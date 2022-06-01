Best budget B550 motherboards 2022

If you're thinking of building a PC on a budget, B550 chipset motherboards are the perfect place to start. Designed for the AM4 socket with support for AMD Ryzen series 3000, 4000, and 5000 processors, these boards support PCIe 4.0 expansion, M.2 solid-state drives, and component overclocking. We've found the best budget B550 motherboards to fit a range of needs, so let's get started on your new Ryzen build.

AMD components are well liked for their performance versus cost, making the AM4 socket a perfect match for anyone looking to build a gaming PC on a budget. The best budget B550 motherboards include as many features as possible without pushing the price overboard, just like the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Elite with its terrific 12+2 power phase VRM for careful overclocking. It packs the biggest punch in this range, next to the ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-Plus that performed well in our review.

None of these budget B550 boards detracts from the quality compared to some of the best motherboards around. The value in this chipset is an attractive way to save, considering you can pair it with a strong mid-range CPU like the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X as a strong starting point for a budget build. For those looking for the ultimate penny saver, ASRock's B550 Phantom Gaming 4 AC brings Wi-Fi connectivity and still suits the Ryzen 5 3600X or above for a decent stock build.