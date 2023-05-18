Diablo 2: Resurrected — Complete guide to runes and runewords

Runes and the runewords they create when combined properly are a powerful part of your arsenal in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Runes and runewords were introduced in Diablo 2's expansion Lord of Destruction in 2001. The expansion added Act 5 and a complete shake-up of the game with the addition of runes.



In the base Diablo 2, end-game builds revolved around certain unique weapons and armor. Runewords gave players something else to farm for, not only the runes themselves but the perfect pieces in which to fit them. The most coveted runes can also be used as currency in trading for the best items.



Runes and runewords are a core aspect of Diablo 2: Resurrected that improves your items and your abilities. They are also essential for the online market and trading with other players. In this article, we will help you understand how runes and runewords function, what advantages they offer, and how to create them. We will also go over all the runewords in Diablo 2: Resurrected, including the latest ones from Patch 2.4 and Patch 2.5.

Diablo 2: Resurrected - What are runes?

(Image credit: Future)

Runes are a kind of item that you can encounter anywhere in Diablo 2: Resurrected, no matter if you are playing on Normal, Nightmare or Hell difficulty. However, some places are more effective for farming runes than others, and we will tell you more about them later in this guide.



Runes can be placed into socketed items to enhance them with different benefits and attributes. However, the best way to use runes is to combine them in a certain unique sequence to create a runeword. A runeword is a special combination that gives certain properties to your item.

If you get your hands on the mid to high runes, handle them with care!

Runes also have another use, they can also be used in the Horadric Cube and combined with gear to make repairs. If you're struggling for gold and cannot afford a vendor repair, this can be a great substitute. To do this, you need to put a Ral rune and your broken gear in the Horadric Cube and transmute them. This will fix your gear and make it usable again.

Runes can also be upgraded in the Horadric Cube by combining three runes of the same type to get one rune of the next higher level. This is often called “cubing up”. For example, you can put three El runes in the Horadric Cube and transmute them to get one Eld rune. This way, you can get higher-level runes without waiting for them to drop. You can find this recipe and other useful combinations below.

(Image credit: Old School Game Snob - Youtube)

Each rune has a rarity value from the most common (El) to the rarest (Zod) depending on how often they drop, and your likelihood of acquiring them naturally. Because of this, they are often used as currency when trading in Diablo 2. El to Lem are considered low-value, common runes. Pul to Gul are mid-value, and Vex to Zod are considered the most valuable runes. If you get your hands on the mid to high runes, handle them with care!

Diablo 2: Resurrected - List of Runes

Following is a chart with all of the Diablo 2: Resurrected runes, their effects and the level you need to be to use them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rune Min. level Weapon effect Armor effect Upgrade recipe El 11 +50 attack rating+1 light radius +15 defense

+1 light radius — Eld 11 +75% damage to undead+50 attack rating against undead 15% slower stamina drain

+7% chance to block (shield) 3 El Tir 13 +2 mana after each kill +2 mana after each kill 3 Eld Nef 13 Knockback +30 missile defense 3 Tir Eth 15 -25% target defense +15% mana regeneration 3 Nef Ith 15 +9 maximum damage 15% damage taken goes to mana 3 Eth Tal 17 +75 poison damage over 5 seconds +30% poison resist

+35% poison resist (shield) 3 Ith Ral 19 Add 5-30 fire damage +30% fire resist

+35% fire resist (shield) 3 Tal Ort 21 Add 1-50 lightning damage +30% lightning resist

+35% lightning resist (shield) 3 Ral Thul 23 Add 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds) +30% cold resist

+35% cold resist (shield) 3 Ort Amn 25 7% life stolen per hit Attacker takes damage of 14 3 Thul

Chipped topaz Sol 27 +9 minimum damage Damage reduced by 7 3 Amn

Chipped amethyst Shael 29 20% increased attack speed 20% faster hit recovery

20% faster block rate (shield) 3 Sol

Chipped sapphire Dol 31 Hit causes monster to flee (25%) +7 replenish life 3 Shael

Chipped ruby Hel — -20% requirements -15% requirements 3 Dol

Chipped emerald Io 35 +10 vitality +10 vitality 3 Hel

Chipped diamond Lum 37 +10 energy +10 energy 3 Io

Flawed topaz Ko 39 +10 dexterity +10 dexterity 3 Lum

Flawed amethyst Fal 41 +10 strength +10 strength 3 Ko

Flawed sapphire Lem 43 75% extra gold from monsters 50% extra gold from monsters 3 Fal

