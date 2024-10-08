The ultrawide gaming monitor of my dreams is 45% off for Prime Day ... how do I say no?

PC gaming monitors keep getting better, and if you have the budget you can land some pretty wacky specs. I prefer to keep things within a reasonable realm, and that's exactly where LG's UltraGear 39GS95QE ultrawide monitor sits.
That's not to say it's not truly impressive, and its regular $1,500 price reflects that fact. It's a 39-inch ultrawide with an OLED panel and tons of other high-end features, designed to accommodate enthusiasts with powerful gaming PCs. It's usually out of my price range, but the 45% drop to $824.99 at Amazon for Prime Day has me seriously considering an upgrade.
LG UltraGear 39GS95QE OLED | was $1,499.99 now $824.99 at Amazon
LG's 39-inch UltraGear ultrawide gaming monitor features an OLED curved panel with incredible color and DisplayHDR True Black 400 support. It has a 3440x1440 resolution for the 21:9 aspect ratio, a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, G-Sync/FreeSync support, and an ergonomic stand. It really doesn't get much better than this.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Enthusiast PC gamers who want high-end specs in a massive 39-inch curved ultrawide monitor.
❌Avoid if: You don't have enough space on your desk or you don't have the right PC hardware to take full advantage of the monitor's impressive specs.
💰Price check: $899.99 at Newegg |$899.99 at Best Buy | $869.99 at B&H
This is the OLED upgrade I've been waiting for
I'll admit it: I'm a sucker for ultrawide gaming monitors. I've been using one for fun and work for the past few years, and anytime I return to a standard aspect ratio narrower than 21:9 I have a hard time setting things up properly.
If I was a competitive gamer it would be different, but my penchant for strategy, RPG, and single-player shooters is perfect for a wider display. That's without mentioning how much better it is to work on an ultrawide display where you can lay out multiple windows side-by-side. Alt-tabbing is a thing of the past.
The main gripe I have about my current ultrawide monitor is that it lacks an OLED panel. IPS has treated me well for years, but now that I've been testing hardware with OLED screens it's hard not to notice the massive difference the tech makes.
OLED displays don't use traditional backlights; instead, each LED produces its own light when it's hit with electricity. That means blacks are truly black, whites are truly white, and everything in between has outstanding contrast. Once you make the switch to OLED, you won't want to go back.
The rest of the LG UltraGear OLED's specs mostly match up with what I'm currently using, although LG's monitor is massive at 39 inches. The curved OLED screen has a 21:9 aspect ratio, a stretched 3440x1440 resolution, a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time.
Other standout features include 98.5% DCI-P3 color reproduction (great for photo editors and creators), VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 support, an ergonomic stand with tilt, height, and swivel adjustments, and plenty of ports.
Make sure your PC can handle the monitor
The personal gaming PC I use now — with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and Radeon RX 6800 GPU — can keep up quite well with my current ultrawide 1440p monitor, but anyone with a stronger PC will be able to take better advantage. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is perfect for my system, though it's also compatible with G-Sync.
Consider this: If you have a PC that currently struggles with 1440p at a standard aspect ratio, adding more pixels won't do it any favors. OLED tech doesn't add any strain to the system, but you'll want to take into account the 240Hz refresh rate. It's not easy to push frame rates that high in most games if you don't have an expensive PC, so be sure you aren't overspending. That's my main issue here, but I am planning on upgrading my PC soon.
If that's something you're also interested in, be sure to check out my favorite Prime Day laptop deals as well as some of the best anti-Prime Day deals at Walmart, including pre-built PCs.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than eight years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.