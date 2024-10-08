The ultrawide gaming monitor of my dreams is 45% off for Prime Day ... how do I say no?

I really shouldn't but it, but 45% off an OLED ultrawide is hard to pass up.

PC gaming monitors keep getting better, and if you have the budget you can land some pretty wacky specs. I prefer to keep things within a reasonable realm, and that's exactly where LG's UltraGear 39GS95QE ultrawide monitor sits.

That's not to say it's not truly impressive, and its regular $1,500 price reflects that fact. It's a 39-inch ultrawide with an OLED panel and tons of other high-end features, designed to accommodate enthusiasts with powerful gaming PCs. It's usually out of my price range, but the 45% drop to $824.99 at Amazon for Prime Day has me seriously considering an upgrade.

This is the OLED upgrade I've been waiting for

LG's 39-inch UltraGear OLED ultrawide curved gaming monitor is the upgrade I want for my PC. (Image credit: LG)

I'll admit it: I'm a sucker for ultrawide gaming monitors. I've been using one for fun and work for the past few years, and anytime I return to a standard aspect ratio narrower than 21:9 I have a hard time setting things up properly.

If I was a competitive gamer it would be different, but my penchant for strategy, RPG, and single-player shooters is perfect for a wider display. That's without mentioning how much better it is to work on an ultrawide display where you can lay out multiple windows side-by-side. Alt-tabbing is a thing of the past.

The main gripe I have about my current ultrawide monitor is that it lacks an OLED panel. IPS has treated me well for years, but now that I've been testing hardware with OLED screens it's hard not to notice the massive difference the tech makes.

OLED displays don't use traditional backlights; instead, each LED produces its own light when it's hit with electricity. That means blacks are truly black, whites are truly white, and everything in between has outstanding contrast. Once you make the switch to OLED, you won't want to go back.

The rest of the LG UltraGear OLED's specs mostly match up with what I'm currently using, although LG's monitor is massive at 39 inches. The curved OLED screen has a 21:9 aspect ratio, a stretched 3440x1440 resolution, a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time.

Other standout features include 98.5% DCI-P3 color reproduction (great for photo editors and creators), VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 support, an ergonomic stand with tilt, height, and swivel adjustments, and plenty of ports.

Make sure your PC can handle the monitor

The personal gaming PC I use now — with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and Radeon RX 6800 GPU — can keep up quite well with my current ultrawide 1440p monitor, but anyone with a stronger PC will be able to take better advantage. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is perfect for my system, though it's also compatible with G-Sync.

Consider this: If you have a PC that currently struggles with 1440p at a standard aspect ratio, adding more pixels won't do it any favors. OLED tech doesn't add any strain to the system, but you'll want to take into account the 240Hz refresh rate. It's not easy to push frame rates that high in most games if you don't have an expensive PC, so be sure you aren't overspending. That's my main issue here, but I am planning on upgrading my PC soon.

If that's something you're also interested in, be sure to check out my favorite Prime Day laptop deals as well as some of the best anti-Prime Day deals at Walmart, including pre-built PCs.

