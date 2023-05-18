Diablo 2: Resurrected — Complete guide to runes and runewords
Runes and the runewords they create when combined properly are a powerful part of your arsenal in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Runes and runewords were introduced in Diablo 2's expansion Lord of Destruction in 2001. The expansion added Act 5 and a complete shake-up of the game with the addition of runes.
In the base Diablo 2, end-game builds revolved around certain unique weapons and armor. Runewords gave players something else to farm for, not only the runes themselves but the perfect pieces in which to fit them. The most coveted runes can also be used as currency in trading for the best items.
Runes and runewords are a core aspect of Diablo 2: Resurrected that improves your items and your abilities. They are also essential for the online market and trading with other players. In this article, we will help you understand how runes and runewords function, what advantages they offer, and how to create them. We will also go over all the runewords in Diablo 2: Resurrected, including the latest ones from Patch 2.4 and Patch 2.5.
Diablo 2: Resurrected - What are runes?
Runes are a kind of item that you can encounter anywhere in Diablo 2: Resurrected, no matter if you are playing on Normal, Nightmare or Hell difficulty. However, some places are more effective for farming runes than others, and we will tell you more about them later in this guide.
Runes can be placed into socketed items to enhance them with different benefits and attributes. However, the best way to use runes is to combine them in a certain unique sequence to create a runeword. A runeword is a special combination that gives certain properties to your item.
Runes also have another use, they can also be used in the Horadric Cube and combined with gear to make repairs. If you're struggling for gold and cannot afford a vendor repair, this can be a great substitute. To do this, you need to put a Ral rune and your broken gear in the Horadric Cube and transmute them. This will fix your gear and make it usable again.
Runes can also be upgraded in the Horadric Cube by combining three runes of the same type to get one rune of the next higher level. This is often called “cubing up”. For example, you can put three El runes in the Horadric Cube and transmute them to get one Eld rune. This way, you can get higher-level runes without waiting for them to drop. You can find this recipe and other useful combinations below.
Each rune has a rarity value from the most common (El) to the rarest (Zod) depending on how often they drop, and your likelihood of acquiring them naturally. Because of this, they are often used as currency when trading in Diablo 2. El to Lem are considered low-value, common runes. Pul to Gul are mid-value, and Vex to Zod are considered the most valuable runes. If you get your hands on the mid to high runes, handle them with care!
Diablo 2: Resurrected - List of Runes
Following is a chart with all of the Diablo 2: Resurrected runes, their effects and the level you need to be to use them.
|Rune
|Min. level
|Weapon effect
|Armor effect
|Upgrade recipe
|El
|11
|+50 attack rating+1 light radius
|+15 defense
+1 light radius
|—
|Eld
|11
|+75% damage to undead+50 attack rating against undead
|15% slower stamina drain
+7% chance to block (shield)
|3 El
|Tir
|13
|+2 mana after each kill
|+2 mana after each kill
|3 Eld
|Nef
|13
|Knockback
|+30 missile defense
|3 Tir
|Eth
|15
|-25% target defense
|+15% mana regeneration
|3 Nef
|Ith
|15
|+9 maximum damage
|15% damage taken goes to mana
|3 Eth
|Tal
|17
|+75 poison damage over 5 seconds
|+30% poison resist
+35% poison resist (shield)
|3 Ith
|Ral
|19
|Add 5-30 fire damage
|+30% fire resist
+35% fire resist (shield)
|3 Tal
|Ort
|21
|Add 1-50 lightning damage
|+30% lightning resist
+35% lightning resist (shield)
|3 Ral
|Thul
|23
|Add 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
|+30% cold resist
+35% cold resist (shield)
|3 Ort
|Amn
|25
|7% life stolen per hit
|Attacker takes damage of 14
|3 Thul
Chipped topaz
|Sol
|27
|+9 minimum damage
|Damage reduced by 7
|3 Amn
Chipped amethyst
|Shael
|29
|20% increased attack speed
|20% faster hit recovery
20% faster block rate (shield)
|3 Sol
Chipped sapphire
|Dol
|31
|Hit causes monster to flee (25%)
|+7 replenish life
|3 Shael
Chipped ruby
|Hel
|—
|-20% requirements
|-15% requirements
|3 Dol
Chipped emerald
|Io
|35
|+10 vitality
|+10 vitality
|3 Hel
Chipped diamond
|Lum
|37
|+10 energy
|+10 energy
|3 Io
Flawed topaz
|Ko
|39
|+10 dexterity
|+10 dexterity
|3 Lum
Flawed amethyst
|Fal
|41
|+10 strength
|+10 strength
|3 Ko
Flawed sapphire
|Lem
|43
|75% extra gold from monsters
|50% extra gold from monsters
|3 Fal
Flawed ruby
|Pul
|45
|+75% damage to demons
+100 attack rating against demons
|+30% enhanced defense
|3 Lem
Flawed emerald
|Um
|47
|25% chance of open wounds
|+15 all resistances
+22 all resistances (shield)
|2 Pul
Flawed diamond
|Mal
|49
|Prevent monster heal
|Magic damage reduced by 7
|2 Um
Topaz
|Ist
|51
|+30% better magic find
|+25% better magic find
|2 Mal
Amethyst
|Gul
|53
|+20% bonus to attack rating
|+5% to maximum poison resist
|2 Ist
Sapphire
|Vex
|55
|7% mana stolen per hit
|+5% to maximum fire resist
|2 Gul
Ruby
|Ohm
|57
|+50% enhanced damage
|+5% to maximum cold resist
|2 Vex
Emerald
|Lo
|59
|+20% deadly strike
|+5% to maximum lightning resist
|2 Ohm
Diamond
|Sur
|61
|Hit blinds target
|+5% maximum mana
+50 mana (shields)
|2 Lo
Flawless topaz
|Ber
|63
|+20% chance of crushing blow
|Damage reduced by 8%
|2 Sur
Flawless amethyst
|Jah
|65
|Ignore target's defense
|+5% maximum life
+50 life (shield)
|2 Ber
Flawless sapphire
|Cham
|67
|Freeze target +3
|Cannot be frozen
|2 Jah
Flawless ruby
|Zod
|69
|Indestructible
|Indestructible
|2 Cham
Flawless emerald
Diablo 2: Resurrected - How to use runes
Crafting runewords is an essential part of the core Diablo 2: Resurrected gameplay if you want to reach the dizzying heights of Hell difficulty. They can be challenging to understand for a beginner and it’s easy to slip up and forfeit your rare runes.
