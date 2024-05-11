Diablo 4 Boss ladder: Boss locations, summoning guide and loot tables

Diablo 4 endgame is where the real game starts, and you'll be wanting to hunt down the best gear in the game, Uniques and Uber Uniques. While these drop from any activity in the game, the drop chance is a lot higher if you target farm endgame bosses on the Boss Ladder, who each have their own individual loot table. Why is it called the Boss Ladder you ask? Because each Boss is summoned using crafting materials, often obtained from the Boss you fought beforehand. The Bosses increase in difficulty, the pinnacle being Andariel and Duriel who drop Uber Uniques. Most players end game will be farming materials to fight Andariel and Duriel.



From Season 4, Patch 1.4.0 introduces Tormented versions of each boss, which as you can assume, are much more difficult but drop better rewards.

Echo of Varshan

Echo of Varshan (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Varshan was added as a boss fight in Diablo 4 Season 1, Season of the Malignant, and their Echo remains for us to fight as the first Boss on the Ladder. Varshan is also the most efficient boss to farm for the popular Malignant rings.



Varshan will mainly inflict Shadow damage, so stack your build against this with Ameythst Gems and potions.

Where to find Echo of Varshan

Head to the Malignant Burrow under the Tree of Whispers to summon Varshan. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

How to summon Echo of Varshan

You'll need the following materials to summon the Echo of Varshan.

Gurgling Head

Trembling Hand

Blackened Femur

Malignant Heart (for World Tier 4 only)

These are basically Varshan's body parts, and they will fall plentifully as a crafting material by completing Whispers of the Dead.

Tormented Echo of Varshan

2 x Stygian Stones

3 x all of the body parts

Swipe to scroll horizontally Echo of Varshan Loot Table General Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer ‍Frostburn ‍Fields of Crimson ‍Mad Wolf's Glee ‍Bloodless Scream ‍Condemnation ‍Staff of Endless Rage Mother's Embrace 100,000 Steps Vasily's Prayer ‍Deathless Visage Eyes in the Dark Esu's Heirloom Flesh-weld Rod Trophy (cosmetic) Gohr's Devastating Grips Greatstaff of the Crone ‍Deathspeaker's Pendant ‍Skyhunter ‍Raiment of the Infinite Row 3 - Cell 0 Ring of Red Furor ‍Airidah's Inexorable Will Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul ‍Writhing Band of Trickery ‍Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop

Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint

You'll need to stack lightning resistance to take on Grigoire in Diablo 4 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Grigoire is the first boss you'll need to farm for materials to go and fight Duriel. He'll be doing Lightning damage so socket in some Topaz gems to your gear before this fight.

Where to find Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint

Grigoire can be found in the Hall of the Penitent (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Grigoire is found in the Hall of the Penitent, which is located south of Ked Bardu in the Dry Steppes.

How to summon Grigoire

You'll need the following materials to summon the Grigoire the Galvanic Saint:

Living Steel x 2 for World Tier 3

Living Steel x 5 for World Tier 4

Living Steel drops when doing Helltide activity, and the most Living Steel can be acquired by opening Tortured Gifts.

Tomented Grigoire

2 x Stygian Stones

3 x Living Steel amounts mentioned above

Swipe to scroll horizontally Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint Loot Table General Barabarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer ‍Demonbinder (Mount Armor Cosmetic) ‍Ramaladni's Magnum Opus Insatiable Fury ‍Blood Artisan's Cuirass ‍Word of Hakan Staff of Lam Esen Penitent Greaves Rage of Harrogath ‍Hunter's Zenith Howl from Below ‍Grasp of Shadow ‍Iceheart Brais Row 2 - Cell 0 Battle Trance ‍Waxing Gibbous ‍Greaves of the Empty Tomb ‍Windforce ‍Gloves of the Illuminator Row 3 - Cell 0 ‍The Butcher's Cleaver The Butcher's Cleaver ‍Ebonpiercer Saboteur's Signet ‍Flameweaver Row 4 - Cell 0 ‍Twin Strikes Earthbreaker Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5

Lord Zir

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Lord Zir was the final boss in Season 2's Season of Blood storyline, and thankfully he was kept for us to slaughter over and over for sweet loot. Blood in itself isn't an elemental damage type, but Lord Zir's blood attacks inflict Shadow damage, so you'll need Amythyst gems and a Potent Elixir of Shadow Resistance.

Where to find Lord Zir

Lord Zir is found at The Darkened Way (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Lord Zir is found in The Darkened Way, East of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks.

How to summon Lord Zir

To summon Lord Zir you'll need the following:

Exquisite Blood x 9

Exquisite blood drops from Legion events and World Bosses.

Tormented Lord Zir

Stygian Stones x 2

Exquisite Blood x 27

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lord Zir Loot Table General Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Diadem of the Ancient Helm Cosmetic ‍Ramaladni's Magnum Opus ‍Mad Wolf's Glee ‍Blood Artisan's Cuirass ‍Grasp of Shadow Staff of Endless Rage Penitent Greaves ‍Rage of Harrogath ‍Vasily's Prayer ‍Deathless Visage ‍Eyes in the Dark ‍Iceheart Brais ‍Razorplate ‍Gohr's Devastating Grips ‍Greatstaff of the Crone ‍Greaves of the Empty Tomb Skyhunter ‍Raiment of the Infinite Temerity ‍Overkill ‍Fleshrender ‍Lidless Wall Asheara's Khanjar ‍Esadora's Overflowing Cameo Yen's Blessing ‍The Butcher's Cleaver ‍The Butcher's Cleaver ‍Cruor's Embrace ‍Scoundrel's Kiss ‍Fractured Winterglass Row 5 - Cell 0 ‍Arreat's Bearing ‍Wildheart Hunger Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

The Beast in the Ice

Stack up Cold Resistance for Beast in the Ice (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Beast in the Ice will inflict, yes you guessed it, Cold damage. So stack those Sapphire gems and chug a Cold elixir for this fight.

