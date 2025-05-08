Blizzard always pushes out the boat for its bizarre Diablo promotions. In the run-up to the launch of Diablo 4, we had KFC collaborations, a painted cathedral ceiling, and suspicious meat milkshakes, with the launch of Vessel of Hatred being celebrated by the gifting of poisonous flowers to your worst enemies.



Not content with letting Mother's Day go by without some dedication to the Mother of Sanctuary, this next event, named "Mothers Judgement" [sic], celebrates all the gaming Moms being driven to Hell and back by their demon spawn, with the gift of candles.

Mother's Judgement from Lilith

If you're lucky enough to win, you'll get one of two candles chosed by Diablo IV's Lilith. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Diablo has teamed up with Cantrip Candles to bring the essence of Sanctuary straight to your senses with Mother's Judgement.



This limited-time collaboration pays homage to Lilith, the Mother of Sanctuary herself, with candles that evoke either her ominous blood petals or her even more... wrathful side.



Basically, you’ll either get a lovely rose-scented candle or one that smells as putrid as my teenage boy's bedroom.

Mother's Blessing: A heavenly blend of rose, ash and floral notes.

Mother's Wrath: A triple threat (triune if you will) of wet trash, pungency and putridity.

Do you sense Blessings? Or Wrath? The answer will say it all, hero. ⚔️ Summon your free gift at https://t.co/IAHrR4ZAGb. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/IS1po8XFT5May 8, 2025

The twist to the promo is that it's a kind of candle roulette, as you don't know which you'll receive. Your candle fragrance will be determined by Lilith herself (or rather, one of her demon-loving Blizzard representatives).



Diablo fans will have a chance to claim one of 666 limited-edition candles by opting into the promotion starting May 8, 2025.



Once you’ve signed up, fate (not how much you've spent on the Diablo 4 battle pass) will decide whether you receive a blessing or a curse.

Deliveries will roll out through the following week, bringing a bit of Sanctuary right to your doorstep. Who doesn't want the smell of goatmen-riddled countryside in their home?



If you’re not among the lucky 666 to receive a candle, there’s still something for you: a digital Mother’s Judgement card, so you can feel like a part of the festivities.



For your chance to get one of these candles, whether it be the delicious or the diabolical for your Mother, head over to the website Blizzard has set up for the promotion at MothersJudgement.com