Not only do you need to find the right runes to create your chosen runeword, but you must also make sure you are equipping the runes to the correct item. Some runewords only work in specific weapons or armor. Those pieces must also have the correct amount of sockets. For example, to create Stealth which is Tal + Eth, you need an item with two sockets. No more, no less.
The item you are socketing the runeword into also needs to be of grey or white quality. By this, we mean no magical properties (blue items) and no yellow, gold, or green set items.
Finally, once you have your perfect piece to place your runeword, ensure you place them in the correct order. You only get one chance and if done incorrectly the runes are stuck as they are.
You must be sure you are using the appropriate item for which to place your runeword. Some runewords can only be placed in item categories such as “Body armor” which specifically refers to items worn on your body. A runeword meant for a mace will not work on a hammer. “Melee weapons” does not include bows or crossbows. Orbs are also not melee weapons. The “Insight” runeword only works on polearm weapons.
Runewords when crafted have variable stats that determine their quality, just like any other loot drop. The better a base you use, the higher your chance of the best roll possible.
An example of this would be putting a runeword on your mercenaries equipment. For this, we would always suggest using an Ethereal base. Ethereal bases have improved stats with the drawback being that they cannot be repaired, however, mercenary weapons and armor do not lose durability so you get the best of both worlds. Small tricks like this will boost your power.
Runewords can be equipped on any type of character. They will receive the runeword's bonuses unless otherwise stated. That means you can equip, say, a Beast runeword on a Sorceress and give her the ability to turn into a Werebear. This diversifies builds and gives players plenty of options when it comes to fun playstyles.
Diablo 2: Resurrected - Runewords A-F
Following is a list of runewords that are available in Diablo 2: Resurrected, as well as which items work with these words and which runes are required.
|Runeword
|Runes required
|Base Item
|Effects
|Ancient Pledge
|Ral + Ort + Tal
|Shields
|+50% enhanced defense
Cold resist +43%
Fire resist +48%
Lightning resist +48%
Poison resist +48%
10% damage taken goes to mana
|Beast
|Ber + Tir + Um + Mal + Lum
|Axes, sceptres, hammers
|Level 9 Fanaticism aura when equipped
+40% increased attack speed
+240-270% enhanced damage (varies)
20% chance of crushing blow
25% chance of open wounds
+3 to Werebear
+3 to Lycanthropy
Prevent monster heal
+25-40 strength (varies)
+10 to energy
+2 to mana after each kill
Level 13 Summon Grizzly (5 charges)
|Black
|Thul + Io + Nef
|Clubs, hammers, maces
|120% enhanced damage
40% chance of crushing blow
+200 attack rating
Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
+10 to vitality
15% increased attack speed
Knockback
Magic damage reduced by 2
Level 4 Corpse Explosion (12 charges)
|Bone
|Sol + Um + Um
|Body armor
|15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Armor when struck
15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Spear on striking
+2 to Necromancer skill levels
+100-150 mana (varies)
All resistances +30
Damage reduced by 7
|Bramble
|Ral + Ohm + Sur + Eth
|Body armor
|Level 15-21 Thorns aura when equipped (varies)
+50% faster hit Recovery
+25-50% to poison skill damage (varies)
+300 defense
Increase maximum mana 50%
Regenerate mana 15%
+5% maximum cold resist
Fire resist +30%
Poison resist +100%
+13 life after each kill
Level 13 Spirit of Barbs (33 charges)
|Brand
|Jah + Lo + Mal + Gul
|Missile Weapons
|35% chance to cast level 14 Amplify Damage when struck
100% chance to cast level 18 Bone Spear on striking
+260-340% enhanced damage (varies)
Ignore target's defense
20% bonus to attack rating
+280-330% damage to demons (varies)
20% deadly strike
Prevent monster heal
Knockback
Fires explosive arrows or bolts
|Breath of the Dying
|Vex + Hel + El + Eld + Zod + Eth
|Weapons
|50% chance to cast level 20 Poison Nova when you kill an enemy
Indestructible
+60% increased attack speed
+350-400% enhanced damage (varies)
+200% damage to undead
-25% target defense
+50 to attack rating
+50 to attack rating against undead
7% mana stolen per hit
12-15% life stolen per hit (varies)
Prevent monster heal
+30 to all attributes
+1 to light radius
Requirements -20%
|Bulwark
|Shael + lo + Sol
|Helm
|+20% Faster Hit Recovery
+4-6% Life stolen per hit
+75-100% Enhanced Defense
