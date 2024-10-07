Don't buy a pre-built gaming PC on Prime Day — AMD's $122 CPU is best for a budget build

I still use the Ryzen 7 5800X in my personal gaming PC.

October Prime Day and competing events are usually a great time to find deep discounts on pre-built gaming PCs and gaming laptops, but not everyone wants or needs to buy a full system. If you're looking for an upgrade to your existing PC or want to build something new on the cheap, AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X is a solid option that's never been cheaper.

I spotted this processor on sale at Amazon for just $121.60, beating other deals from Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart. While the price has been coming down steadily since the CPU's release in 2020, it's never been lower than $169 at Amazon until now.

Why I still use AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X in my gaming PC

I originally reviewed the Ryzen 7 5800X in 2020 right around its initial launch date, and it has remained the centerpiece of my personal gaming PC ever since. In my review I gave it a 90% score, noting that the Ryzen 5 5600X was a better value for gamers. I ultimately said:

"Make no mistake: the Ryzen 7 5800X is one hell of a processor. The Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 9 chips that flank it are just so well positioned that they might pull you away from its allure. The Ryzen 7 5800X is a big improvement over its Zen 2 counterparts, and it's clear that AMD isn't slowing down. If you want a top-end CPU for competitive gaming, some specialized work, and don't want to pay more than about $450, the Ryzen 7 5800X should make a great chip for years to come."

While the Ryzen 5 5600X is still a better value at its current $112.39 discount price at Amazon, you only need to spend about $10 more during October Prime Day to land the superior Ryzen 7 5800X CPU. Even if you aren't a Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the deal.

The Ryzen 7 5800X might be a few generations behind at this point, but it's still putting in a lot of hard work in my personal gaming PC. I've been tempted to upgrade many times, especially now that AMD has released its Ryzen 9000 desktop chips, but I just can't give up on this processor.

It's able to keep up with all the games that I play, even with an ultrawide 1440p monitor, and I don't have to worry about new AAA titles launching and my system not being able to run them. For reference, I have my Ryzen 7 5800X paired up with a Radeon RX 6800 GPU and 32GB of DDR4 RAM; I've considered upgrading the GPU, as the Ryzen 7 has the potential to keep up with more power. A cheap air cooler is more than enough to keep the CPU cool even during prolonged gaming sessions.

There are a few drawbacks to the Ryzen 7 5800X, but they should be easy to look past at this new low price. It uses an AM4 socket motherboard, which is one generation behind the current AMD desktop chips. If you build a new PC around the 5800X, you'll also have to upgrade your motherboard in the future when you decide to get a new chip. There's also no PCIe 5.0 or DDR5 RAM support, meaning you won't have access to the fastest memory or storage.

Budget hardware recommendations for the Ryzen 7 5800X

Those already enjoying an AMD build with an AM4 motherboard should have no problems swapping out for the Ryzen 7 5800X. If you're coming in with a fresh build, however, I can recommend some supporting hardware that's also discounted for October Prime Day.