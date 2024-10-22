You've heard of Trick or Treat, now get ready for Meat or Treat — no that's not a bad pickup line it's the Diablo 4 Halloween event

What you need to know

Diablo 4 is holding a limited time event from October 29 to November 5 called 'Meat or Treat'

There are a bunch of cosmetics to claim for free by logging in each day and checking the Diablo 4 shop.

There's also a 'Vases of Hatred' promotion running specifically for US residents only consisting physical and virtual gifts to send to your closest 'frenemy'.

Spooky season is well and truly upon us and it looks like someone on the Diablo team is feeling a little cheeky, or maybe I just have a terrible sense of humor. Diablo 4 has just announced an in-game event titled 'Meat or Treat', yes really, and it's not just my boyfriends next pickup line, it's a chance to get some free stuff by logging into the game from October 29–November 1 at noon, PT,

Earn free treats from the Diablo 4 cosmetic shop

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Log in each day from October 29 to November 1, and you can claim a complimentary gift from the store, up for grabs:

October 29: The Recluse’s Host Mount

The Recluse’s Host Mount October 30: Ichorflame Torch Mount Trophy

Ichorflame Torch Mount Trophy October 31: Recluse’s Flask Mount Trophy

Recluse’s Flask Mount Trophy November 1: Reclusive Trappings Mount Armor

If you do forget to log in, don't worry, all of the gifts can be claimed retroactively by logging in before November 5 at 12 p.m PT. After this date the items will leave the store for good.

Meat or Treat?

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

During the event, any Shrine in any dungeon can appear Red which means interacting it will set off the Meat or Treat high jinks. The shrine can apply a surprise effect to your dungeon which may be welcome or perhaps you'll regret touching it in the first place. We have no information on what the effects are at this stage. Maybe it'll rain gold! Or maybe it'll rain Mythic Uniques that, just for fun, you can't pick up. Can’t wait to see what kind of emotional rollercoaster Blizzard cook up with this.

Vases of Hatred

Roses are red 🥀So is blood 🩸Here is a gift 🎁 For your most bothersome bud 🖤Send a free bouquet of real toxic flowers with a wicked message to a frenemy 😈Do Mephisto’s bidding and earn in-game rewards at https://t.co/xpTYG8YlhC pic.twitter.com/drRlpmZPU9October 22, 2024

In other Diablo 4 news, the Vases of Hatred event kicks off today and runs through November 4, but it's only available for U.S. residents. If you happen to live in Los Angeles or New York City, you can send a special Diablo 4-themed gift — a bouquet of toxic flowers, symbolizing "Hatred" — to your most despised foe. Yes, seriously. They've even created a website for it: VasesOfHatred.com, where you can send one of these cursed arrangements while supplies last.



For those outside NYC and LA, you can still participate by sending a digital card instead. But, if you really want to get creative with your revenge and have your enemy's email, you could always sign them up for a deluge of car insurance spam — just a thought!



Anyone who sends either a physical or virtual Vase of Hatred will receive a Little Lady Mount bundle in-game, and this can be claimed after November 5.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

