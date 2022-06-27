Best Steam Deck screen protectors 2022
By Ben Wilson published
Keep your screen pristine with these sticky shields.
Valve's portable PC gaming console has a beautiful 7-inch IPS LCD screen with around 400 nits of brightness, but this wide panel is still vulnerable to bumps and scrapes during travel. We've rounded up the best screen protectors for Steam Deck to help prevent accidental scratching, and they're all super easy to apply.
Benazcap Steam Deck Screen Protector
Best overall
This double-pack from Benazcap is the best overall pick for Steam Deck screen protectors, each with a 9H rating at 0.33mm thickness. Application is simple with the included hinge stickers, which help you position the protector evenly over the screen for a flush fit.
Daydayup Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible with Steam Deck
Runner-up
If you're less confident about placement, daydayup offers a fantastic price for a 4-pack of Steam Deck screen protectors. Still rated 9H for their hardness at 0.33mm, they're shaped with sharp edges to fit the panel, avoiding any gaps you might find with rounded protectors.
amFilm Screen Protector Designed for Steam Deck
Third alternative
This triple pack from amFilm comes with ready-made grips on either side of the screen protectors to help position and place them perfectly. 9H hardness rating for 0.33mm thickness, a set of three screen protectors should shield your screen for the long term.
JSAUX Extra-reinforced Tempered Glass for Steam Deck
Heavy duty
This double offering from JSAUX is double-tempered, with the hardness rating sticking at 9H with a 0.33mm thickness. If you're planning to take your Steam Deck to some hazardous locations, then it's better to be safe than sorry with an extra-reinforced screen protector.
Boffdock 2 Pack Screen Protector for Steam Deck
Easily removed
Boffdock's 2-pack of screen protectors leave a slight gap around the edge of the panel, making removing them a little easier if needed. It's nothing too distracting and a good choice if you've never applied tempered glass protectors before.
B&J Premium Steam Deck Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Single protector
One of the manufacturers offering accessories for Steam Deck at launch, B&J had access to pre-release units and designed their screen protector specifically for the console. It's easy to apply and doesn't leave any air bubbles behind.
Choosing the best screen protector
The hardware on offer with Valve's Steam Deck is impressive inside and out, capable of producing gorgeous visuals with portable PC gaming. The 16:10 display manages up to a 1280x800p resolution with an exceptional range of brightness, but it's not immune to glare from other lights. Using a tempered glass screen protector like the double-pack from Benazcap will protect the display from scratches and reduce reflected light without reducing touch sensitivity.
Build quality on the console is exceptional, but the benefits of using third-party accessories outweigh the risks. Consider pairing the heavy-duty JSAUX screen protectors with one of the best cases for Steam Deck if you're concerned about traveling with yours for the best defense against accidental damage. With the ever-growing number of games verified for the console, you'll want to keep yours in good condition for as long as possible.
Ben Wilson is a freelance writer working for Windows Central with technical expertise and a background in electronics retail. Fueling a technology and video game obsession with coffee, you can usually find him behind one screen or another.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.