fans expecting more for its $40 base price.

Personally, I felt the price was justified by the addition of a whole new map region and the introduction of the Spiritborn class. However, the shorter story campaign left some players wanting more with its unresolved story. Blizzard have bigger plans for Mephisto though, and may introduce his controversial fight as a Tortured Boss. This extended timeline for the next expansion suggests Blizzard may be aiming to deliver something more substantial, potentially addressing fan expectations and delivering a better experience overall, that could satiate the community's appetite making it worth the wait. I remain optimistic!