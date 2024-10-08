11 Prime Day laptop deals that I'd buy right now: Gaming, Copilot+, AI PCs, and more

Amazon's October Prime Day has landed, and with it comes a bunch of competing sales from major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Newegg. That's great news for shoppers who need a new PC, as there's clearly a big focus on discounted laptops this year.
The combination of my covering these types of sales events since they began as well as my everyday focus on PC coverage for Windows Central puts me in a good position to find only the best laptop deals that are worth a recommendation.
Whether you need something scraping the bottom of the bargain category or a high-end PC that will last for the foreseeable future, I've curated this list of the best October Prime Day laptop deals from all retailers.
Today's best October Prime Day laptop deals
HP Envy x360 14 | was $1,499.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy
This beautiful convertible laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch touch display with FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. A crazy deal for sure.
👀See at: Best Buy
Dell XPS 13 (9345) | was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy
One of my favorite Copilot+ PCs has a Snapdragon X Elite SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a gorgeous 13.4-inch OLED touch display with 2880x1800 resolution and up to 400 nits brightness.
👀See at: Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 14 | was $1,349.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
It'll be hard to find a cheaper Copilot+ PC than this, with a Snapdragon X Elite SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch AMOLED touch display with 120Hz refresh rate and excellent color.
👀See at: Best Buy
HP Victus 15.6 | was $879.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy
This tempting gaming laptop has an Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable), 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate.
👀See at: Best Buy
ASUS TUF Gaming A16 | was $1,099.99 now $719.99 at Best Buy
This affordable gaming laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, discrete Radeon RX 7700S laptop GPU, and a 16-inch FHD+ display with a sizzling 165Hz refresh rate.
👀See at: Best Buy
Lenovo Yoga 7 16 | was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy
This sleek AI convertible has an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch touch display with FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.
👀See at: Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 | was $1,249.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy
This sleek Ultrabook has an Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 13.3-inch AMOLED touch display with 1080p resolution, 370 nits brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.
👀See at: Best Buy
Lenovo LOQ 15 (Gen 9) | was $1,179.99 now $699.99 at Walmart
Enjoy excellent 1080p performance from the AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD. The 15.6-inch display has an FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
👀See at: Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 1 15.6 | was $579.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy
Lenovo's Ideapad 1 has an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, a 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display at 300 nits.
👀See at: Best Buy
MSI Thin 15.6 | was $699 now $599 at Walmart
MSI's discounted Thin gaming laptop has an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with speedy 144Hz refresh rate.
👀See at: Walmart
Surface Pro 11 | was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy
One of our favorite Copilot+ PCs is enjoying its first major discount. Pick up a tablet with Snapdragon X Elite SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 13-inch 2880x1920 touch display with inking support.
👀See at: Best Buy
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 📺Amazon Fire TV Stick | $24.99 at Amazon (Save $25!)
- 💻Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (Ryzen 5) | $329.99 at Best Buy (Save $250!)
- 📺Samsung QLED 4K TV (65-inches) | $1,379.99 at Walmart (Save $1,421!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $799.99 at Best Buy (Save $550!)
- 🔊2.1ch Soundbar (Wired & Wireless) | $44.99 at Walmart (Save $155!)
- 💻Dell XPS 13 (X Elite) | $999.99 at Best Buy (Save $500!)
- 🎧Sony ANC Wireless Headphones | $238.66 at Walmart (Save $109!)
- 💻Dell XPS 14 (Core Ultra 7) | $1,449.99 at Dell (Save $550!)
- 💻HP Envy 2-in-1 14 (Ryzen 7) | $649.99 at Best Buy (Save $400!)
- 💻HP Spectre x360 14 (Core Ultra 5) | $999.99 at HP (Save $450!)
More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals
We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now.
It's worth noting that My Best Buy memberships are your ticket to better savings and a superior shopping experience at Best Buy. In the same vein, Walmart + memberships are your ticket to early access deals, extra savings, free shipping, Paramount+ streaming, and more.
Here's where to find more savings:
- Xbox controller deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Xbox SSD storage deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming headset deals: Walmart | Dell | Target | Best Buy | Amazon
- MicroSD storage deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming handheld deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Laptop deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Copilot+ AI laptop deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Monitor deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Mini PC deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming keyboard deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg
- Gaming mice deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than eight years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.