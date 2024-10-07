Don't buy a pre-built gaming PC on Prime Day — AMD's $122 CPU is best for a budget build

October Prime Day and competing events are usually a great time to find deep discounts on pre-built gaming PCs and gaming laptops, but not everyone wants or needs to buy a full system. If you're looking for an upgrade to your existing PC or want to build something new on the cheap, AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X is a solid option that's never been cheaper.
I spotted this processor on sale at Amazon for just $121.60, beating other deals from Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart. While the price has been coming down steadily since the CPU's release in 2020, it's never been lower than $169 at Amazon until now.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | was $449 now $121.60 at Amazon
AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X is an AM4 CPU with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed up to 4.7GHz. It's a workhorse with strong multi-core performance, and despite its lack of 3D V-Cache, it's a potent option for budget and mid-range PC gaming.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to upgrade or build a new gaming PC on the cheap.
❌Avoid if: You'd rather stick with newer hardware or prefer Intel over AMD.
🔎Our experience: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X review
💰Price check: $170 at Walmart | $178 at Best Buy | $128 at Newegg
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 🎮Lenovo Legion Go (Z1 Extreme) | $649.99 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6 (Radeon RX 6550M) | $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $350!)
- 📺Amazon Fire TV Stick | $24.99 at Amazon (Save $25!)
- 💻Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (Ryzen 5) | $329.99 at Best Buy (Save $250!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $849.99 at Best Buy (Save $500!)
- 💻ASUS Vivobook S 15 (X Elite) | $959 at Amazon (Save $341!)
- 💻Dell XPS 14 (Core Ultra 7) | $1,449.99 at Dell (Save $550!)
- 💻Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5) | $499.99 at Best Buy (Save $230!)
- 💻Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Core Ultra 7) | $1,099.99 at Best Buy (Save $350!)
More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals
We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings:
- Xbox controller deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Xbox SSD storage deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming headset deals: Walmart | Dell | Target | Best Buy | Amazon
- MicroSD storage deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming handheld deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Laptop deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Copilot+ AI laptop deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Monitor deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Mini PC deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming keyboard deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg
- Gaming mice deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg
Why I still use AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X in my gaming PC
I originally reviewed the Ryzen 7 5800X in 2020 right around its initial launch date, and it has remained the centerpiece of my personal gaming PC ever since. In my review I gave it a 90% score, noting that the Ryzen 5 5600X was a better value for gamers. I ultimately said:
"Make no mistake: the Ryzen 7 5800X is one hell of a processor. The Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 9 chips that flank it are just so well positioned that they might pull you away from its allure. The Ryzen 7 5800X is a big improvement over its Zen 2 counterparts, and it's clear that AMD isn't slowing down. If you want a top-end CPU for competitive gaming, some specialized work, and don't want to pay more than about $450, the Ryzen 7 5800X should make a great chip for years to come."
While the Ryzen 5 5600X is still a better value at its current $112.39 discount price at Amazon, you only need to spend about $10 more during October Prime Day to land the superior Ryzen 7 5800X CPU. Even if you aren't a Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the deal.
The Ryzen 7 5800X might be a few generations behind at this point, but it's still putting in a lot of hard work in my personal gaming PC. I've been tempted to upgrade many times, especially now that AMD has released its Ryzen 9000 desktop chips, but I just can't give up on this processor.
It's able to keep up with all the games that I play, even with an ultrawide 1440p monitor, and I don't have to worry about new AAA titles launching and my system not being able to run them. For reference, I have my Ryzen 7 5800X paired up with a Radeon RX 6800 GPU and 32GB of DDR4 RAM; I've considered upgrading the GPU, as the Ryzen 7 has the potential to keep up with more power. A cheap air cooler is more than enough to keep the CPU cool even during prolonged gaming sessions.
There are a few drawbacks to the Ryzen 7 5800X, but they should be easy to look past at this new low price. It uses an AM4 socket motherboard, which is one generation behind the current AMD desktop chips. If you build a new PC around the 5800X, you'll also have to upgrade your motherboard in the future when you decide to get a new chip. There's also no PCIe 5.0 or DDR5 RAM support, meaning you won't have access to the fastest memory or storage.
Budget hardware recommendations for the Ryzen 7 5800X
Those already enjoying an AMD build with an AM4 motherboard should have no problems swapping out for the Ryzen 7 5800X. If you're coming in with a fresh build, however, I can recommend some supporting hardware that's also discounted for October Prime Day.
MSI B550-A Pro | was $120 now $105 at Newegg
As one of our favorite budget B550 motherboards, a further $15 off at Newegg makes this a better suggestion than ever to pair with the Ryzen 7 5800X.
👀See at: Newegg
✅Perfect for: Budget builds centered around the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU.
💰Price check: $110 at Amazon
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB | was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Corsair's DDR4-3200MHz RAM gets the job done on the cheap with two 8GB modules, CL16 timings, and stylized aluminum heat spreaders.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Budget gaming PC builds where DDR4 RAM is supported.
💰Price check: $42 at Best Buy
WD_Black SN850X 1TB | was $114.99 now $77.99 at Amazon
This speedy PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD can hit up to 7,300MB/s read speeds, and it has a 1TB capacity for plenty of storage for your games.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Speedy storage in your AMD system.
💰Price check: $121 at Best Buy
Cooler Master Hyper 212 | $30 at Best Buy
It might not be on sale for Prime Day, but it's still one of the best coolers you can buy for an AM4 CPU like the Ryzen 7 5800X.
👀See at: Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Budget cooling for the Ryzen 7 5800X (which doesn't come with a cooler).
💰Price check: $60 at Newegg
🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than eight years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.