+10 to Vitality
Increase Maximum Life 5%
Replenish Life +30
Damage Reduced by 7
Physical Damage Received Reduced by 10-15%
|Call to Arms
|Amn + Ral + Mal + Ist + Ohm
|Weapons
|+1 to all skills
+40% increased attack speed
+250-290% enhanced damage (varies)
Adds 5-30 fire damage
7% life stolen per hit
+2-6 to Battle Command (varies)
+1-6 to Battle Orders (varies)
+1-4 to Battle Cry (varies)
Prevent monster heal
Replenish life +12
30% better chance of getting magic items
|Chains of Honour
|Dol + Um + Ber + Ist
|Body armor
|+2 to all skills
+200% damage to demons
+100% damage to undead
8% life stolen per hit
+70% enhanced defense
+20 to strength
Replenish life +7
All resistances +65
Damage reduced by 8%
25% better chance of getting magic items
|Crescent Moon
|Shael + Um + Tir
|Axes, swords, polearms
|10% chance to cast level 17 Chain Lightning on striking
7% chance to cast level 13 Static Field on striking
+20% increased attack speed
+180-220% enhanced damage (varies)
Ignore target's defense
-35% to enemy lightning resistance
25% chance of open wounds
+9-11 magic absorb (varies)
+2 to mana after each kill
Level 18 Summon Spirit Wolf (30 charges)
|Cure
|Shael + lo + Tal
|Helm
|Level 1 Cleansing Aura when Equipped
+20% Faster Hit Recovery
+75-100% Enhanced Defense
+10 to Vitality
Increase Maximum Life 5%
Poison Resist +40-60%
Poison Length Reduced by 50%
|Death
|Hel + El + Vex + Ort + Gul
|Swords, axes
|100% chance to cast level 44 Chain Lightning when you die
25% chance to cast level 18 Glacial Spike on attack
Indestructible
+300-385% enhanced damage (varies)
20% bonus to attack rating
+50 to attack rating
Adds 1-50 lightning damage
7% mana stolen per hit
50% chance of crushing blow
0.5-49.5% deadly strike (based on character level)
+1 to light radius
Level 22 Blood Golem (15 charges)
Requirements -20%
|Delerium
|Lem + Ist + Io
|Helms
|1% chance to cast level 50 Delirium when struck
6% chance to cast level 14 Mind Blast when struck
14% chance to cast level 13 Terror when struck
11% chance to cast level 18 Confuse on striking
+2 to all skills
+261 defense
+10 to vitality
50% extra gold from monsters
25% better chance of getting magic items
Level 17 Attract (60 charges)
|Destruction
|Vex + Lo + Ber + Jah + Ko
|Polearms, swords
|23% chance to cast level 12 Volcano on striking
5% chance to cast level 23 Molten Boulder on striking
100% chance to cast level 45 Meteor when you die
15% chance to cast level 22 Nova on attack
+350% enhanced damage
Ignore target's defense
Adds 100-180 magic damage
7% mana stolen per hit
20% chance of crushing blow
20% deadly strike
Prevent monster heal
+10 to dexterity
|Dragon
|Sur + Lo + Sol
|Body armor, shields
|20% chance to cast level 18 Venom when struck
12% chance to cast level 15 Hydra on striking
Level 14 Holy Fire aura when equipped
+360 defense
+230 missile defense
+3-5 to all attributes (varies)
0.375-37.125 to strength (based on character level)
Increase maximum mana by 5% (body armor)
+50 to mana (shields)
+5% to maximum lightning resist
Damage reduced by 7
|Doom
|Hel + Ohm + Um + Lo + Cham
|Axes, polearms, hammers
|5% chance to cast level 18 Volcano on striking
Level 12 Holy Freeze aura when equipped
+2 to all skills
+45% increased attack speed
+330-370% enhanced damage (varies)
-(40-60)% to enemy cold resistance (varies)
20% deadly strike
25% chance of open wounds
Prevent monster heal
Freezes target +3
Requirements -20%
|Dream
|Io + Jah + Pul
|Helms, shields
|10% chance to cast level 15 Confuse when struck
Level 15 Holy Shock aura when equipped
+20-30% faster hit recovery (varies)
+30% enhanced defense
+150-220 defense (varies)
+10 to vitality
Increase maximum life 5% (helms)
+50 to life (shields)
0.625-61.875 to mana (based on character level)
All resistance +5-20 (varies)
12-25% better chance of getting magic items (varies)
|Duress
|Shael + Um + Thul
|Body armor
|40% faster hit recover
+10-20% enhanced damage (varies)
Adds 37-133 cold damage (2 seconds)
15% chance of crushing blow
33% chance of open wounds
+150-200% enhanced defense (varies)
-20% slower stamina drain
Cold resist +45%
Lightning resist +15%
Fire resist +15%
Poison resist +15%
|Edge
|Tir + Tal + Amn
|Missile weapons
|Level 15 Thorns aura when equipped
+35% increased attack speed
+320-380% damage to demons (varies)
+280% damage to undead
+75 poison damage over 5 seconds
7% life stolen per hit
Prevent monster heal
+5-10 to all attributes (varies)
+2 to mana after each kill
Reduces all vendor prices by 15%
|Enigma
|Jah + Ith + Ber
|Body armor
|+2 to all skills
+45% faster run/walk
+1 to Teleport
+750-775 defense (varies)
+0-75 to Strength (based on character level)
Increase maximum life by 5%
Damage reduced by 8%
+14 to life after each kill
15% damage taken goes to mana
+1-99% better chance of getting magic items (based on character level)
|Enlightenment
|Pul + Ral + Sol
|Body armor
|5% chance to cast level 15 Blaze when struck
5% chance to cast level 15 Fire Ball on striking
+2 to Sorceress skill levels
+1 to Warmth
+30% enhanced defense
Fire resist +30%
Damage reduced by 7
|Eternity
|Amn + Ber + Ist + Sol + Sur
|Melee weapons
|Indestructible
+260-310% enhanced damage (varies)
+9 to minimum damage
7% life stolen per hit
20% chance of crushing blow
Hit blinds target
Slow target by 33%
Regenerate mana 16%
Replenish life +16
Cannot be frozen
30% better chance of getting magic items
Level 8 Revive (88 charges)
|Exile
|Vex + Ohm + Ist + Dol
|Paladin shields
|15% chance to cast level 5 Life Tap on striking
Level 13-16 Defiance aura when equipped (varies)
+2 to Paladin Offensive auras
+30% faster block rate
Freezes target
+220-260% enhanced defense (varies)
Replenish life +7
+5% maximum cold resist
+5% maximum fire resist
25% better chance of getting magic items
Repairs 1 durability in 4 seconds
|Faith
|Ohm + Jah + Lem + Eld
|Missile weapons
|Level 12-15 Fanaticism aura when equipped (varies)
+1-2 all skills (varies)
+330% enhanced damage
Ignore target's defense
300% bonus to attack rating
+75% damage to undead
+50 to attack rating against undead
+120 fire damage
All resistance +15
10% reanimate as Returned
75% extra gold from monsters
|Famine
|Fal + Ohm + Ort + Jah
|Axes, hammers
|+30% increased attack speed
+320-370% enhanced damage (varies)
Ignore target's defense
Adds 180-200 magic damage
Adds 50-200 fire damage
Adds 51-250 lightning damage
Adds 50-200 cold damage
12% life stolen per hit
Prevent monster heal
+10 to strength
|Fortitude
|El + Sol + Dol + Lo
|Weapons
|20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when struck
+25% faster cast rate
+300% enhanced damage
+9 minimum damage
+50 to attack rating
20% deadly strike
Hit causes monster to flee 25%
+200% enhanced defense
+X to life (based on character level)
All resistances +25-30 (varies)
12% damage taken goes to mana
+1 to light radius
|Fortitude
|El + Sol + Dol + Lo
|Body Armor
|20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when struck
+25% faster cast rate
+300% enhanced damage
+200% enhanced defense
+15 defense
+X to life (based on character level)
Replenish life +7
+5% to maximum lightning resist
All resistances +25-30 (varies)
Damage reduced by 7
12% damage taken goes to mana
+1 to light radius
|Fury
|Jah + Gul + Eth
|Melee weapons
|+209% enhanced damage
40% increased attack speed
Prevent monster heal
66% chance of open wounds
33% deadly strike
Ignore target's defense
-25% target defense
20% bonus to attack rating
6% life stolen per hit
+5 to Frenzy (Barbarian only)
Diablo 2: Resurrected - Runewords G-L
|Runeword
|Runes required
|Base Item
|Effects
|Gloom
|Fal + Um + Pul
|Body armor
|15% chance to cast level 3 Dim Vision when struck
+10% faster hit recovery
+200-260% enhanced defense (varies)
+10 to strength
All resistance +45
Half freeze duration
5% damage taken goes to mana
-3 to light radius
|Grief
|Eth + Tir + Lo + Mal + Ral
|Swords, axes
|35% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking
+30-40% increased attack speed
Damage + 340-400
Ignore target's defense
-25% target defense
+1.875-185.625% damage to demons (based on character level)
Adds 5-30 fire damage
-20-25% to enemy poison resistance (varies)
20% deadly strike
Prevent monster heal
+2 to mana after each kill
+10-15 life after each kill (varies)
|Ground
|Shael + lo + Ort
|Helm
|+20% Faster Hit Recovery
+75-100% Enhanced Defense
+10 to Vitality
Increase Maximum Life 5%
Lightning Resist +40-60%
Lightning Absorb +10-15%
|Hand of Justice
|Sur + Cham + Amn + Lo
|Weapons
|100% chance to cast level 36 Blaze when you level up
100% chance to cast level 48 Meteor when you die
Level 16 Holy Fire aura when equipped
+33% increased attack speed
+280-330% enhanced damage (varies)
Ignore target's defense
7% life stolen per hit
-20% enemy fire resistance
20% deadly strike
Hit blinds target
Freezes target +3
|Harmony
|Tir + Ith + Sol + Ko
|Missile weapons
|Level 10 Vigor aura when equipped
+200-275% enhanced damage (varies)
+9 to minimum damage
+9 to maximize damage
Adds 55-160 lightning damage
Adds 55-160 fire damage
Adds 55-160 cold damage
+2-6 to Valkyrie (varies)
+10 to dexterity
Regenerate mana 20%
+2 to mana after each kill
+2 to light radius
Level 20 Revive (25 charges)
|Hearth
|Shael + lo + Thul
|Helm
|+20% Faster Hit Recovery
+75-100% Enhanced Defense
+10 to Vitality
Increase Maximum Life 5%
Cold Resist +40-60%
Cold Absorb +10-15%
Cannot be Frozen
|Heart of the Oak
|Ko + Vex + Pul + Thul
|Staves, maces
|+3 to all skills
+40% faster cast rate
+75% damage to demons
+100 to attack rating against demons
Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
7% mana stolen per hit
+10 dexterity
Replenish life +20
Increase maximum mana 15%
All resistances +30-40 (varies)
Level 4 Oak Sage (25 charges)
Leven 14 Raven (60 charges)
|Hustle
|Shael + Ko + Eld
|Any Weapon or Armor
|Armor:
+65% Faster Run/Walk
+40% Increased Attack Speed
+20% Faster Hit Recovery
+6 to Evade
+10 to Dexterity
50% Slower Stamina Drain
+All Resistances +10
Weapon:
5% Chance to cast level 1 Burst of Speed on striking
Level 1 Fanaticism Aura
+30% Increased Attack Speed
+180-200% Enhanced Damage
+75% Damage to Undead
+50 to Attack Rating against Undead
+10 to Dexterity
|Holy Thunder
|Eth + Ral + Ort + Tal
|Scepters
|+60% enhanced damage
-25% target defense
Adds 5-30 fire damage
Adds 21-110 lightning damage
+75 poison damage over 5 seconds
+10 to maximum damage
Lighting resistance +60%
+5 maximum lightning resistance
+3 to Holy Shock (Paladin only)
Level 7 Chain Lightning (60 charges)
|Honor
|Amn + El + Ith + Tir + Sol
|Melee weapons
|+160% enhanced damage
+9 minimum damage
+9 maximum damage
25% deadly strike
+250 to attack rating
+1 to all skills
7% life stolen per hit
Replenish life +10
+10 strength
+1 light radius
+2 to mana after each kill
|Ice
|Amn + Shael + Jah + Lo
|Missile weapons
|100% chance to cast level 40 Blizzard when you level up
25% chance to cast level 22 Frost Nova on striking
Level 18 Holy Freeze aura when equipped
+20% increased attack speed
+140-210% enhanced damage (varies)
Ignore target's defense
+25-30% cold skill damage (varies)
-20% to enemy cold skill resistance
7% life stolen per hit
20% deadly strike
3.125-309.375% extra gold from monsters (based on character level)
|Infinity
|Ber + Mal + Ber + Ist
|Polearms, spears
|50% chance to cast level 20 Chain Lightning when you kill an enemy
Level 12 Conviction aura when equipped
+35% faster run/walk
+255-325% enhanced damage (varies)
-45-55% to enemy lightning resistance (varies)
40% chance of crushing blow
Prevent monster heal
0.5-49.5 to vitality (based on character level)
30% better chance of getting magic items
Level 21 Cyclone Armor (30 charges)
|Insight
|Ral + Tir + Tal + Sol
|Polearms, staves, bows, crossbows
|Level 12-17 Meditation aura when equipped (varies)
+35% faster cast rate
+200-260% enhanced damage (varies)
+9 to minimum damage
180-250% bonus to attack rating (varies)
Adds 5-30 fire damage
+75 poison damage over 5 seconds
+1-6 to Critical Strike (varies)
+5 to all attributes
+2 to mana after each kill
23% better chance of getting magic items
|King's Grace
|Amn + Ral + Thul
|Swords, scepters
|+100% enhanced damage
+100% damage to demons
+50% damage to undead
Adds 5-30 fire damage
Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
+150 to attack rating
+100 to attack rating against demons
+100 to attack rating against undead
7% life stolen per hit
|Kingslayer
|Mal + Um + Gul + Fal
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|+30% increased attack speed
+230-270% enhanced damage (varies)
-25% target defense
20% bonus to attack rating
33% chance of crushing blow
50% chance of open wounds
+1 to Vengeance
Prevent monster heal
+10 to strength
40% extra gold from monsters
|Last Wish
|Jah + Mal + Jah + Sur + Jah + Ber
|Swords, hammers, axes
|6% chance to cast level 11 Fade when struck
10% chance to cast level 18 Life Tap on striking
20% chance to cast level 20 Charged Bolt on attack
Level 17 Might aura when equipped
+330-375% enhanced damage (varies)
Ignore target's defense
60-70% chance of crushing blow (varies)
Prevent monster heal
Hit blinds target
+0.5-49.5% chance of getting magic items (based on character level)
|Lawbringer
|Amn + Lem + Ko
|Swords, hammers, scepter
|20% chance to cast level 15 Decrepify on striking
Level 16-18 Sanctuary aura when equipped (varies)
-50% target defense
Adds 150-210 fire damage
Adds 130-180 cold damage
7% life stolen per hit
Slain monsters rest in peace
+200-250 missile defense (varies)
+10 to dexterity
75% extra gold from monsters
|Leaf
|Tir + Ral
|Staves
|Adds 5-30 fire damage
+3 to fire skills
+3 to Fire Bolt (Sorceress only)
+3 to Inferno (Sorceress only)
+3 to Warmth (Sorceress only)
+2 to mana after each kill
+2-198 to defense (based on character level)
Cold resist +33%
|Lionheart
|Hel + Lum + Fal
|Body armor
|+20% enhanced damage
Requirements -15%
+25 to strength