Flawed ruby Pul 45 +75% damage to demons

+100 attack rating against demons +30% enhanced defense 3 Lem

Flawed emerald Um 47 25% chance of open wounds +15 all resistances

+22 all resistances (shield) 2 Pul

Flawed diamond Mal 49 Prevent monster heal Magic damage reduced by 7 2 Um

Topaz Ist 51 +30% better magic find +25% better magic find 2 Mal

Amethyst Gul 53 +20% bonus to attack rating +5% to maximum poison resist 2 Ist

Sapphire Vex 55 7% mana stolen per hit +5% to maximum fire resist 2 Gul

Ruby Ohm 57 +50% enhanced damage +5% to maximum cold resist 2 Vex

Emerald Lo 59 +20% deadly strike +5% to maximum lightning resist 2 Ohm

Diamond Sur 61 Hit blinds target +5% maximum mana

+50 mana (shields) 2 Lo

Flawless topaz Ber 63 +20% chance of crushing blow Damage reduced by 8% 2 Sur

Flawless amethyst Jah 65 Ignore target's defense +5% maximum life

+50 life (shield) 2 Ber

Flawless sapphire Cham 67 Freeze target +3 Cannot be frozen 2 Jah

Flawless ruby Zod 69 Indestructible Indestructible 2 Cham

Flawless emerald

Diablo 2: Resurrected - How to use runes

Ethereal items can be socketed with runewords. (Image credit: Future)

Crafting runewords is an essential part of the core Diablo 2: Resurrected gameplay if you want to reach the dizzying heights of Hell difficulty. They can be challenging to understand for a beginner and it’s easy to slip up and forfeit your rare runes.



Not only do you need to find the right runes to create your chosen runeword, but you must also make sure you are equipping the runes to the correct item. Some runewords only work in specific weapons or armor. Those pieces must also have the correct amount of sockets. For example, to create Stealth which is Tal + Eth, you need an item with two sockets. No more, no less.



The item you are socketing the runeword into also needs to be of grey or white quality. By this, we mean no magical properties (blue items) and no yellow, gold, or green set items.



Finally, once you have your perfect piece to place your runeword, ensure you place them in the correct order. You only get one chance and if done incorrectly the runes are stuck as they are.

You must be sure you are using the appropriate item for which to place your runeword. Some runewords can only be placed in item categories such as “Body armor” which specifically refers to items worn on your body. A runeword meant for a mace will not work on a hammer. “Melee weapons” does not include bows or crossbows. Orbs are also not melee weapons. The “Insight” runeword only works on polearm weapons.

Battling my inner demons with new runes equipped (Image credit: Future)

Runewords when crafted have variable stats that determine their quality, just like any other loot drop. The better a base you use, the higher your chance of the best roll possible.



An example of this would be putting a runeword on your mercenaries equipment. For this, we would always suggest using an Ethereal base. Ethereal bases have improved stats with the drawback being that they cannot be repaired, however, mercenary weapons and armor do not lose durability so you get the best of both worlds. Small tricks like this will boost your power.

Runewords can be equipped on any type of character. They will receive the runeword's bonuses unless otherwise stated. That means you can equip, say, a Beast runeword on a Sorceress and give her the ability to turn into a Werebear. This diversifies builds and gives players plenty of options when it comes to fun playstyles.

Diablo 2: Resurrected - Runewords A-F

Following is a list of runewords that are available in Diablo 2: Resurrected, as well as which items work with these words and which runes are required.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Runeword Runes required Base Item Effects Ancient Pledge Ral + Ort + Tal Shields +50% enhanced defense

Cold resist +43%

Fire resist +48%

Lightning resist +48%

Poison resist +48%

10% damage taken goes to mana Beast Ber + Tir + Um + Mal + Lum Axes, sceptres, hammers Level 9 Fanaticism aura when equipped

+40% increased attack speed

+240-270% enhanced damage (varies)

20% chance of crushing blow

25% chance of open wounds

+3 to Werebear

+3 to Lycanthropy

Prevent monster heal

+25-40 strength (varies)

+10 to energy

+2 to mana after each kill

Level 13 Summon Grizzly (5 charges) Black Thul + Io + Nef Clubs, hammers, maces 120% enhanced damage

40% chance of crushing blow

+200 attack rating

Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)

+10 to vitality

15% increased attack speed

Knockback

Magic damage reduced by 2

Level 4 Corpse Explosion (12 charges) Bone Sol + Um + Um Body armor 15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Armor when struck

15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Spear on striking

+2 to Necromancer skill levels

+100-150 mana (varies)

All resistances +30

Damage reduced by 7 Bramble Ral + Ohm + Sur + Eth Body armor Level 15-21 Thorns aura when equipped (varies)

+50% faster hit Recovery

+25-50% to poison skill damage (varies)

+300 defense

Increase maximum mana 50%

Regenerate mana 15%

+5% maximum cold resist

Fire resist +30%

Poison resist +100%

+13 life after each kill

Level 13 Spirit of Barbs (33 charges) Brand Jah + Lo + Mal + Gul Missile Weapons 35% chance to cast level 14 Amplify Damage when struck

100% chance to cast level 18 Bone Spear on striking

+260-340% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore target's defense

20% bonus to attack rating

+280-330% damage to demons (varies)

20% deadly strike

Prevent monster heal

Knockback

Fires explosive arrows or bolts Breath of the Dying Vex + Hel + El + Eld + Zod + Eth Weapons 50% chance to cast level 20 Poison Nova when you kill an enemy

Indestructible

+60% increased attack speed

+350-400% enhanced damage (varies)

