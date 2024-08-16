Diablo 4: How to get Mythic Uniques as fast and easy as possible

Uber Uniques are dead. Long live Mythic Uniques. Yes, for Season 5 onwards in Diablo 4 the rarest and most covetable items in the game have had a makeover in name, appearance and even drop rates. But what exactly is a Mythic Unique? How do you get them? How can you target farm them? All of those questions will be answered and more!

What is a Mythic Unique?

The loot you can get in Diablo varies in rarity, with Mythic Uniques being the most rare. So Diablo loot goes:



Mythic Unique > Unique > Legendary > Rare > Magic > Common



There are only 8 Mythic Uniques in the game with most of them being equippable by any class, and two of them being class specific. Mythic Uniques always drop at the highest item power level of 925, maximum rolls on their affixes, and can even drop with Greater Affixes (a x1.5% roll on any given stat).



Here's a table of all of them, including what their unique affixes are and who can use them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mythic Unique Name Type Special effect Class Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Staff +18% All Stats Druid, Sorcerer Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 +33% Movement Speed Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 +66% Resistance to All Elements Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore 66% Primary Resource Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Gain a random Shrine effect for 20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. Row 4 - Cell 3 Andariel's Visage Helm +77 All Stats All Classes Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 +437 Life On Hit Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 +30% Attack Speed Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 +10% Maximum Poison Resistance Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies [X] Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area. Row 9 - Cell 3 Doombringer Sword +100% Damage All Classes Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 +114 All Stats Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 +35% Maximum Life Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 +10% Damage Reduction Row 13 - Cell 3 Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 +Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Heal for 2,687 Life Row 14 - Cell 3 Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 +Lucky Hit: Up to a 25% chance to deal [X] Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage dealt by 20% for 5 seconds. Row 15 - Cell 3 Harlequin Crest Helm 1,850 Maximum Life All Classes Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 +18 Maximum Resource Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 2,500 Armor Row 18 - Cell 3 Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 +20% Cooldown Reduction Row 19 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 +20% Damage Reduction Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 +4 Ranks to all Skills Row 21 - Cell 3 Melted Heart of Selig Ring +3% Maximum Resistance to All Elements All Classes Row 23 - Cell 0 Row 23 - Cell 1 +30% Resistance to All Elements Row 23 - Cell 3 Row 24 - Cell 0 Row 24 - Cell 1 +15% Lucky Hit Chance Row 24 - Cell 3 Row 25 - Cell 0 Row 25 - Cell 1 +25% Movement Speed Row 25 - Cell 3 Row 26 - Cell 0 Row 26 - Cell 1 +15% Damage Reduction while Healthy Row 26 - Cell 3 Row 27 - Cell 0 Row 27 - Cell 1 +15% Resource Reduction Row 27 - Cell 3 Row 28 - Cell 0 Row 28 - Cell 1 Gain 60 maximum Resource. When taking damage, 75% is drained as 2 Resource for every 1% of Maximum Life you would have lost. Row 28 - Cell 3 The Grandfather 2-Handed Sword +150% Damage Barbarian, Necromancer Row 30 - Cell 0 Row 30 - Cell 1 Ignore Durability Loss Row 30 - Cell 3 Row 31 - Cell 0 Row 31 - Cell 1 +150 All Stats Row 31 - Cell 3 Row 32 - Cell 0 Row 32 - Cell 1 +3,359 Maximum Life Row 32 - Cell 3 Row 33 - Cell 0 Row 33 - Cell 1 20 Maximum Resource Row 33 - Cell 3 Row 34 - Cell 0 Row 34 - Cell 1 +300% Damage Row 34 - Cell 3 Row 35 - Cell 0 Row 35 - Cell 1 Increases your Critical Strike Damage by 100%. The other properties of this weapon can roll higher than normal. Row 35 - Cell 3 Tyrael's Might Chest Ignore Durability Loss All Classes Row 37 - Cell 0 Row 37 - Cell 1 +16.5% Movement Speed Row 37 - Cell 3 Row 38 - Cell 0 Row 38 - Cell 1 +7.5% Maximum Resistance to All Elements Row 38 - Cell 3 Row 39 - Cell 0 Row 39 - Cell 1 +60% Resistance to All Elements Row 39 - Cell 3 Row 40 - Cell 0 Row 40 - Cell 1 +20% Damage Reduction Row 40 - Cell 3 Row 41 - Cell 0 Row 41 - Cell 1 While at full Life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage dealing [X] damage. Row 41 - Cell 3

Where can I get Mythic Uniques?

You won't start seeing Mythic Uniques drop until World Tier 4, the highest-difficulty World Tier in Diablo 4. You can strike lucky and get a Mythic Unique drop from any activity in Diablo 4, but given this item's rarity, there are a a few ways to increase your chances and even craft your own Mythic Unique using Resplendent Sparks. Let's start with how to farm Mythic Uniques.

How can I farm Mythic Uniques?

Duriel offers one of the highest drop rates for Mythic Uniques (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 bosses on the Boss Ladder are the best way to obtain a Mythic Unique, but it depends at what difficulty you are tackling these bosses. At their base versions, out of Lord Zir, Varshan, Beast in the Ice, Grigoire, Andariel, and Duriel — the latter two, twins Andariel and Duriel, have the greatest chance to drop you a Mythic Unique.



Once you start tackling Tormented Bosses, which are level 200 versions of all of the above, Blizzard has now confirmed the chance of a Mythic Unique is the same across the board. This is because of the latest update in the Diablo 4 patch notes:

All Tormented Bosses have 5 chances to drop a mythic at 1.5% chance each. In total, a 7.5% chance to drop a Mythic Unique. The resulting effect of this change is that the bosses have a chance to drop multiple Mythic Uniques instead of just 1.

Tormented Bosses require Stygian Stones to summon, another incredibly rare material in Diablo 4

How to get Stygian Stones

Stygian Stones will be gifted to you for completing tasks in your Season Journey and the Mother's Blessings reputation board. They are limited, though, and at the time of writing, I am level 95 with only 5 Stygian Stones to my name from completing the seasonal tasks. For both Seasonal and Eternal Realm players, you can get Stygian Stones as a reward for running The Pit, which is an endgame dungeon activity in Cerrigar. The chance of being rewarded with a Stygian Stone increases the higher the difficulty of The Pit you complete.



There is also the chance to earn Stygian Stones by running the Infernal Hordes activity. Stygian Stones drop from Tier 7 and above of Infernal Hordes. Many players are reporting Infernal Hordes as the easiest method to gather Stygian Stones.

How to craft a Mythic Unique

You'll need 4 Resplendent Sparks to craft a Mythic Unique (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Perhaps you've never seen a Mythic Unique, or perhaps you've been lucky to have one drop, but it's not the Mythic Unique you were looking for. Well no fear, you can, at a very high cost, craft your very own. Visit the Herbalist in any main town, and tab over to 'Transmute Sparks'.



To craft a Mythic Unique, you will need:

4 Resplendent Sparks

50,000,000 Gold

Resplendent Sparks are, you guessed it, the rarest material in the game. Go figure. So how do you get them?

How to get a Resplendent Spark

Each of these activities below rewards 1 Resplendent Spark

Reach the highest rank of Mother's Gifts in the Season 5 journey on any character

Defeat a Tormented Boss for the first time

Defeat Uber Lilith for the first time (if you have done this in any previous season, you will have a Spark but you cannot repeat it)

Salvage any Mythic Unique

Whilst many players salvage Mythic Uniques to craft the one they want, Mythic Uniques are so rare that some find it easier to just level up an alternate character in the season to receive the Mother's Gift cache again. How you gather your Resplendent Sparks is up to you, but there is no quick route.



At this stage in the season, I have two Resplendent Sparks. That's because I have defeated a Tormented Boss, and I have completed the Mother's Blessings reputation board. If I want to craft a Mythic Unique, I need to smash the two I currently have at the Blacksmith, and I'll be able to craft my own.

How do I get 50 million gold?

You can, of course, farm gold by simply playing the game and saving your pennies, but at the end of the game, when you are spending money on Masterworking, Enchantments, and Gem Crafting, you'll be running out of gold fast, and may come up short when trying to craft your Mythic Unique. Luckily, the Infernal Hordes activity now has a gold chest at the end that you can repeatedly open to rack up your cash, but if you want a really fast way to get gold, trading with other players is the fastest route.



By using a site like Diablo Trade, you can simply take a photo of an item you have to sell and get offers, much like eBay but with in-game gold. Using this site, my partner sold a Greater Affix ring for 5 billion, yes, BILLION gold, and neither of us has been short of gold this season. The best items to sell are those with multiple Greater Affixes and amulets with specific passive buffs.

Do I really need a Mythic Unique?

No. Many of the best builds in Diablo are not reliant on having a Mythic Unique, you can easily complete endgame content like The Pit and The Gauntlet without ever using a Mythic Unique. They are simply a nice to have, exciting to see drop, and may help push your build that bit further to victory. Good luck loot hunting!