+10 to energy
+20 to vitality
+15 to dexterity
+50 to life
All resistances +30
|Lore
|Ort + Sol
|Helms
|+1 to all skills
+10 to energy
+2 to mana after each kill
Lightning resist +30%
Damage reduced by 7
+2 to light radius
Diablo 2: Resurrected - Runewords M-R
|Runeword
|Runes required
|Base Item
|Effects
|Malice
|Ith + El + Eth
|Melee weapons
|+33% enhanced damage
+9 maximum damage
100% chance of open wounds
-25% target defense
-100 to monster defense per hit
Prevent monster heal
+50 to attack rating
Drain life -5
|Melody
|Shael + Ko + Nef
|Missile weapons
|+50% enhanced damage
+300% damage to undead
+3 to bow and crossbow skills (Amazon only)
+3 to Critical Strike (Amazon only)
+3 to Dodge (Amazon only)
+3 to Slow Missiles (Amazon only)
20% increased attack speed
+10 to dexterity
Knockback
|Memory
|Lum + Io + Sol + Eth
|Staves
|+3 to Sorceress skill levels
33% faster cast rate
Increase maximum mana 20%
+3 to Energy Shield (Sorceress only)
+2 to Static Field (Sorceress only)
+10 to energy
+10 to vitality
+9 minimum damage
-25% target defense
Magic damage reduced by 7
+50% enhanced defense
|Metamorphosis
|lo + Cham + Fal
|Helm
|Werewolf strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds
Mark of the Wolf:
+30% Bonus to Attack Rating
Increase Maximum Life 40%
Werebear strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds
Mark of the Bear:
+25% Attack Speed
Physical Damage Received Reduced by 20%
+5 to Shape Shifting Skills (Druid only)
+25% Chance of Crushing Blow (No longer attached to Mark of the Bear)
+50-80% Enhanced Defense
+10 to Strength
+10 to Vitality
All Resistances +10
Cannot be Frozen
|Mosaic
|Mal + Gul + Thul
|Claw
|+50% chance for finishing moves to not consume charges
When a finisher is executed this way, it now refreshes the expiration timer of the stack
+2 to Martial Arts (Assassin only)
+20% Increased Attack Speed
+200-250% Enhanced Damage
+20% Bonus to Attack Rating
7% Life Steal
+8-15% to Cold Skill Damage
+8-15% to Lightning Skill Damage
+8-15% to Fire Skill Damage
Prevent Monster Heal
|Myth
|Hel + Amn + Nef
|Body armor
|3% chance to cast level 1 Howl when struck
10% chance to cast level 1 Taunt on striking
+2 to Barbarian skill levels
+30 missile defense
Replenish life +10
Attacker takes damage of 14
Requirements -15%
|Nadir
|Nef + Tir
|Helms
|=50% enhanced defense
+10 defense
+30 missile defense
Level 13 Cloak of Shadows (9 charges)
+2 to mana after each kill
+5 to strength
-33% gold from monsters
-3 to light radius
|Oath
|Shael + Pul + Mal + Lum
|Swords, axes, maces
|30% chance to cast level 20 bone spirit on striking
Indestructible
+50% increased attack speed
+210-340% enhanced damage (varies)
+75% damage to demons
+100 attack rating against demons
Prevent monster heal
+10 to energy
+10-15 magic absorb (varies)
Level 16 Heart of Wolverine (20 charges)
Level 17 Iron Golem (14 charges)
|Obedience
|Hel + Ko + Thul + Eth + Fal
|Polearms
|30% chance to cast level 21 Enchant when you kill an enemy
40% faster hit recovery
+370% enhanced damage
-25% target defense
Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
-25% to enemy fire resistance
40% chance of crushing blow
+200-300 defense (varies)
+10 to strength
+10 to dexterity
All resistances +20-30 (varies)
Requirements -20%
|Passion
|Dol + Ort + Eld + Lem
|Weapons
|+25% increased attack speed
+160-210% enhanced damage (varies)
50-80% bonus to attack rating (varies)
+75% damage to demons
+50 attack rating against undead
Adds 1-50 lightning damage
+1 to Berserk
+1 to Zeal
Hit blinds target +10
Hit causes monster to flee 25%
75% extra gold from monsters
Level 3 Heart of Wolverine (12 charges)
|Peace
|Shael + Thul + Amn
|Body Armor
|4% chance to cast level 5 Slow Missiles when struck
2% chance to cast level 15 Valkyrie on striking
+2 to Amazon skill levels
+20% faster hit recovery
+2 to Critical Strike
Cold resist +30%
Attacker takes damage of 14
|Phoenix
|Vex + Vex + Lo + Jah
|Weapons
|100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up
40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking
Level 10-15 Redemption aura when equipped (varies)
+350-400% enhanced damage (varies)
Ignore target's defense
14% mana stolen per hit
-28% to enemy fire resistance
20% deadly strike
+350-400 missile defense (varies)
+15-21 fire absorb (varies)
|Phoenix
|Vex + Vex + Lo + Jah
|Shields
|100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up
40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking
Level 10-15 Redemption aura when equipped (varies)
+350-400 missile defence (varies)
+350-400% enhanced damage (varies)
-28% to enemy fire resistance
