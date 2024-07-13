The Xbox controller is the most popular for console AND PC gaming, and you don't need to wait until Prime Day to grab a cheap one in these early deals

It's official; the official Xbox controller is everyone's favorite, maybe. No, seriously, Valve recently shared that not only has the number of people using controllers to play its games tripled in recent years, but of those controller-loving gamers, 59% are using the Xbox controller. I'm here to tell you that there's no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day for a deal on Xbox controllers, as a bunch of retailers have already started slashing prices — from Target, to Best Buy and Amazon themselves, you can already bag a brand new Xbox controller like this Velocity Green for $44.



Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller | was $64.99 now $44 at Amazon Whether this is the first controller you've bought or the tenth, you can get a bunch of colors for only $44 right now, which is a steal for what we believe to be the best Xbox controller. Color available at 25% off are Velocity Green, Shock Blue and Robot White.



✅Perfect for: Comfortable design that works seamlessly with console and PC. ❌Avoid it if: You are worried about stick drift, this doesn't have hall-effect sticks. 💰Price check: $69.99 at Best Buy



👀Alternative deal: If you've never shopped with QVC before, you can actually get an Xbox controller for $34.99 right now using new customer discount code HELLO30, which gives $30 off orders of $60 or more

Dream Vapor Special Edition Xbox controller | was $69.99 now $47.99 at Target



To get this price, you'll need to join Target Circle which is completely free. Thanks to Target getting the MSRP wrong on this controller, their $10 off controller deal actually shaves off $22 from this special edition. The Dream Vapor is the latest in the Vapor range and features the rubberized grips of the much more expensive Elites.



✅Perfect for: If you want a wireless controller compatible with a wide range of devices like Xbox, Windows PC, iOS, and Android. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a controller with pro features like back buttons or adjustable thumb sticks. 💰Price check: $69.99 at Best Buy

GameSir G7 SE | was $60 now $42 at Newegg This is one of our favorite wired controllers at Windows Central; in fact, most of the gaming team has one! GameSir nails the budget controller market while including pro features.



✅ Great for: Hall effect sticks so no worry of stick drift, and rear buttons that can be mapped to your preference. ❌ Avoid if: You prefer a wireless gamepad.



💰Price check: $43.99 at Amazon



🔍Our review: GameSir G7 SE review

HyperX Clutch Tanto mini wired controller | was $40 now $24 at Amazon



You'll need to click 'Apply $16' before adding to checkout to get this discount price. The HyperX Clutch Tanto is officially licensed for Xbox and a perfectly portable size perfect for children's hands.



✅Perfect for: Small hands, a great controller for kids ❌Avoid it if: You have normal-sized hands, this will give you cramp. and if you prefer wireless controllers. 💰Alternative deal: If you are buying for a child, HP actually have a decent bundle for $44.99 which includes this Tanto mini controller and a mini HyperX Cloud headset.

🔥 Today's best deals 🔥

Why is the Xbox controller so popular?

The Xbox Series S|X controller is a marked upgrade from its predecessor, and the included share button makes it easier to capture your best gaming moments to share with friends. These controllers come with textured grip on the rear, triggers, and bumpers, making them more comfortable over long gaming sessions. In fact we love this controller so much, it still tops our Best Xbox Controllers list. It's not just us that think it's great either, with Valve recently revealing that the majority of controller users on Steam use the Xbox controller, and not the PlayStation one. Possibly because we are more likely to see the Xbox controller in sales, as it does have less advanced features than the DuoSense. That being said, most people just want something comfortable, and great value and will forgo features like haptic feedback when price is involved.



It's easy to get carried away with collecting these beauties, and different colors and variations may come in and out of stock in the sales as we wade through the Amazon Prime Day deals, but we'll keep this post updated with the biggest and best deals available. There's also a bunch of other Xbox accessory deals right now, so you really needn't wait until Prime Day for the best prices.

