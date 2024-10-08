11 Prime Day laptop deals that I'd buy right now: Gaming, Copilot+, AI PCs, and more

Laptops of all types are on sale for October Prime Day, and not just at Amazon.

Amazon's October Prime Day has landed, and with it comes a bunch of competing sales from major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Newegg. That's great news for shoppers who need a new PC, as there's clearly a big focus on discounted laptops this year.

The combination of my covering these types of sales events since they began as well as my everyday focus on PC coverage for Windows Central puts me in a good position to find only the best laptop deals that are worth a recommendation.

Whether you need something scraping the bottom of the bargain category or a high-end PC that will last for the foreseeable future, I've curated this list of the best October Prime Day laptop deals from all retailers.

Today's best October Prime Day laptop deals

HP Envy x360 14 | was $1,499.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy This beautiful convertible laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch touch display with FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. A crazy deal for sure. 👀See at: Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 (9345) | was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy One of my favorite Copilot+ PCs has a Snapdragon X Elite SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a gorgeous 13.4-inch OLED touch display with 2880x1800 resolution and up to 400 nits brightness. 👀See at: Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 14 | was $1,349.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy It'll be hard to find a cheaper Copilot+ PC than this, with a Snapdragon X Elite SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch AMOLED touch display with 120Hz refresh rate and excellent color. 👀See at: Best Buy

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 | was $1,099.99 now $719.99 at Best Buy This affordable gaming laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, discrete Radeon RX 7700S laptop GPU, and a 16-inch FHD+ display with a sizzling 165Hz refresh rate. 👀See at: Best Buy

Lenovo LOQ 15 (Gen 9) | was $1,179.99 now $699.99 at Walmart Enjoy excellent 1080p performance from the AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD. The 15.6-inch display has an FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. 👀See at: Walmart

MSI Thin 15.6 | was $699 now $599 at Walmart MSI's discounted Thin gaming laptop has an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with speedy 144Hz refresh rate. 👀See at: Walmart

Surface Pro 11 | was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy One of our favorite Copilot+ PCs is enjoying its first major discount. Pick up a tablet with Snapdragon X Elite SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 13-inch 2880x1920 touch display with inking support. 👀See at: Best Buy

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals

We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now.

It's worth noting that My Best Buy memberships are your ticket to better savings and a superior shopping experience at Best Buy. In the same vein, Walmart + memberships are your ticket to early access deals, extra savings, free shipping, Paramount+ streaming, and more.

Here's where to find more savings: