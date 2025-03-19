Save $300 on Dell's 27-inch "360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor fit for eSports" with this coupon code (AW27300)

Game visuals look absolutely stunning and crisp on this gaming monitor.

My absolute favorite gaming monitor, the Alienware AW2725DF that I reviewed, is currently $300 off at Dell when you use code AW27300 at checkout, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for an awesome new display.

This discount brings the price down from $899.99 to just $599.99 at Dell. Plus, shipping is free, so it's a really great deal.

Why I'm obsessed with this gaming monitor

Image 1 of 5 I always come back to the AW2725DF after checking out another gaming monitor. It's that good. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) It doesn't require any tools to assemble. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The display can be adjusted up and down, tilted forward and back, and pivoted. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) There's a built-in screw on the hexagonal base for easy assembly. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) There is a healthy range of ports to meet your connection needs. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I test dozens of gaming monitors each year, but I've been in love with this one ever since I conducted testing for my Windows Central Alienware AW2725DF review.

In fact, I get sad whenever I have to take it down to review another monitor because I love it so much. It's my go-to.

I've previously written about how my husband involuntarily gasps when he sees me using this gaming monitor because it is so beautiful to look at. These days, he and I have to take turns using the display because we both want to game on it.

Why you should trust me Why you should trust me Rebecca Spear Gaming and Tech News Editor I test dozens of gaming hardware each year including gaming monitors, laptops, and handhelds. Just about every night, I unwind by playing my favorite PC games. My experience makes it so I know what features to look for and what devices to recommend to others.

Alienware AW2725DF Price MSRP: $899.99 from Dell

Display size: 26.7-inches 16: 9

Resolution: 2560 x 1440p

Type: QD-OLED

Refresh rate: 360Hz

Response time: 0.03 ms

VRR technology: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA AdaptiveSync

Brightness: 1,000 nits

Camera: No

Ports: 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-B 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.1, and 2x DisplayPort 1.4

So what makes the Alienware AW2725DF gaming monitor so good?

To start things off, this monitor doesn't require tools when assembling. It only took a couple of minutes to set up.

All I had to do was connect the stand to the base and turn a built-in screw to connect them.

Then, I simply pressed the top of the stand into the back of the monitor until I heard a click. From there, it was just a matter of situating it on my desk and plugging in cables.

Since this monitor provides me with a healthy range of ports, I can easily connect my computer and other devices to it without feeling limited.

Some gaming monitors have a really wide base that can take up way too much room on a desk, but that's not a problem with this sturdy hexagon shape. Plus, I can tilt, turn, lift, lower, and rotate the screen to get it to a good position.

Contrast, coloring, and motion clarity all look fantastic on this Alienware AW2725DF gaming monitor. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

When it comes to image quality, hues and contrast look absolutely stunning on this 2560 x 1440p display and help bring video game visuals to life with impressive detail. The QD-OLED panel even produced a very impressive 100% of sRGB, 95% of Adobe RGB, and 98% of P3 in my color gamut test.

Then, of course, there's the insane eSports-level 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time that provide buttery smooth motion clarity during my gaming sessions.

When connected to a gaming laptop or desktop with an AMD GPU (graphics processing unit), I can also take advantage of AMD FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing. It just looks absolutely beautiful in person.

Being able to get this amazing $899.99 monitor for $300 off is a fantastic deal and one I recommend taking advantage of if you're in the market for a new gaming monitor.

Just make sure to put the AW27300 code in at check out to get this display for just $599.99 at Dell, and with free shipping, too.