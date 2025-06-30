"Please save this IP" — Blizzard teases new Diablo 2 content as the game turns 25, and fans are clearly hungry for it

Diablo 2 turned 25 years old on June 28, and it hopefully has a long life yet to live.

In a celebratory post from the official Diablo channel on X, a tease came with the birthday well wishes.

"If you think you've seen and done it all, just wait for the chaos we've yet to unleash."

That's great news for the countless thousands of people who still play the game regularly, whether in traditional Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction or Diablo 2: Resurrected formats.

I consider myself one of those who have "seen and done it all" in Diablo 2, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't also elated to hear that there could be something new on the way.

What exactly is on the way, however, isn't mentioned. It's also kind of unclear whether the chaos that's yet to be unleashed is specifically related to Diablo 2 and Diablo 2: Resurrected.

The post could be referencing the fact that the Diablo franchise has gone on to spawn several sequels — Diablo 4 is still in the middle of its live service journey with frequent updates — and that there will be more Diablo games in the future.

But why tie it specifically to Diablo 2's birthday if Blizzard isn't thinking about keeping Diablo 2 alive with more content?

There are some rumors floating around that Blizzard is conducting focus group research related to Diablo 2, so this could definitely tie into that initiative.

This birthday post has, of course, sparked a ton of interest from the game's faithful followers, with many surmising about what exactly Diablo 2 and the Diablo 2: Resurrected remake's next 25 years could look like.

Fans of the series have also responded with well-wishes and kind words for one of the longest-lasting games ever created.

My favourite game of all time. I wish I could go back and experience it for the first time again. Please save this IP.June 28, 2025

Game was so good, players invented the SoJ Currency and everyone globally accepted it… that’s beyond insane. It says it allJune 28, 2025

Look at the following of some of these mods. They have already wrote the updates you need. Just implement! Please I beg of you!June 28, 2025

Every Diablo 2 player has a wishlist ready for Blizzard

Diablo 2: Resurrected could stand to receive a whole lot of feature upgrades. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

If Blizzard is indeed planning some major updates to Diablo 2, they'll have to look no further than the wish lists all the longtime Diablo players have tucked away somewhere.

At this point, I think a lot of gamers would be happy with some fairly basic upgrades, including stackable currency, crafting ingredients, and runes, extra stash tabs, extra character slots, and a customizable loot filter.

If we're feeling fancy, why not add an end-game loop that involves more than just endless boss runs and item farming? And if there's some extra time for a deep dive into the game's mechanics, Diablo 2 is in dire need of some skill and item rebalancing.

There are far too many legendary unique items and runewords that never get used due to them being utter garbage, and of course, many skills are also ignored due to how well others perform.

There's always a risk that Blizzard goes too far and changes the game into something unrecognizable, but I won't get ahead of myself; it's still not confirmed that anything new is officially coming to Diablo 2.

Looking at some of the most popular mods for Diablo 2, however, the game can stand to get a lot of new features without the risk of changing the overall feel.

The Project Diablo 2 mod gets some well-deserved mentions

Look at this sweet, sweet currency and rune stash tab available in Project Diablo 2. (Image credit: Future)

There are more than a few replies to the birthday message that reference Project Diablo 2, a free mod for Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction that I've personally been playing and enjoying.

I recently wrote about Project Diablo 2's greatness and how it feels like I've rediscovered my favorite game in an alternate reality where development never stopped.

Why did I return to the older, modded version of the game?

I've put thousands of hours into the Resurrected remake, but Blizzard didn't make any notable changes to the Resurrected remake again when it gave us a ladder reset on June 20. This left many longtime players, including myself, with an empty feeling.

I know several Diablo 2 fanatics who have turned to Project Diablo 2 to get their Diablo fix, but it's not for everyone.

Project Diablo 2's graphics are good, but they're a far cry from the beauty of Resurrected. (Image credit: Future)

The biggest obstacle for Project Diablo 2's mainstream appeal is its reliance on the old graphics from before the Resurrected remake. While the modding team has done a great job of upscaling the look for modern monitors, it just can't compare to the gorgeous look of Resurrected.

So why isn't Project Diablo 2 available for Diablo 2: Resurrected? Blizzard removed the networking standard that allows large community multiplayer mods like Project Diablo 2 from Resurrected just before launch, citing security issues.

It was never returned to the Resurrected remake post-launch, which bars a mod like Project Diablo 2 from ever becoming a reality.

Now that Blizzard has teased everyone with "chaos" that's yet to be unleashed, I'm starting to get my hopes up. While I'd welcome some official new content from Blizzard itself, dedicated modding teams have proven that they can make Diablo 2 feel like a new game again.

If Diablo 2: Resurrected ever gets the same level of modding support that the original game has enjoyed now for 25 years, Blizzard could sit back and watch all of the new content drop without having to do much of anything else.

Only time will tell what Blizzard is hinting at with its Diablo 2 birthday teaser, but I know I'm not alone in hoping that the game never goes away. Happy birthday!