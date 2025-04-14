This might be a pretty solid $300 monitor, but it's a little unbelievable at just $170.

Gaming monitors come in all manner of flavors, from dirt-cheap VA monitors to exorbitantly expensive OLED displays, but most people want something right down the middle.

Well, INNOCN is one of the more popular brands on Amazon to acquire middle-of-the-road gaming monitors, and it just launched its latest with a 24.5-inch, QHD, 240Hz display and dual HDMI 2.1 ports.

For some reason, though, the company is running a limited-time launch promotion that lets you get the INNOCN 25G2S for just $169.99 at Amazon. That's a 43% discount off the $300 retail price, and all you have to do is use the 25G2S240HZ coupon code before the sale ends on Apr. 18.

A Crazy Deal 🤪 INNOCN 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor (25G2S)

Was: $299.99

Now: $169.99 at Amazon w/ code "25G2S240HZ" ✅Perfect for: Those who want a straightforward, high performance gaming monitor that'll also take full advantage of Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. ❌Avoid if: You need additional USB ports built into your monitor. Display features: 24.5-inches IPS LCD, 16:9 aspect ratio, QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, HDR support. Ports: 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio jack. Other features: Dual 2W speakers, flicker-free, 100% sRGB & 93% DCI-P3 color gamuts, VESA 100 x 100mm mounting support. 👉See at: Amazon.com

Is this a good deal?

Honestly, this deal is weirdly good, to an almost unbelievable degree. INNOCN is a well-established source of gaming and productivity monitors across the entire price spectrum, and its latest launch is coming out of the gates with a 43% discount?

Of course, it's not so simple. The monitor is technically still $300, but those in the know can apply the $130 discount on Amazon using the 25G2S240HZ code. On top of that, this celeboratory launch promotion is only running until 2:59 a.m. ET on Apr. 19, 2025.

Normally, I'd tell you that any deal that feels to good to be true is, in fact, too good to be true, but not in this case.

Of course, I haven't been able to test this monitor myself, and customer reviews across INNOCN's most popular models are slightly dragged down by some reports of quality control issues. My only word of caution is to watch out for malfunctioning ports and dead pixels during your return window.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other than that, scoring the INNOCN 25G2S gaming monitor for only $169.99 at Amazon is an unbeatable deal to kick off the week.

Perfect for PC and console gaming

There are plenty of 24 to 27-inch QHD gaming monitors in this price range, but displays with a smooth 240Hz IPS LCD panel and a quick 1ms response time are more uncommon.

What really sets this gaming monitor apart, however, is the port selection. No, you won't find any USB ports to expand your device's connectivity, but you will find a combination of four display inputs.

INNOCN didn't cut corners with aging standards that will render that 240Hz panel useless. You get two each of DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1, so your gaming PC or console can take full advantage.

Yes, this monitor is a great choice to pair with Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 thanks to HDMI 2.1, and you also get HDR support, adaptive sync support, and built-in speakers on top of that.

I won't pretend this monitor will blow you away with its build or image quality, but its on-paper specifications are certainly impressive for the price, and that's before you consider the deal.