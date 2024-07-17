I test gaming monitors, and my favorite one is so stunning that my husband can't help but gasp each time he sees me playing on it

One of the first gaming monitors I reviewed this year was the Alienware AW2725DF. It didn't take me long to see that this is an exceptional product from Dell's gaming sub-brand — it offers an impressive 360Hz refresh rate and a super-speedy 0.03ms response time. Seriously, motion clarity is amazing on this monitor to the point that my husband can't come into the room without telling me how beautiful the screen looks every time I use it. I'm also blown away by the monitor's amazing color gamut, contrast, and crisp detail. At this point, I don't want to play my games on anything but this monitor.

Due to Prime Day, the Alienware AW2725DF is currently at its lowest price ever at both Dell and Amazon. It's selling for $749.99 at Dell rather than its usual $899.99 price point. As with most Prime Day deals, this discount won't last long.

Alienware AW2725DF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor | was $899.99 now $749.99 at Dell This beautiful 26.7-inch gaming monitor offers a wicked fast response time of 0.03ms with a super fast refresh rate of 360Hz and AMD FreeSync, which all works together to provide amazing motion clarity. Colors and contrast come through beautifully allowing you to see crisp details in your video games. It also offers plenty of ports and comes with the cables you need to connect to your computer.

✅Perfect for: People who want amazing motion clarity, detail, an excellent color range, and super fast response times in their gaming monitor. ❌Avoid if: You specifically need a monitor that supports G-Sync. 💰 Price check: $1,019.00 at Newegg 👀Other deals: $749.99 at Amazon 🔎 Our expertise: Alienware AW2725DF review

Why I recommend the Alienware AW2725DF

The Alienware AW2725DF offers an exceptional color range with excellent motion clarity, and crisp detail. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

When I first got the 26.7-inch Dell Alienware AW2725DF, I was in the middle of my first Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough. I had a decent gaming monitor at the start of the game, but switching to using the AW2725DF made a huge difference. Thanks to the 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response times, the characters all moved extremely smoothly, delighting my eyes with the motion clarity provided. There's a reason it quickly was added to our list of the best gaming monitors.

The crazy thing is that my gaming laptop utilizes an NVIDIA RTX 4090 L, so it isn't even compatible with this gaming monitor's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology. So, the viewing experience could be even better when connected to a computer with an AMD GPU.

What's more, even the darkest scenes are shown off with plenty of detail on the AW2725DF thanks to this QD-OLED gaming monitor's stunning ability to portray color as well as balanced contrast and crisp QHD detail. For those of you who might not know, OLEDs are considered by many to be the best gaming monitors out there right now because they offer fast refresh rates and response times.

OLED displays also provide amazing color gamut and contrast thanks to their ability to display true black, which effectively turns dark pixels off so that colorful pixels can really pop beside them. A QD-OLED is much like an OLED display; only it can get brighter than an OLED typically can (you can learn more about displays in my OLED vs. QD-OLED vs. QLED vs. AMOLED vs. Mini LED comparison).

Image 1 of 7 Cables are hidden away thanks to a cable tidy stand and back panel. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The stand can be adjusted up and down. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) No tools are required when assembling this gaming monitor. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The base is sturdy and doesn't wobble. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) There are plenty of ports to connect various devices. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Even darker scenes are easy to see on this monitor. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Game elements move very smoothly on this display. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

As with most gaming monitors, this one does need to be assembled after you first get it. However, no tools are needed. Simply use the built-in screw to connect the base to the stand and then pop the top of the stand into the back of the monitor, and you're almost set to go.

Port-wise, the monitor offers plenty of connection points including three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports. I was easily able to connect the Alienware AW2725DF to various devices during testing thanks to this port range and the included cables that come with it. My desk even looks pretty minimal thanks to the monitor's built-in cable tidy within the stand and the back panel that covers the ports for a clean look.

Speaking of the stand, this one can be adjusted up and down. Meanwhile, the screen can be pivoted forward and backward or to the sides, which allows me to get it in just the right position for my viewing needs. I've also found that the base is plenty sturdy and doesn't wobble.

Unsurprisingly, a monitor with this many features and ports isn't going to come cheap. It has an MSRP of $899.99, and it has hardly seen a discount since it launched up until this week when it dropped $150 off the price for Prime Day.

One thing is for certain: I now compare every laptop and monitor I test against this one because it offers such a stunning viewing experience. Whenever a new game comes out, I only want to play it on my Alienware AW2527DF. Inevitably, each time I do, my husband walks into the room, lets out a sigh, and tells me he can't get over how beautiful my games look on this screen.