LG announced today three new ultrawide OLED gaming monitors that can double as smart TVs.

The UltraGear GX9s monitors are LG's first foray into the smart monitor/smart TV combination, and ignoring the high prices, they're looking quite attractive.

LG says the monitors are "designed to deliver exceptional gaming and streaming experiences" while combining "premium gaming features with LG’s webOS platform."

Not a bad idea: If you're buying an expensive gaming monitor, why not use it for everything?

The 34-inch UltraGear 34GX90SA kicks things off at $1,399.99; the 39-inch UltraGear 39GX90SA pushes the price up to $1,599.99; and the 45-inch UltraGear 45GX90SA tops things off at $1,699.99.

All three of LG's new ultrawide OLED monitors are now available to purchase straight from LG.com, and I also found some listings at Best Buy.

LG's new flagship OLED gaming display has some bonkers specs

LG's 45-inch GX9s shares many specs with its smaller siblings, but it's the one that'll make the best TV thanks to its size. (Image credit: LG)

The 45-inch UltraGear 45GX90SA might cost nearly $2,000, but the specs are, to put it lightly, impressive.

I can easily see this becoming the new go-to screen for any rich gamers who hate to leave their station.

LG says it's UL-verified as a Flicker-free Display, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light Platinum, which should reduce eye strain and cut out reflections whether you're gaming or watching TV.

The curved OLED panel is what you want for the best color and contrast, no matter if you're gaming or watching a movie. LG says they top out at 1,300 nits of brightness.

LG UltraGear OLED 45GX90SA • Size: 44.5 inches

• Resolution: 3440x1440 (WQHD)

• Aspect ratio: 21:9

• Display: OLED

• Refresh rate: 240Hz

• Response time: 0.03ms (GtG)

• Curve: 800R

• Warranty: 2 years

LG gives some extra peace of mind with a two-year warranty that covers the panel. That seems to suggest any potential burn-in won't be an issue.

Sized at 44.5 inches, it has a crisp 3440x1440 resolution, sizzling 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time (GtG), and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

It's compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it supports Picture-by-Picture (PbP) and Picture-in-Picture (PiP), and it comes with built-in speakers.

Port selection is extra important in a device that you're using for two duties, and LG meets the demand.

The screen has HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, Ethernet, USB-C for data and 65W power, and USB ports that shuttle data up and down the pipeline from your PC.

One of the first things I look for now that I've upgraded to a killer dual-monitor arm mount is VESA compatibility, and the new monitors indeed have 100x100 support.

If you want to keep the boxy default stand in place, it offers tilt, height, and swivel ergo adjustments.

LG's smaller UltraGear GX9s monitors follow the same general specs, albeit with a smaller panel (and lower cost).

Why buy a gaming monitor that doubles as a smart TV?

LG's webOS is available on the new UltraGear gaming monitors. (Image credit: LG)

The major feature that sets the new GX9s OLED monitors apart is the inclusion of webOS24, LG's smart TV platform.

This allows the monitors to act just like a TV, with access to all popular streaming services and hundreds of free TV channels.

With cloud gaming picking up in popularity, the ability to add services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW directly to webOS is also a boon.

While I still like to separate my TV and movie viewing from my gaming PC with my current setup, I can see how this type of hardware would be extremely convenient for those who enjoy all media right from their gaming station.

An included Switch app is designed to make screen setup as easy as possible. It allows you to split the screen into six sections, giving you plenty of space for TV, games, and work.

It wouldn't be a 2025 product release without at least some mention of AI.

Indeed, part of the webOS package includes AI tools designed to enhance your gaming experience.

Dynamic Tone Mapping and AI Picture are capable of sharpening the image, while the AI Personalized Picture Wizard configures settings according to your preferences. AI Sound tunes audio depending on the content.

How exactly that all works and how well remains to be seen, but it's becoming clear that new hardware with a high price tag is almost always going to come with some sort of AI baked in.