This Diablo 4 Spiritborn build is so insanely OP — you should probably play it now before Blizzard nerf it

What you need to know

The Spiritborn is Diablo 4's first new class, playable if you purchase the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Spiritborn is currently topping all of the build tier lists with ease, with one particular build standing out as incredibly overpowered, the Eagle Evade build.

The build revolves around the new Spiritborn Unique, Sepaozontec and you can farm this from the Boss Ladder, specifically fighting Duriel.

If you're currently playing Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred you may well have been one of the many players choosing its brand new class, the Spiritborn. As expected, the dexterity-based class that 'pushes the speed envelope' is already topping all of the current Diablo 4 build tier lists with its impressive skills and visually stunning Ultimate moves.



Amongst the top builds being shared right now, one is particularly overpowered due to not an Ultimate move, but a fantastic interaction between a particular Unique and the Spiritborn Evade mechanic. Let's dive into the Spiritborn Evade build and what you need to get this completely insane build together.

The Spiritborn Evade build is nuts

So while every class in Diablo 4 can 'evade' (by hitting B if playing with controller), the Spiritborn Evade is particularly ridiculous because so many skills can interact with, giving you an extra skill on your hot bar. Of course, your Evade has a cooldown, but that's the beauty of this build. This Spiritborn Eagle Evade build deals damage from the Spirit Hall Eagle Primary and uses a specific Unique, the Sepazontec to reset your Evade cooldown so you can spam it constantly. No worries about resource generation, it's a one-button killer build.

How to get Sepazontec Spiritborn Unique

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Sepazontec is a Unique Quarterstaff, equippable by the Spiritborn and added in Vessel of Hatred. It has an affix that lets your Basic Skills deal [25-75%] increased damage, always use their 3rd attack, and every third attack unleashes triple strikes. This Unique and it's interaction with the Thunderspikes skill and your Evade is what let's this build really take off, and you don't even really need to have fully Tempered or Masterworked gear to be powerful. But you need to get hold of the Sepazontec first, and here's how:

You get Sepazontec by farming Andariel and Duriel on the Boss Ladder (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Sepazontec, like any Unique, can drop from any content in the game, but it is possible to target farm it. The Boss Ladder has bosses that each have their own loot table of Uniques that have a higher chance to drop than anywhere else in the game. Andariel and Duriel, being twins, share a loot table and both drop the Sepazontec. You will likely need to farm the other bosses first to get the materials you need to tackle Andariel and/or Duriel, so check out our Boss Ladder guide for more details. Once you have the Sepazontec staff, you can start building your overpowered Eagle Evade Spiritborn.

The Spiritborn Eagle Evade Build

The full build guide and where to allocate your skill points can be found over at Maxroll.gg, but essentially you're going to spec into Thunderspike as your Basic Skill,, and not even need to equip a Core Skill.

Basic Skills

Thunderspike - 4 points

Enhanced Thunderspike

Accelerated Thunderspike

Core Skills (Passives only)

Follow Through - 3 points

Vigorous - 1 point

Velocity - 3 points

Focus Skills

Soar - 1 point

Mirage - 3 points

Unrestrained Power - 3 points

Ravager - 1 point (Then Enhanced then Replenished)

Focal Point - 2 points

Apex - 3 points

Diminishment - 3 points

Defensive Skills

Armored Hide - 5 points (Then Enhanced and Reinforced)

Concussive Stomp - 1 point (Enhanced, Adaptable)

Counterattack - 1 point (Counterattack, Reinforced)

Endurance - 1 point

Perserverance - 3 points

Patient Guard - 2 points

Auspicious - 3 points

Potency Skills

Brilliance - 3 points (Then Acceleration 1 point)

Potent - 3 points

Resilient - 3 points

Ultimate Skills

The Devourer - 5 points (then Harmonious and Exalted)

Resolution - 3 points

Spiritual Attunement - 1 point

Supremacy - 3 points

Key Passive

Vital Strikes

Again you can see a visual guide of the skill tree over at Maxroll.gg however where it says more than the skill points above, this means that extra points are being given by equipment.