+50 to life
+5% maximum lightning resist
+10% maximum fire resist
+15-21 fire absorb (varies)
|Pride
|Cham + Sur + Io + Lo
|Polearms
|25% chance to cast level 17 Fire Ball when struck
Level 16-20 Concentrate aura when equipped (varies)
260-300% bonus to attack rating (varies)
+1-99% damage to demons (based on character level)
Adds 50-280 lightning damage
20% deadly strike
Hit blinds target
Freezes target +3
+10 to vitality
Replenish life +8
1.875-185.625% extra gold from monsters (based on character level)
|Principle
|Ral + Gul + Eld
|Body armor
|100% chance to cast level 5 Holy Bolt on striking
+2 to Paladin skill levels
+50% damage to undead
+100-150 to life (varies)
15% slower stamina drain
+5% maximum poison resist
Fire resist +30%
|Prudence
|Mal + Tir
|Body armor
|+25% faster hit recovery
+140-170% enhanced defense (varies)
All resistance +25-35 (varies)
Damage reduced by 3
Magic damage reduced by 17
+2 to mana after each kill
+1 to light radius
Repairs 1 durability in 14 seconds
|Radiance
|Nef + Sol + Ith
|Helms
|+75% enhanced defense
+30 defense vs. missile
+10 to energy
+10 to vitality
15% damage goes to mana
Magic damage reduced by 3
+33 to mana
Damage reduced by 7
+5 light radius
|Rain
|Ort + Mal + Ith
|Body armor
|5% chance to cast level 15 Cyclone Armor when struck
5% chance to cast level 15 Twister on striking
+2 to Druid skill levels
+100-150 mana (varies)
Lightning resist +30%
Magic damage reduced by 7
15% damage taken goes to mana
|Rhyme
|Shael + Eth
|Shields
|20% increased chance of blocking
40% faster block rate
All resistances +25
Regenerate mana 15%
Cannot be frozen
50% extra gold from monsters
25% better chance of getting magic items
|Rift
|Hel + Ko + Lem + Gul
|Polearms
|20% chance to cast Level 16 Tornado on striking
16% chance to cast level 21 Frozen Orb on attack
20% bonus to attack rating
Adds 160-250 magic damage
Adds 60-180 fire damage
+5-10 to all stats (varies)
+10 to dexterity
38% damage taken goes to mana
75% extra gold from monsters
Level 15 Iron Maiden (40 charges)
Requirements -20%
Diablo 2: Resurrected - Runewords S-Z
|Runeword
|Runes required
|Base Item
|Effects
|Sanctuary
|Ko + Ko + Mal
|Shields
|20% faster hit recovery
+20% faster block rate
20% increased chance of blocking
+130-160% enhanced defense (varies)
+250 defense vs. missile
+20 to dexterity
All resistance +50-70 (varies)
Magic damage reduced by 7
Level 12 Slow Missiles (60 charges)
|Silence
|Dol + Eld + Hel + Ist + Tir + Vex
|Weapons
|200% enhanced damage
+75% damage to undead
Requirements -20%
20% increased attack speed
+50 to attack rating against undead
+2 to all skills
All resistances +75
20% faster hit recovery
11% mana stolen per hit
Hit causes monsters to flee 25%
Hit blinds target +33
+2 to mana after each kill
30% better chance of getting magic items
|Smoke
|Nef + Lum
|Body armor
|+75% enhanced defense
+280 missile defense
All resistances +50
20% faster hit recovery
Level 6 Weaken (18 charges)
+10 to energy
-1 to light radius
|Spirit
|Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn
|Swords
|+2 to all skills
+25-35% faster cast rate
+55% faster hit recovery
Adds 1-50 lightning damage
Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
+75 poison damage over 5 seconds
7% life stolen per hit
+250 missile defence
+22 to vitality
89-112 to mana (varies)
+3-8 magic absorb (varies)
|Spirit
|Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn
|Shields
|+2 to all skills
+25-35% faster cast rate
+55% faster hit recovery
+250 missile defense
+22 to vitality
+89-112 to mana (varies)
Cold resist +35%
Lightning resist +35%
Poison resist +35%
+3-8 magic absorb (varies)
Attacker takes damage of 14
|Splendor
|Eth + Lum
|Shields
|+1 to all skills
+10% faster cast rate
+20% faster block rate
+60-100% enhanced defense (varies)
+10 to energy
Regenerate mana 15%
50% extra gold from monsters
20% better chance of getting magic items
+3 to light radius
|Stealth
|Tal + Eth
|Body armor
|Magic damage reduced by 3
+6 to dexterity
+15 to maximum stamina
Poison resist +30%
Regenerate mana 15%
25% faster run/walk
25% faster cast rate
25% faster hit recovery
|Steel
|Tir + El
|Swords, axes, maces
|20% enhanced damage
+3 minimum damage
+3 maximum damage
+50 to attack rating
50% chance of open wounds
25% increased attack speed
+2 to mana after each kill
+1 to light radius
|Stone
|Shael + Um + Pul + Lum
|Body armor
|+60% faster hit recovery
+250-290% enhanced defense (varies)
+300 missile defense
+16 to strength
+16 to vitality
+10 to energy
All resistances +15
Level 16 Molten Boulder (80 charges)
Level 16 Clay Golem (16 charges)
|Strength
