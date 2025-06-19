It feels like Blizzard has abandoned Diablo 2: Resurrected — but there’s one way to keep it alive for years to come

It seems like Blizzard has all but abandoned Diablo 2: Resurrected, and I've found shelter under Project Diablo 2.

Blizzard announced that it's resetting the Diablo 2: Resurrected online ladder on June 20, 2025, bringing the game into its eleventh season since it launched in 2021.

Unfortunately, it's another reset that brings no changes to the game, leaving fans with another sprint to level 99 without any improvements.

While I usually jump back into the multiplayer side of Diablo 2: Resurrected when the ladder resets, this time is different.

I'm back on Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction, and I don't expect to leave anytime soon. I finally installed the free Project Diablo 2 mod about a month ago, and it has almost everything I could want.

There is one downside. Because it's a mod for D2: Lord of Destruction, it uses the old graphics. Yes, the same ones that launched in 2001.

To be fair, Project Diablo 2 does a superb job of overhauling the look of the game. I can run it fullscreen on my 1440p ultrawide display without issue, it has unlocked frame rates, and the injected shaders and fillers have it looking far better than the stock game.

However, it still doesn't measure up to the beautifully remastered graphics in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

So why doesn't the Project Diablo 2 modding team, led by a Twitch streamer known as SenpaiSomething, move the mod over to Diablo 2: Resurrected and create the ultimate way to play in 2025?

Blizzard's decision to remove TCP/IP from Diablo 2: Resurrected continues to frustrate players

Project Diablo 2 includes customizable loot filters, making it a lot easier to find the good stuff. (Image credit: Future)

When Diablo 2: Resurrected launched in 2021, the news that TCP/IP support was removed caused some backlash from longtime players, especially those who enjoy online mods.

The feature was removed shortly before the game's launch, with Blizzard citing security reasons as the cause.

Without this feature, Diablo 2: Resurrected is effectively cut off from the same style of modding from which Project Diablo 2 is born. Completely private servers hosted by third parties, a separate ladder system, and, of course, a massively overhauled base game.

Yes, there are countless mods available for Diablo 2: Resurrected, but they work offline only in private games.

D2R: ReMoDDeD is likely the closest thing to a mod on the scale of Project Diablo 2, but it lacks the thrill of playing, trading, and battling with a community of diehard fans.

D2R: ReMoDDeD certainly makes some big changes to Diablo 2: Resurrected, but it can't be played online. (Image credit: Bonesy (Nexus Mods))

I know I'm not the only Diablo 2 player out there wishing that Blizzard would enable online modding for Resurrected.

The past couple of official Resurrected ladder resets haven't brought any updates to the game, and the next one on June 20 is the same.

Meanwhile, Project Diablo 2 is also on its eleventh ladder season, and the game has received massive updates each reset to make it feel fresh and to invite returning players to try something new.

There is a glimmer of hope on the side of Diablo 2: Resurrected.

There are some credible rumors floating around that suggest Blizzard is conducting a focus group to do with Diablo 2: Resurrected, but as far as what that means for the game's future, no one can say.

Blizzard could be gearing up for some bigger changes that the community has been demanding for a long time — things like stackable currencies, currency stash tabs, buffed uniques, rebalanced runewords — but I'm not getting my hopes up.

The best thing Blizzard could do for the future of Diablo 2: Resurrected is open it up to online modding and allow talented independent developers to realize their dreams on the latest version of the legendary game.

I won't pretend to know what the TCP/IP security issues look like behind the scenes, but the fact that the protocol is still used all the time by D2: Lord of Destruction modders without issue seems to suggest it's a possibility.

It would give players the option to enjoy Diablo 2 the way the original developers intended, as well as the option to take things to the next level with mods.

You can try Project Diablo 2 for free right now

A look at the currency tab in Project Diablo 2. (Image credit: Future)

Project Diablo 2 kicked off its eleventh season on May 16, 2025, and it's expected to run for about four months. At the time of writing this morning, the game has more than 2,200 active players in-game.

Despite having an overwhelming amount of new content, the mod is completely free to play for anyone who owns Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction. Yes, you can still buy it from Blizzard for $10 if you lost your original CD keys.

The best compliment I can give Project Diablo 2 is that it feels like the original game never stopped being developed.

Unique items have been reworked and rebalanced, making them some of the most powerful gear in the game. New unique items complement reworked skills and synergies, and a "corruption" mechanic adds an exciting way to gamble with your found items.

Rare items are also a lot more potent, and crafting has been massively expanded to incorporate all types of items.

As I've discovered, you're no longer shoehorned into one or two builds for each character. I've been playing as a summoner Druid since ladder start, crushing endgame content with my army of ravens, wolves, and bears.

The mapping system in Project Diablo 2 gives players an endless supply of new modded areas to discover. (Image credit: Future)

Speaking of endgame, there's now far more to do than mindlessly kill Baal and farm the same areas repeatedly. A map system akin to Path of Exile keeps things feeling fresh and challenging. New bosses and dungeons test your build even when it's optimized.

And as for QoL improvements, stackable runes and gems, a currency tab, customizable loot filters, and a massively expanded stash are features I don't think I can lose.

The best part, though, is the community.

I suspect most players are longtime Diablo 2 fans, and it shows. Players are happy to help with practically anything, there's a lively trading economy, and you can always find a full game if you do want to run some classic bosses.

Have you tried the Project Diablo 2 mod? What do you think? Are you hoping that Blizzard opens up online modding for Diablo 2: Resurrected? Let me know in the comments section below!