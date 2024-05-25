How to use Google Chrome on Steam Deck

It's easy to surf the web via Google Chrome on your Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck can do much more than you'd expect at first glance. It's not just a gaming handheld, it's a Linux-based computer with controllers attached. However, it might not be immediately obvious where to find certain apps and programs on Steam Deck that you're used to using on your phone or PC. For instance, knowing how to access Google Chrome isn't intuitive, at first.

It turns out, it's very easy to set up Google Chrome on Valve's handheld, as long as you know how to do it. Without further ado, here are the step-by-step instructions for how to install and use Google Chrome on Steam Deck.

How to install Google Chrome on Steam Deck

First off, you need to get to Desktop Mode. To change modes, press the Steam button.

Press the Steam button to get started. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Centarl)

Then select Power.

Select Power from the menu. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Now select Switch to Desktop.

Click on Switch to Desktop. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Now that you're in Desktop mode, click on the Discover shopping bag icon in the bottom left of the screen.

Click on the little shopping bag icon in the bottom left of the screen. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Hold the Steam button + X button to bring up the onscreen keyboard. Next, tap on the search bar and type in "Chrome" and then press Enter. Then click Install next to the Google Chrome app.

Install the Google Chrome app. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Now close Discover by tapping on the x in the top right of the window and go back to the desktop. Then click on the Steam app icon.

Click on the Steam app from the Desktop mode display. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Go to your Library.

Return once more to your Steam Deck Library. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

In the very bottom corner of the window, click on Add a Game.

Click on the small text in the bottom left corner that says, "Add a Game." (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

From here, select Add a Non-Steam Game.

Now select "Add a Non-Steam Game." (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Check the box for Google Chrome and then click Add Selected Programs.

Check the Google Chrome box and then select "Add Selected Programs." (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Now it's time to go back to gaming handheld mode. Simply close out of the Steam app and then double-tap the Steam Deck icon (it says Return to Gaming Mode under it) on the desktop to change back.

Return to Steam Deck by double-tapping the Steam Deck icon. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Once you're back in the standard Steam Deck gaming handheld mode, press the Steam button.

Once again, press the Steam button. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Centarl)

Select Library.

Return once more to your Library. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Next, navigate to the Non-Steam tab in your Library.

Use the R1 or R2 bumpers to go to the Non-Steam tab. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Google Chrome should now appear in this tab. Click on Google Chrome.

Select the Google Chrome app. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Press Play to launch Google Chrome.

Select Play to launch Google Chrome. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Tapping the Play button will launch Google Chrome, and then you're free to search the internet as you see fit. If at any time you want to get back to the Steam Deck main menu, simply press the Steam button.

Google Chrome on Steam Deck FAQ

The Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED are versatile gaming devices. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

Can I use Google Chrome on Steam Deck? You sure can. Just take the time to install Google Chrome from Steam Deck's desktop mode, and then you can launch Google Chrome in the Steam Deck gaming handheld mode as a Non-Steam Game.

Is it safe to use Google Chrome on Steam Deck? Yes, you can safely use Google Chrome on Steam Deck if you install it the proper way. That said, always use discretion when clicking on any links or going to specific websites, as dubious sites might have malware that can cause problems to the system.

A versatile gaming handheld

Ever since I got my Steam Deck, I've used it to play dozens, if not hundreds of games. But it's not just a gaming system, it's a full Linux-based computer that can access other apps and programs just like a normal PC. The trick is knowing how to install software so you can quickly access it.

I use my Steam Deck to watch shows, surf the web, and look up information. This is easier done, in my opinion, from Google Chrome, which is why I took the time to install the browser on my gaming handheld. Set up is very easy and shouldn't take more than a few minutes. Once it's installed, you can easily access it whenever you need to. Swapping back to the Steam interface simply requires a tap of the Steam button.

So go on. Get out there and make more use out of your Steam Deck as a means to surf the internet, watch shows, and more.