Equipment and Aspects needed for Spiritborn Eagle Evade Build

You can get the build off the ground purely with the Unique Sepazontec Staff, but here's the rest of the gear that will take this build from the already ridiculous to the extreme.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Slot Equipment/Aspect Effect Where to get Helm Loyalty's Mantle Unique While your Spirit Hall choices match: Their bonuses are 100% mre potent, Skills of their Base Spirit gain 20 - 60% Vigor Cost Reduction, Skills of their Base Spirit gain 20 - 60% Cooldown Reduction. Farming Grigoire on the Boss Ladder Chest Aspect of Layered Wards Your Block Reduction is increased by [10-30%] [+] while you have a Barrier. Loot drop Gloves Aspect of Accursed Touch Lucky Hit: Up to a [20.0 - 40.0]% chance for your Skills to inflict Vampiric Curse on enemies. Enemies afflicted with Vampiric Curse are also Vulnerable. Vampiric Curse's stored souls deal [20.0 - 60.0]% increased damage. Loot drop Pants Aspect of Interdiction Gain [1-15%] [+] Block Chance per Resolve stack. Loot drop Boots Rakanoth's Wake Unique Boots When you cast a Skill with a Cooldown, you explode, dealing Fire damage. Farming the Infernal Hordes activity and opening the Equipment chest Weapon Sepazontec Unique Staff Your Basic Skills deal [25 - 50]% increased damage and always use their 3rd attack. Every 3rd cast of a Basic Skill strikes three times. Farming Andariel and Duriel on the Boss Ladder Amulet Aspect of Redirected Force Gain increased Critical Strike Damage equal [30-70%] of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds. Type: Offensive Loot drop Ring 1 Aspect of Unyielding Hits Casting a Gorilla Skill increases youre Weapon Damage by [10-30]% of your Armor for 3 seconds. Maximum 1,500 bonus Weapon Damage Loot drop Ring 2 Conceited Aspect Deal [10-30%] increased damage while you have a Barrier active. Loot drop

Spirithall Choices for Spiritborn Eagle Evade Build

The Spiritborn Class Quest at level 15 should have taken you to unlock the Spirithall, here you unlock the ability to bond to a Spirit animal, one at level 15 and another at level 30. For this build you should choose:

Primary : You bring the thunder, ‍Eagle brings the lightning, or in this case the Storm Feathers.

: You bring the thunder, ‍Eagle brings the lightning, or in this case the Storm Feathers. Secondary: ‍Eagle provides you with easy access to more critical strike chance.

Skill rotation

Start with Thunderspike : This is your main attack. Every third hit with Thunderspike will reset your Evade skill, so keep using it to stay mobile.

: This is your main attack. Every third hit with Thunderspike will reset your Evade skill, so keep using it to stay mobile. Use Evade : After your third Thunderspike hit, use Evade to dodge and keep moving. If your Evade isn’t ready, use Thunderspike to reset it.

: After your third Thunderspike hit, use Evade to dodge and keep moving. If your Evade isn’t ready, use Thunderspike to reset it. Activate Soar : This skill helps you move faster across the map and also makes enemies Vulnerable, which means they’ll take more damage.

: This skill helps you move faster across the map and also makes enemies Vulnerable, which means they’ll take more damage. Keep Potent active by using your Jaguar skills : This boosts your overall damage for 15 seconds. Make sure you keep this going to stack more damage.

: This boosts your overall damage for 15 seconds. Make sure you keep this going to stack more damage. Use Armored Hide : This is your defensive skill. It makes you Unstoppable (so you can’t be controlled) and gives you a 100% block chance, reducing incoming damage.

: This is your defensive skill. It makes you Unstoppable (so you can’t be controlled) and gives you a 100% block chance, reducing incoming damage. Counterattack and Mirage : When you have enemies close by, Counterattack increases your critical strike damage, and dodging (using Evade) increases your chance to land critical strikes.

: When you have enemies close by, Counterattack increases your critical strike damage, and dodging (using Evade) increases your chance to land critical strikes. Ravager for bosses: Against bosses or single enemies, Ravager allows you to make the most of Potent’s damage boost, which is crucial since single target damage is your weak point.

The Spiritborn is shaping up to be the strongest class

The Best Spiritborn Build in Diablo 4 - Evade Endgame Guide - YouTube Watch On

The Spiritborn Eagle Evade build is one of many strong builds for the class, which seems to be following the same trajectory as the Necromancer did when first released for Diablo 3. It is totally eclipsing the power of the other classes. It's likely that some powers will be balanced in a future patch, so make the most of this build now while it still remains in the S Tier on the class list. As you can see by Raxxantarax's video above, it's incredibly powerful even before you've dived into Paragon and Glyphs. Now I'm off to go and get one of these Sepazontec staffs myself so I can join in the fun.