|Amn + Tir
|Melee weapons
|35% enhanced damage
25% chance of crushing blow
7% life stolen per hit
+2 to mana after each kill
+20 to strength
+10 to vitality
|Temper
|Shael + lo + Ral
|Helm
|+20% Faster Hit Recovery
+75-100% Enhanced Defense
+10 to Vitality
Increase Maximum Life 5%
Fire Resist +40-60%
Fire Absorb +10-15%
|Treachery
|Shael + Thul + Lem
|Body armor
|5% chance to cast level 15 Fade when struck
25% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking
+2 to Assassin skill levels
+45% increased attack speed
+20% faster hit recovery
Cold resist 30%
50% extra gold from monsters
|Venom
|Tal + Dol + Mal
|Weapons
|Hit causes monsters to flee 25%
Prevent monster heal
Ignore target's defense
7% mana stolen per hit
Level 15 Poison Explosion (27 charges)
Level 13 Poison Nova (11 charges)
+273 poison damage over 6 seconds
|Voice of Reason
|Lem + Ko + El + Eld
|Swords
|15% chance to cast level 13 Frozen Orb on striking
18% chance to cast level 20 Ice Blast on striking
+50 to attack rating
+220-350% damage to demons
+355-375% damage to undead (varies)
+50 to attack rating against undead
Adds 100-220 cold damage
-24% to enemy cold resistance
+10 to dexterity
Cannot be frozen
75% extra gold from monsters
+1 to light radius
|Wealth
|Lem + Ko + Tir
|Body armor
|300% extra gold from monsters
100% better chance of getting magic items
+2 to mana after each kill
+10 to dexterity
|White
|Dol + Io
|Wand
|Hit causes monster to flee 25%
+10 to vitality
+3 to poison and bone skills (Necromancer only)
+2 to Bone Spear (Necromancer only)
+3 to Bone Armor (Necromancer only)
+4 to Skeleton Master (Necromancer only)
Magic damage reduced by 4
20% faster cast rate
+13 to mana
|Wind
|Sur + El
|Melee weapons
|10% chance to cast level 9 Tornado on striking
+20% faster run/walk
+40% increased attack speed
+15% faster hit recovery
+120-160% enhanced damage (varies)
-50% target defense
+50 to attack rating
Hit blinds target
+1 to light radius
Level 13 Twister (127 charges)
|Wrath
|Pul + Lum + Ber + Mal
|Missile weapons
|30% chance to cast level 1 Decrepify on striking
5% chance to cast level 10 Life Tap on striking
+375% damage to demons
+100 attack rating against demons
+250-300% damage to undead (varies)
Adds 85-120 magic damage
Adds 41-240 lightning damage
20% chance of crushing blow
Prevent monster heal
+10 to energy
Cannot be frozen
|Zephyr
|Ort + Eth
|Missile weapons
|+33% enhanced damage
+66 to attack rating
Adds 1-50 lightning damage
-25% target defense
+25 defense
25% faster run/walk
25% increased attack speed
7% chance to cast level 1 Twister when struck
Diablo 2: Resurrected - Best farming areas for runes
Runes drop while fighting your way through Sanctuary, but some areas are more bountiful in drop rates than others. The most common area by far that players will farm runes is by fighting The Countess in Act 1, but we've included a list here of all the best places to farm runes, and which quests guarantee rune rewards.
- Act 1 - Black Marsh - Forgotten Tower - The Countess is located on level 5 and will drop between 1-3 runes upon defeat.
- Act 2 - Arcane Sanctuary - The ghosts here have a limited loot table, making them a prime target for rune farming, and there are numerous chests.
- Act 3 - Travincal - High spawn rate of unique enemies here, specifically the Council Members, make this a popular farming spot for high-value runes.
- Act 3 - Lower Kurast - This area has many super chests that have a high chance of dropping runes, especially high runes.
- Act 4 - Hellforge - Smashing Mephisto's Soulstone guarantees a rune.
- Act 4 - Chaos Sanctuary - This area is where you face off with Diablo and is a great loot-farming area for both runes and gear due to the high spawn rate of Elites.
- Act 5 - Mount Arreat - Complete the 'free 15 Barbarian Warriors' quest for a guaranteed 3 runes.
- Act 5 - Worldstone Keep - This area has a high monster density and a high level, making it a good place to find runes and other items.
- Act 5 - The Pits - This is a level 85 area that can drop any item in the game, including Zod runes.
- Act 5 - Ancient Tunnels - This is another level 85 area that can drop any item in the game.
- Secret Cow Level - opened using a Horadric Cube recipe, has a high rune drop rate due to enemy spawn levels.
Whether you're completely new to the game or are coming back after an extended hiatus, We've also put together this collection of 15 beginner tips and tricks for Diablo 2: Resurrected. And if you're worried you won't be able to run the game to its full potential, have a look at the best pre-built PCs for playing Diablo 2: Resurrected.