+200% damage to undead

-25% target defense

+50 to attack rating

+50 to attack rating against undead

7% mana stolen per hit

12-15% life stolen per hit (varies)

Prevent monster heal

+30 to all attributes

+1 to light radius

Requirements -20% Bulwark Shael + lo + Sol Helm +20% Faster Hit Recovery

+4-6% Life stolen per hit

+75-100% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Replenish Life +30

Damage Reduced by 7

Physical Damage Received Reduced by 10-15% Call to Arms Amn + Ral + Mal + Ist + Ohm Weapons +1 to all skills

+40% increased attack speed

+250-290% enhanced damage (varies)

Adds 5-30 fire damage

7% life stolen per hit

+2-6 to Battle Command (varies)

+1-6 to Battle Orders (varies)

+1-4 to Battle Cry (varies)

Prevent monster heal

Replenish life +12

30% better chance of getting magic items Chains of Honour Dol + Um + Ber + Ist Body armor +2 to all skills

+200% damage to demons

+100% damage to undead

8% life stolen per hit

+70% enhanced defense

+20 to strength

Replenish life +7

All resistances +65

Damage reduced by 8%

25% better chance of getting magic items Crescent Moon Shael + Um + Tir Axes, swords, polearms 10% chance to cast level 17 Chain Lightning on striking

7% chance to cast level 13 Static Field on striking

+20% increased attack speed

+180-220% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore target's defense

-35% to enemy lightning resistance

25% chance of open wounds

+9-11 magic absorb (varies)

+2 to mana after each kill

Level 18 Summon Spirit Wolf (30 charges) Cure Shael + lo + Tal Helm Level 1 Cleansing Aura when Equipped

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+75-100% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Poison Resist +40-60%

Poison Length Reduced by 50% Death Hel + El + Vex + Ort + Gul Swords, axes 100% chance to cast level 44 Chain Lightning when you die

25% chance to cast level 18 Glacial Spike on attack

Indestructible

+300-385% enhanced damage (varies)

20% bonus to attack rating

+50 to attack rating

Adds 1-50 lightning damage

7% mana stolen per hit

50% chance of crushing blow

0.5-49.5% deadly strike (based on character level)

+1 to light radius

Level 22 Blood Golem (15 charges)

Requirements -20% Delerium Lem + Ist + Io Helms 1% chance to cast level 50 Delirium when struck

6% chance to cast level 14 Mind Blast when struck

14% chance to cast level 13 Terror when struck

11% chance to cast level 18 Confuse on striking

+2 to all skills

+261 defense

+10 to vitality

50% extra gold from monsters

25% better chance of getting magic items

Level 17 Attract (60 charges) Destruction Vex + Lo + Ber + Jah + Ko Polearms, swords 23% chance to cast level 12 Volcano on striking

5% chance to cast level 23 Molten Boulder on striking

100% chance to cast level 45 Meteor when you die

15% chance to cast level 22 Nova on attack

+350% enhanced damage

Ignore target's defense

Adds 100-180 magic damage

7% mana stolen per hit

20% chance of crushing blow

20% deadly strike

Prevent monster heal

+10 to dexterity Dragon Sur + Lo + Sol Body armor, shields 20% chance to cast level 18 Venom when struck

12% chance to cast level 15 Hydra on striking

Level 14 Holy Fire aura when equipped

+360 defense

+230 missile defense

+3-5 to all attributes (varies)

0.375-37.125 to strength (based on character level)

Increase maximum mana by 5% (body armor)

+50 to mana (shields)

+5% to maximum lightning resist

Damage reduced by 7 Doom Hel + Ohm + Um + Lo + Cham Axes, polearms, hammers 5% chance to cast level 18 Volcano on striking

Level 12 Holy Freeze aura when equipped

+2 to all skills

+45% increased attack speed

+330-370% enhanced damage (varies)

-(40-60)% to enemy cold resistance (varies)

20% deadly strike

25% chance of open wounds

Prevent monster heal

Freezes target +3

Requirements -20% Dream Io + Jah + Pul Helms, shields 10% chance to cast level 15 Confuse when struck

Level 15 Holy Shock aura when equipped

+20-30% faster hit recovery (varies)

+30% enhanced defense

+150-220 defense (varies)

+10 to vitality

Increase maximum life 5% (helms)

+50 to life (shields)

0.625-61.875 to mana (based on character level)

All resistance +5-20 (varies)

12-25% better chance of getting magic items (varies) Duress Shael + Um + Thul Body armor 40% faster hit recover

+10-20% enhanced damage (varies)

Adds 37-133 cold damage (2 seconds)

15% chance of crushing blow

33% chance of open wounds

+150-200% enhanced defense (varies)

-20% slower stamina drain

Cold resist +45%

Lightning resist +15%

Fire resist +15%

Poison resist +15% Edge Tir + Tal + Amn Missile weapons Level 15 Thorns aura when equipped

+35% increased attack speed

+320-380% damage to demons (varies)

+280% damage to undead

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

7% life stolen per hit

Prevent monster heal

+5-10 to all attributes (varies)

+2 to mana after each kill

Reduces all vendor prices by 15% Enigma Jah + Ith + Ber Body armor +2 to all skills

+45% faster run/walk

+1 to Teleport

+750-775 defense (varies)

+0-75 to Strength (based on character level)

Increase maximum life by 5%

Damage reduced by 8%

+14 to life after each kill

15% damage taken goes to mana

+1-99% better chance of getting magic items (based on character level) Enlightenment Pul + Ral + Sol Body armor 5% chance to cast level 15 Blaze when struck

5% chance to cast level 15 Fire Ball on striking

+2 to Sorceress skill levels

+1 to Warmth

+30% enhanced defense

Fire resist +30%

Damage reduced by 7 Eternity Amn + Ber + Ist + Sol + Sur Melee weapons Indestructible

+260-310% enhanced damage (varies)

+9 to minimum damage

7% life stolen per hit

20% chance of crushing blow

Hit blinds target

Slow target by 33%

Regenerate mana 16%

Replenish life +16

Cannot be frozen

30% better chance of getting magic items

Level 8 Revive (88 charges) Exile Vex + Ohm + Ist + Dol Paladin shields 15% chance to cast level 5 Life Tap on striking

Level 13-16 Defiance aura when equipped (varies)

+2 to Paladin Offensive auras

+30% faster block rate

Freezes target

+220-260% enhanced defense (varies)

Replenish life +7

+5% maximum cold resist

+5% maximum fire resist

25% better chance of getting magic items

Repairs 1 durability in 4 seconds Faith Ohm + Jah + Lem + Eld Missile weapons Level 12-15 Fanaticism aura when equipped (varies)

+1-2 all skills (varies)

+330% enhanced damage

Ignore target's defense

300% bonus to attack rating

+75% damage to undead

+50 to attack rating against undead

+120 fire damage

All resistance +15

10% reanimate as Returned

75% extra gold from monsters Famine Fal + Ohm + Ort + Jah Axes, hammers +30% increased attack speed

+320-370% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore target's defense

Adds 180-200 magic damage

Adds 50-200 fire damage

Adds 51-250 lightning damage

Adds 50-200 cold damage

12% life stolen per hit

Prevent monster heal

+10 to strength Fortitude El + Sol + Dol + Lo Weapons 20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when struck

+25% faster cast rate

+300% enhanced damage

+9 minimum damage

+50 to attack rating

20% deadly strike

Hit causes monster to flee 25%

+200% enhanced defense

+X to life (based on character level)

All resistances +25-30 (varies)

12% damage taken goes to mana

+1 to light radius Fortitude El + Sol + Dol + Lo Body Armor 20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when struck

+25% faster cast rate

+300% enhanced damage

+200% enhanced defense

+15 defense

+X to life (based on character level)

Replenish life +7

+5% to maximum lightning resist

All resistances +25-30 (varies)

Damage reduced by 7

12% damage taken goes to mana

+1 to light radius Fury Jah + Gul + Eth Melee weapons +209% enhanced damage

40% increased attack speed

Prevent monster heal

66% chance of open wounds

33% deadly strike

Ignore target's defense

-25% target defense

20% bonus to attack rating

6% life stolen per hit

+5 to Frenzy (Barbarian only)

Diablo 2: Resurrected - Runewords G-L

Swipe to scroll horizontally Runeword Runes required Base Item Effects Gloom Fal + Um + Pul Body armor 15% chance to cast level 3 Dim Vision when struck

+10% faster hit recovery

+200-260% enhanced defense (varies)

+10 to strength

All resistance +45

Half freeze duration

5% damage taken goes to mana

-3 to light radius Grief Eth + Tir + Lo + Mal + Ral Swords, axes 35% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking

+30-40% increased attack speed

Damage + 340-400

Ignore target's defense

-25% target defense

+1.875-185.625% damage to demons (based on character level)

Adds 5-30 fire damage

-20-25% to enemy poison resistance (varies)

20% deadly strike

Prevent monster heal

+2 to mana after each kill

+10-15 life after each kill (varies) Ground Shael + lo + Ort Helm +20% Faster Hit Recovery

+75-100% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Lightning Resist +40-60%

Lightning Absorb +10-15% Hand of Justice Sur + Cham + Amn + Lo Weapons 100% chance to cast level 36 Blaze when you level up

100% chance to cast level 48 Meteor when you die

Level 16 Holy Fire aura when equipped

+33% increased attack speed

+280-330% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore target's defense

7% life stolen per hit

-20% enemy fire resistance

20% deadly strike

Hit blinds target

Freezes target +3 Harmony Tir + Ith + Sol + Ko Missile weapons Level 10 Vigor aura when equipped

+200-275% enhanced damage (varies)

+9 to minimum damage

+9 to maximize damage

Adds 55-160 lightning damage

Adds 55-160 fire damage

Adds 55-160 cold damage

+2-6 to Valkyrie (varies)

+10 to dexterity

Regenerate mana 20%

+2 to mana after each kill

+2 to light radius

Level 20 Revive (25 charges) Hearth Shael + lo + Thul Helm +20% Faster Hit Recovery

+75-100% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Cold Resist +40-60%

Cold Absorb +10-15%

Cannot be Frozen Heart of the Oak Ko + Vex + Pul + Thul Staves, maces +3 to all skills

+40% faster cast rate

+75% damage to demons

+100 to attack rating against demons

Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)

7% mana stolen per hit

+10 dexterity

Replenish life +20

Increase maximum mana 15%

All resistances +30-40 (varies)

Level 4 Oak Sage (25 charges)

Leven 14 Raven (60 charges) Hustle Shael + Ko + Eld Any Weapon or Armor Armor:

+65% Faster Run/Walk

+40% Increased Attack Speed

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+6 to Evade

+10 to Dexterity

50% Slower Stamina Drain

+All Resistances +10

Weapon:

5% Chance to cast level 1 Burst of Speed on striking

Level 1 Fanaticism Aura

+30% Increased Attack Speed

+180-200% Enhanced Damage

+75% Damage to Undead

+50 to Attack Rating against Undead

+10 to Dexterity Holy Thunder Eth + Ral + Ort + Tal Scepters +60% enhanced damage

-25% target defense

Adds 5-30 fire damage

Adds 21-110 lightning damage

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

+10 to maximum damage

Lighting resistance +60%

+5 maximum lightning resistance

+3 to Holy Shock (Paladin only)

Level 7 Chain Lightning (60 charges) Honor Amn + El + Ith + Tir + Sol Melee weapons +160% enhanced damage

+9 minimum damage

+9 maximum damage

25% deadly strike

+250 to attack rating

+1 to all skills

7% life stolen per hit

Replenish life +10

+10 strength

+1 light radius

+2 to mana after each kill Ice Amn + Shael + Jah + Lo Missile weapons 100% chance to cast level 40 Blizzard when you level up

25% chance to cast level 22 Frost Nova on striking

Level 18 Holy Freeze aura when equipped

+20% increased attack speed

+140-210% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore target's defense

+25-30% cold skill damage (varies)

-20% to enemy cold skill resistance

7% life stolen per hit

20% deadly strike

3.125-309.375% extra gold from monsters (based on character level) Infinity Ber + Mal + Ber + Ist Polearms, spears 50% chance to cast level 20 Chain Lightning when you kill an enemy

Level 12 Conviction aura when equipped

+35% faster run/walk

+255-325% enhanced damage (varies)

-45-55% to enemy lightning resistance (varies)

40% chance of crushing blow

Prevent monster heal

0.5-49.5 to vitality (based on character level)

30% better chance of getting magic items

Level 21 Cyclone Armor (30 charges) Insight Ral + Tir + Tal + Sol Polearms, staves, bows, crossbows Level 12-17 Meditation aura when equipped (varies)

+35% faster cast rate

+200-260% enhanced damage (varies)

+9 to minimum damage

180-250% bonus to attack rating (varies)

Adds 5-30 fire damage

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

+1-6 to Critical Strike (varies)

+5 to all attributes

+2 to mana after each kill

23% better chance of getting magic items King's Grace Amn + Ral + Thul Swords, scepters +100% enhanced damage

+100% damage to demons

+50% damage to undead

Adds 5-30 fire damage

Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)

+150 to attack rating

+100 to attack rating against demons

+100 to attack rating against undead

7% life stolen per hit Kingslayer Mal + Um + Gul + Fal Row 14 - Cell 2 +30% increased attack speed

+230-270% enhanced damage (varies)

-25% target defense

20% bonus to attack rating

33% chance of crushing blow

50% chance of open wounds

+1 to Vengeance

Prevent monster heal

+10 to strength

40% extra gold from monsters Last Wish Jah + Mal + Jah + Sur + Jah + Ber Swords, hammers, axes 6% chance to cast level 11 Fade when struck

10% chance to cast level 18 Life Tap on striking

20% chance to cast level 20 Charged Bolt on attack

Level 17 Might aura when equipped

+330-375% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore target's defense

60-70% chance of crushing blow (varies)

Prevent monster heal

Hit blinds target

+0.5-49.5% chance of getting magic items (based on character level) Lawbringer Amn + Lem + Ko Swords, hammers, scepter 20% chance to cast level 15 Decrepify on striking

Level 16-18 Sanctuary aura when equipped (varies)

-50% target defense

Adds 150-210 fire damage

Adds 130-180 cold damage

7% life stolen per hit

Slain monsters rest in peace

+200-250 missile defense (varies)

+10 to dexterity

75% extra gold from monsters Leaf Tir + Ral Staves Adds 5-30 fire damage

+3 to fire skills

+3 to Fire Bolt (Sorceress only)

+3 to Inferno (Sorceress only)

+3 to Warmth (Sorceress only)

+2 to mana after each kill

+2-198 to defense (based on character level)

Cold resist +33% Lionheart Hel + Lum + Fal Body armor +20% enhanced damage

Requirements -15%

+25 to strength

+10 to energy

+20 to vitality

+15 to dexterity

+50 to life

All resistances +30 Lore Ort + Sol Helms +1 to all skills

+10 to energy

+2 to mana after each kill

Lightning resist +30%

Damage reduced by 7

+2 to light radius

Diablo 2: Resurrected - Runewords M-R

Swipe to scroll horizontally Runeword Runes required Base Item Effects Malice Ith + El + Eth Melee weapons +33% enhanced damage

+9 maximum damage

100% chance of open wounds

-25% target defense

-100 to monster defense per hit

Prevent monster heal

+50 to attack rating

Drain life -5 Melody Shael + Ko + Nef Missile weapons +50% enhanced damage

+300% damage to undead

+3 to bow and crossbow skills (Amazon only)

+3 to Critical Strike (Amazon only)

+3 to Dodge (Amazon only)

+3 to Slow Missiles (Amazon only)

20% increased attack speed

+10 to dexterity

Knockback Memory Lum + Io + Sol + Eth Staves +3 to Sorceress skill levels

33% faster cast rate

Increase maximum mana 20%

+3 to Energy Shield (Sorceress only)

+2 to Static Field (Sorceress only)

+10 to energy

+10 to vitality

+9 minimum damage

-25% target defense

Magic damage reduced by 7

+50% enhanced defense Metamorphosis lo + Cham + Fal Helm Werewolf strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds

Mark of the Wolf:

+30% Bonus to Attack Rating

Increase Maximum Life 40%

Werebear strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds

Mark of the Bear:

+25% Attack Speed

Physical Damage Received Reduced by 20%

+5 to Shape Shifting Skills (Druid only)

+25% Chance of Crushing Blow (No longer attached to Mark of the Bear)

+50-80% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Strength

+10 to Vitality

All Resistances +10

Cannot be Frozen Mosaic Mal + Gul + Thul Claw +50% chance for finishing moves to not consume charges

When a finisher is executed this way, it now refreshes the expiration timer of the stack

+2 to Martial Arts (Assassin only)

+20% Increased Attack Speed

+200-250% Enhanced Damage

+20% Bonus to Attack Rating

7% Life Steal

+8-15% to Cold Skill Damage

+8-15% to Lightning Skill Damage

+8-15% to Fire Skill Damage

Prevent Monster Heal Myth Hel + Amn + Nef Body armor 3% chance to cast level 1 Howl when struck

10% chance to cast level 1 Taunt on striking

+2 to Barbarian skill levels

+30 missile defense

Replenish life +10

Attacker takes damage of 14

Requirements -15% Nadir Nef + Tir Helms =50% enhanced defense

+10 defense

+30 missile defense

Level 13 Cloak of Shadows (9 charges)

+2 to mana after each kill

+5 to strength

-33% gold from monsters

-3 to light radius Oath Shael + Pul + Mal + Lum Swords, axes, maces 30% chance to cast level 20 bone spirit on striking

Indestructible

+50% increased attack speed

+210-340% enhanced damage (varies)

+75% damage to demons

+100 attack rating against demons

Prevent monster heal

+10 to energy

+10-15 magic absorb (varies)

Level 16 Heart of Wolverine (20 charges)

Level 17 Iron Golem (14 charges) Obedience Hel + Ko + Thul + Eth + Fal Polearms 30% chance to cast level 21 Enchant when you kill an enemy

40% faster hit recovery

+370% enhanced damage

-25% target defense

Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)

-25% to enemy fire resistance

40% chance of crushing blow

+200-300 defense (varies)

+10 to strength

+10 to dexterity

All resistances +20-30 (varies)

Requirements -20% Passion Dol + Ort + Eld + Lem Weapons +25% increased attack speed

+160-210% enhanced damage (varies)

50-80% bonus to attack rating (varies)

+75% damage to demons

+50 attack rating against undead

Adds 1-50 lightning damage

+1 to Berserk

+1 to Zeal

Hit blinds target +10

Hit causes monster to flee 25%

75% extra gold from monsters

Level 3 Heart of Wolverine (12 charges) Peace Shael + Thul + Amn Body Armor 4% chance to cast level 5 Slow Missiles when struck

2% chance to cast level 15 Valkyrie on striking

+2 to Amazon skill levels

+20% faster hit recovery

+2 to Critical Strike

Cold resist +30%

Attacker takes damage of 14 Phoenix Vex + Vex + Lo + Jah Weapons 100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up

40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking

Level 10-15 Redemption aura when equipped (varies)

+350-400% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore target's defense

14% mana stolen per hit

-28% to enemy fire resistance

20% deadly strike

+350-400 missile defense (varies)

+15-21 fire absorb (varies) Phoenix Vex + Vex + Lo + Jah Shields 100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up

40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking

Level 10-15 Redemption aura when equipped (varies)

+350-400 missile defence (varies)

+350-400% enhanced damage (varies)

-28% to enemy fire resistance

+50 to life

+5% maximum lightning resist

+10% maximum fire resist

+15-21 fire absorb (varies) Pride Cham + Sur + Io + Lo Polearms 25% chance to cast level 17 Fire Ball when struck

Level 16-20 Concentrate aura when equipped (varies)

260-300% bonus to attack rating (varies)

+1-99% damage to demons (based on character level)

Adds 50-280 lightning damage

20% deadly strike

Hit blinds target

Freezes target +3

+10 to vitality

Replenish life +8

1.875-185.625% extra gold from monsters (based on character level) Principle Ral + Gul + Eld Body armor 100% chance to cast level 5 Holy Bolt on striking

+2 to Paladin skill levels

+50% damage to undead

+100-150 to life (varies)

15% slower stamina drain

+5% maximum poison resist

Fire resist +30% Prudence Mal + Tir Body armor +25% faster hit recovery

+140-170% enhanced defense (varies)

All resistance +25-35 (varies)

Damage reduced by 3

Magic damage reduced by 17

+2 to mana after each kill

+1 to light radius

Repairs 1 durability in 14 seconds Radiance Nef + Sol + Ith Helms +75% enhanced defense

+30 defense vs. missile

+10 to energy

+10 to vitality

15% damage goes to mana

Magic damage reduced by 3

+33 to mana

Damage reduced by 7

+5 light radius Rain Ort + Mal + Ith Body armor 5% chance to cast level 15 Cyclone Armor when struck

5% chance to cast level 15 Twister on striking

+2 to Druid skill levels

+100-150 mana (varies)

Lightning resist +30%

Magic damage reduced by 7

15% damage taken goes to mana Rhyme Shael + Eth Shields 20% increased chance of blocking

40% faster block rate

All resistances +25

Regenerate mana 15%

Cannot be frozen

50% extra gold from monsters

25% better chance of getting magic items Rift Hel + Ko + Lem + Gul Polearms 20% chance to cast Level 16 Tornado on striking

16% chance to cast level 21 Frozen Orb on attack

20% bonus to attack rating

Adds 160-250 magic damage

Adds 60-180 fire damage

+5-10 to all stats (varies)

+10 to dexterity

38% damage taken goes to mana

75% extra gold from monsters

Level 15 Iron Maiden (40 charges)

Requirements -20%

Diablo 2: Resurrected - Runewords S-Z

Swipe to scroll horizontally Runeword Runes required Base Item Effects Sanctuary Ko + Ko + Mal Shields 20% faster hit recovery

+20% faster block rate

20% increased chance of blocking

+130-160% enhanced defense (varies)

+250 defense vs. missile

+20 to dexterity

All resistance +50-70 (varies)

Magic damage reduced by 7

Level 12 Slow Missiles (60 charges) Silence Dol + Eld + Hel + Ist + Tir + Vex Weapons 200% enhanced damage

+75% damage to undead

Requirements -20%

20% increased attack speed

+50 to attack rating against undead

+2 to all skills

All resistances +75

20% faster hit recovery

11% mana stolen per hit

Hit causes monsters to flee 25%

Hit blinds target +33

+2 to mana after each kill

30% better chance of getting magic items Smoke Nef + Lum Body armor +75% enhanced defense

+280 missile defense

All resistances +50

20% faster hit recovery

Level 6 Weaken (18 charges)

+10 to energy

-1 to light radius Spirit Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn Swords +2 to all skills

+25-35% faster cast rate

+55% faster hit recovery

Adds 1-50 lightning damage

Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

7% life stolen per hit

+250 missile defence

+22 to vitality

89-112 to mana (varies)

+3-8 magic absorb (varies) Spirit Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn Shields +2 to all skills

+25-35% faster cast rate

+55% faster hit recovery

+250 missile defense

+22 to vitality

+89-112 to mana (varies)

Cold resist +35%

Lightning resist +35%

Poison resist +35%

+3-8 magic absorb (varies)

Attacker takes damage of 14

Splendor Eth + Lum Shields +1 to all skills

+10% faster cast rate

+20% faster block rate

+60-100% enhanced defense (varies)

+10 to energy

Regenerate mana 15%

50% extra gold from monsters

20% better chance of getting magic items

+3 to light radius Stealth Tal + Eth Body armor Magic damage reduced by 3

+6 to dexterity

+15 to maximum stamina

Poison resist +30%

Regenerate mana 15%

25% faster run/walk

25% faster cast rate

25% faster hit recovery Steel Tir + El Swords, axes, maces 20% enhanced damage

+3 minimum damage

+3 maximum damage

+50 to attack rating

50% chance of open wounds

25% increased attack speed

+2 to mana after each kill

+1 to light radius Stone Shael + Um + Pul + Lum Body armor +60% faster hit recovery

+250-290% enhanced defense (varies)

+300 missile defense

+16 to strength

+16 to vitality

+10 to energy

All resistances +15

Level 16 Molten Boulder (80 charges)

Level 16 Clay Golem (16 charges) Strength Amn + Tir Melee weapons 35% enhanced damage

25% chance of crushing blow

7% life stolen per hit

+2 to mana after each kill

+20 to strength

+10 to vitality Temper Shael + lo + Ral Helm +20% Faster Hit Recovery

+75-100% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Fire Resist +40-60%

Fire Absorb +10-15% Treachery Shael + Thul + Lem Body armor 5% chance to cast level 15 Fade when struck

25% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking

+2 to Assassin skill levels

+45% increased attack speed

+20% faster hit recovery

Cold resist 30%

50% extra gold from monsters Venom Tal + Dol + Mal Weapons Hit causes monsters to flee 25%

Prevent monster heal

Ignore target's defense

7% mana stolen per hit

Level 15 Poison Explosion (27 charges)

Level 13 Poison Nova (11 charges)

+273 poison damage over 6 seconds Voice of Reason Lem + Ko + El + Eld Swords 15% chance to cast level 13 Frozen Orb on striking

18% chance to cast level 20 Ice Blast on striking

+50 to attack rating

+220-350% damage to demons

+355-375% damage to undead (varies)

+50 to attack rating against undead

Adds 100-220 cold damage

-24% to enemy cold resistance

+10 to dexterity

Cannot be frozen

75% extra gold from monsters

+1 to light radius Wealth Lem + Ko + Tir Body armor 300% extra gold from monsters

100% better chance of getting magic items

+2 to mana after each kill

+10 to dexterity White Dol + Io Wand Hit causes monster to flee 25%

+10 to vitality

+3 to poison and bone skills (Necromancer only)

+2 to Bone Spear (Necromancer only)

+3 to Bone Armor (Necromancer only)

+4 to Skeleton Master (Necromancer only)

Magic damage reduced by 4

20% faster cast rate

+13 to mana Wind Sur + El Melee weapons 10% chance to cast level 9 Tornado on striking

+20% faster run/walk

+40% increased attack speed

+15% faster hit recovery

+120-160% enhanced damage (varies)

-50% target defense

+50 to attack rating

Hit blinds target

+1 to light radius

Level 13 Twister (127 charges) Wrath Pul + Lum + Ber + Mal Missile weapons 30% chance to cast level 1 Decrepify on striking

5% chance to cast level 10 Life Tap on striking

+375% damage to demons

+100 attack rating against demons

+250-300% damage to undead (varies)

Adds 85-120 magic damage

Adds 41-240 lightning damage

20% chance of crushing blow

Prevent monster heal

+10 to energy

Cannot be frozen Zephyr Ort + Eth Missile weapons +33% enhanced damage

+66 to attack rating

Adds 1-50 lightning damage

-25% target defense

+25 defense

25% faster run/walk

25% increased attack speed

7% chance to cast level 1 Twister when struck

Diablo 2: Resurrected - Best farming areas for runes

Runes drop while fighting your way through Sanctuary, but some areas are more bountiful in drop rates than others. The most common area by far that players will farm runes is by fighting The Countess in Act 1, but we've included a list here of all the best places to farm runes, and which quests guarantee rune rewards.

Act 1 - Black Marsh - Forgotten Tower - The Countess is located on level 5 and will drop between 1-3 runes upon defeat.

- The Countess is located on level 5 and will drop between 1-3 runes upon defeat. Act 2 - Arcane Sanctuary - The ghosts here have a limited loot table, making them a prime target for rune farming, and there are numerous chests.

The ghosts here have a limited loot table, making them a prime target for rune farming, and there are numerous chests. Act 3 - Travincal - High spawn rate of unique enemies here, specifically the Council Members, make this a popular farming spot for high-value runes.

- High spawn rate of unique enemies here, specifically the Council Members, make this a popular farming spot for high-value runes. Act 3 - Lower Kurast - This area has many super chests that have a high chance of dropping runes, especially high runes.

- This area has many super chests that have a high chance of dropping runes, especially high runes. Act 4 - Hellforge - Smashing Mephisto's Soulstone guarantees a rune.

- Smashing Mephisto's Soulstone guarantees a rune. Act 4 - Chaos Sanctuary - This area is where you face off with Diablo and is a great loot-farming area for both runes and gear due to the high spawn rate of Elites.

- This area is where you face off with Diablo and is a great loot-farming area for both runes and gear due to the high spawn rate of Elites. Act 5 - Mount Arreat - Complete the 'free 15 Barbarian Warriors' quest for a guaranteed 3 runes.

- Complete the 'free 15 Barbarian Warriors' quest for a guaranteed 3 runes. Act 5 - Worldstone Keep - This area has a high monster density and a high level, making it a good place to find runes and other items.

- This area has a high monster density and a high level, making it a good place to find runes and other items. Act 5 - The Pits - This is a level 85 area that can drop any item in the game, including Zod runes.

- This is a level 85 area that can drop any item in the game, including Zod runes. Act 5 - Ancient Tunnels - This is another level 85 area that can drop any item in the game.

- This is another level 85 area that can drop any item in the game. Secret Cow Level - opened using a Horadric Cube recipe, has a high rune drop rate due to enemy spawn levels.

Whether you're completely new to the game or are coming back after an extended hiatus, We've also put together this collection of 15 beginner tips and tricks for Diablo 2: Resurrected. And if you're worried you won't be able to run the game to its full potential, have a look at the best pre-built PCs for playing Diablo 2: Resurrected.