Best SD cards for Steam Deck 2022

Valve offers the Steam Deck with a choice of storage options ranging from 64GB eMMC to 512GB NVMe SSD, which besides the fancy tech jargon, is just how much space you have to install games and apps. Naturally, bigger is better for extra content, so take advantage of the console's class UHS-I expansion slot to find the best SD card for Steam Deck to match its 104MB/s microSD speeds.
Samsung Evo Plus microSDXC
Best overall
Samsung EVO Plus microSD cards are just about perfect for Steam Deck, capable of consistent read and write speeds close to the console's maximum. Available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC
Best for Amazon
Exclusive to Amazon, Samsung EVO Select microSD cards are ideal for home delivery. They're functionally identical to EVO Plus, so the choice comes down to personal convenience. Choose 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.
SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC
Best storage options
The SanDisk Extreme microSD cards match Samsung's performance. They are a little more expensive but available almost anywhere you find electronics. Its larger range includes 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.
Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC
Best multi-purpose
The Samsung PRO Plus barely outperforms the EVO series if you want to use your microSD card in more than a Steam Deck. It won't make much difference on Valve's console, but other devices will feel a slight advantage. Available in 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.
PNY 512GB PRO Elite microSDXC
Best performance
For high-end UHS-I class SD cards, the PNY PRO Elite is a bit over-the-top for Steam Deck, but it'll satisfy the console's full potential and anything else that supports it. Get it in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.
SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC
Best budget
If you're not too concerned about slightly increased loading times and focused more on grabbing extra storage, the A1 SanDisk Ultra class 10 cards will do just fine. Available in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
The Steam Deck offers plenty more than just playing games. Built around a version of the Linux operating system, it can run practically any software you would expect to find on a full-sized desktop PC or laptop. When paired with some of the best Steam Deck accessories, it starts to feel less like a novelty handheld and more like a real, portable gaming computer.
Expanding your external storage with a high-quality microSD card like the Samsung Evo Plus will allow extra space to install Discord on Steam Deck and chat with your friends, alongside a wide variety of other apps and games outside the Steam library. Naturally, SD cards work in plenty of different devices, so forking out for a higher-end card like the Samsung PRO Plus will be useful outside of Valve's capable console.
