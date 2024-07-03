Best Steam Deck and ROG Ally deals during Amazon Prime Day: Get gaming handhelds at a discount

Gaming handhelds have been a pretty big deal over the course of the last few years, but they are pretty pricey. Thankfully, there are plenty of Steam Deck deals and ROG Ally deals going on right now during the week of Prime Day to make these devices cost less. Prime Day is on July 16 and 17, but discounts on various tech including gaming handhelds are already live. Of course, whenever Amazon Prime Day happens, other retailers also get in on the discount action. As such, I've checked all over the internet (not just Amazon) to find the very best gaming handheld discounts going on right now. Take a look.

🔥 Hottest deals 🔥

All gaming handheld deals

Gaming handhelds make it easier to play your games wherever you want

ROG Ally and Steam Deck are my top two PC gaming handheld recommendations. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I've always been a big gaming handheld enthusiast starting back as a child when I first was given a Sega Game Gear for my birthday and my brothers got a Nintendo Game Boy for Christmas. I've owned several gaming handhelds since then. So when Valve announced the Steam Deck a few years back, I immediately ordered one for myself. Since then, I've also gotten my hands on the ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme), ROG Ally X (as seen in my ROG Ally X hands-on preview), and a Legion Go.

What's great about ROG Ally?

The ROG Ally runs Windows 11, which gives you the freedom to use it a lot like a small gaming laptop right out of the box. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

These are all fantastic devices that I can honestly recommend to different people depending on what they're looking for in a gaming handheld. Thankfully, many of these devices are on massive sales right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

But which PC gaming handheld do I recommend most during this Amazon Prime Day? They all have their own perks and drawbacks, but my absolute favorite gaming handheld is the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, followed closely by the Steam Deck. The ROG Ally runs Windows 11, which means it's basically a tiny laptop with controllers attached. I can access any gaming service I want whether that be Xbox Game Pass, Epic Games, Battle.net, Steam, or something else.

The 7-inch LCD touchscreen isn't as good as an OLED would be, but it's very colorful and offers plenty of crisp detail to help you enjoy your games. Plus, the screen supports VRR (variable refresh rate), can reach a resolution of 1080p, and can reach a peak 120Hz refresh rate. This all works together to provide a very good viewing experience while playing your games.

I do wish ROG Ally had touchpads like the Steam Deck does, but the joysticks work well overall. The controls are responsive and the device doesn't feel as clunky as some others on this list. I've even connected the ROG Ally to a docking station and then used a wireless keyboard and mouse to use the Ally like a normal laptop. If you have the right ROG Ally accessories, you can do a whole lot with this device.

ROG Ally comes with a program called Armoury Crate installed on it, and this software makes it easy to launch your library of games, check system performance, and adjust settings quickly. One of the buttons on this side of the screen even brings up a quick assistant menu so you can make adjustments to resolution, FPS limits, TDP (thermal design power), and more without having to close your game window. It's very convenient.

I also love that ASUS ROG has done a fantastic job finding ways to update the handheld with new features. It's helped this gaming handheld become even better than it was when it launched. That said, the ROG Ally isn't perfect. As with most gaming handhelds, battery life only lasts for about an hour and a half on average and can run out even faster depending on settings. Additionally, the Ally only comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, so if you'd prefer more space you'll either have to upgrade the ROG Ally SSD or else purchase a microSD card separately.

What's so great about Steam Deck?

You can play many games from your Steam library on Steam Deck. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

So, what do I think about the Steam Deck? The Steam Deck isn't quite as powerful performance-wise as the ROG Ally and the LCD touchscreen doesn't look as good as the ROG Ally's LCD display. However, the Steam Deck LCD does cost less and is easier to navigate for people who solely want to use the Steam Deck as a gaming handheld rather than like a gaming laptop.

For instance, Valve made it so the Steam Deck runs SteamOS, a Linux-based operating system. People who don't like troubleshooting with Windows 11 really prefer this interface since it feels a lot like navigating through Steam itself. As such, it's easy to find games in your library or purchase new games when shopping at the Steam store. You can also go into the device's desktop mode if you want to use it like a computer or customize the handheld so that it can provide more functions.

As an example, Steam Deck's desktop mode comes with Mozilla Firefox installed so you can surf the internet, but you can easily install Google Chrome on Steam Deck or other preferred web browsers. Just note that it does take a few more steps to get browsers set up on Steam Deck compared to the process on ROG Ally devices. Of course, you can also check out our guide if you want to learn how to install Windows 11 on Steam Deck.

Another thing Steam Deck has going for it is that it's literally sold by Valve, so Steam games that have been "Verified" to work on Steam Deck are usually very well optimized for the handheld. The same can't always be said for other gaming handheld devices. But the downside is that the Steam Deck only reaches 1280 x 800 resolution and a peak 60Hz refresh rate, so game visuals on 3D games usually look really pixelated and sometimes murky compared to what they'll look like on ROG Ally or Legion Go. Even the Steam Deck OLED only reaches 800p with a 90Hz refresh rate, so while colors look better, details still aren't the best on Steam Deck.

But if budget and ease of use are the top factors for you when looking for a gaming handheld than the Steam Deck will serve you very well.

What's so great about Legion Go?

Legion Go has a built-in kickstand, an 8.8-inch display, and detachable controllers. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

When considering PC gaming handhelds, you really shouldn't overlook the more expensive Lenovo Legion Go. It is similar to ROG Ally since it also runs Windows 11. However, it's also the most unique of the main PC gaming handhelds on the market today because it takes after the Nintendo Switch in some ways. Plus, it offers the best touchscreen on a gaming handheld so far (with one biggish drawback).

Rather than the typical 7-inch display, the Legion Go has a massive 8.8-inch IPS touchscreen with 2560 x 1600 resolution and a whopping 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it easier to appreciate game visuals. If it's harder for you to see on smaller screens, then the Legion Go might be a better choice for you. The one drawback here is that Legion Go does not support VRR, so motion clarity isn't as good as on ROG Ally.

The controllers also detach and the right controller has the ability to go into FPS (first-person shooter) mode, which makes it behave like a mouse. I've used this FPS mode a few times on more mouse-focused games like Manor Lords or Age of Empires. Meanwhile, the Legion Go has a built-in kickstand so I can prop the device up and watch shows or play games that way.