Where to find The Beast in the Ice

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Beast in the Ice's location is classed as a Nightmare Dungeon. Therefore, you'll need to collect Distilled Fear and use this at the Occultist to craft a sigil.

This will open The Glacial Fissure which is located South-west of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks

How to summon The Beast in the Ice

Distilled Fear x 9 Used to craft a Glacial Fissure Sigil at the Occultist

Distilled Fear drops from Nightmare Dungeons Tier 30 and above

Tormented Beast in the Ice

Stygian Stones x 2

Distilled Fear x 27

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Beast in the Ice Loot Table General Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer ‍Binding the Fell Steed (Cosmetic) ‍Fields of Crimson ‍Insatiable Fury ‍Bloodless Scream ‍Condemnation ‍Staff of Lam Esen Skull Torch (Cosmetic) ‍100,000 Steps ‍Hunter's Zenith ‍Howl from Below ‍Word of Hakan ‍Esu's Heirloom ‍Frostburn ‍Ancients' Oath ‍Waxing Gibbous ‍Deathspeaker's Pendant ‍Windforce ‍Gloves of the Illuminator Mother's Embrace ‍Battle Trance Storm's Companion ‍Ring of Mendeln ‍Eaglehorn ‍The Oculus ‍Fists of Fate ‍Hellhammer ‍Unsung Ascetic's Wraps Mutilator Plate ‍Beastfall Boots ‍Starfall Coronet ‍Tassets of the Dawning Sky ‍Ring of the Ravenous Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5 ‍Paingorger's Gauntlets Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5

Duriel, King of Maggots

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Duriel, who made a fleeting appearance in the campaign, and who also featured as a boss in Diablo 2: Resurrected, returns in the endgame. He will inflict Poison damage so stack Emeralds and a Poison Elixir to max out your poison resistance.

Where to find Duriel

(Image credit: Jennifer Young Windows Central)

The Gaping Crevasse to the East of Gea Kul in Kehjistan.

How to summon Duriel

To summon Duriel, you'll need to have fought Varshan and Grigoire. Note that only the player that summoned these bosses will have the necessary materials dropped, but can summon for the entire group. You can also drop materials you have for another person in your party.

Mucus Slick Eggs x 2 (from Varshan)

Shards of Agony x 2 (from Grigoire)

Tormented Duriel

Stygian Stones x 2

Mucus Slick Eggs x 6 (from Varshan)

Shards of Agony x 6 (from Grigoire)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Duriel, King of Maggots Loot Table General Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Smoldering Brimstone Mount ‍Azurewrath ‍Tempest Roar ‍Black River ‍Cowl of the Nameless Flamescar ‍Godslayer Crown ‍Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty ‍Dolmen Stone ‍Blood Moon Breeches Scoundrel's Leathers Blue Rose ‍Flickerstep Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5 ‍Tibault's Will Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 ‍X'Fal's Corroded Signet Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 ‍Soulbrand Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5 ‍Banished Lord's Talisman Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5

Swipe to scroll horizontally Duriel Uber Uniques General Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Melted Heart of Selig ‍Doombringer ‍Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander ‍Doombringer ‍Doombringer ‍Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Andariel's Visage ‍The Grandfather Row 1 - Cell 2 ‍The Grandfather Row 1 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 5 Harlequin Crest Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5 Tyrael's Might Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 ‍Ring of Starless Skies ( Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

Andariel, Maiden of Anguish

Andariel is being added to the Boss Ladder (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Andariel is a new boss for Season 4, available in both Eternal and Seasonal Realms. Andariel is Duriel's twin, therefore they have identical loot tables. Both Andariel and Duriel will be your main source of Uber Uniques.



Andariel will inflict all damage types, so go for an 'all resistance' gem in your gear with Diamonds.

Where to find Andariel

Andariel is lurking at the Hanged Man's Hall (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Hanged Man's Hall to the East of Tarsarak

How to summon Andariel

You'll need to have fought both The Beast in the Ice and Zir for the materials required to summon Andariel.

Pincushioned Doll x 2 (From Beast in the Ice)

Sandscorched Shackles x 2 (From Lord Zir)

Tormented Andariel

Stygian Stones x 2

Pincushioned Doll x 6 (From Beast in the Ice)

Sandscorched Shackles x 6 (From Lord Zir)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Andariel Loot Table General Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Smoldering Brimstone Mount ‍Azurewrath ‍Tempest Roar ‍Black River ‍Cowl of the Nameless Flamescar ‍Godslayer Crown ‍Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty ‍Dolmen Stone ‍Blood Moon Breeches Scoundrel's Leathers Blue Rose ‍Flickerstep Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5 ‍Tibault's Will Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 ‍X'Fal's Corroded Signet Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 ‍Soulbrand Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5 ‍Banished Lord's Talisman Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5

Swipe to scroll horizontally Andariel Uber Uniques General Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Melted Heart of Selig ‍Doombringer ‍Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander ‍Doombringer ‍Doombringer ‍Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Andariel's Visage ‍The Grandfather Row 1 - Cell 2 ‍The Grandfather Row 1 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 5 Harlequin Crest Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5 Tyrael's Might Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 ‍Ring of Starless Skies ( Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

Echo of Lilith

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Lilith isn't technically part of the Boss Ladder, and isn't worth farming for Uniques and materials, however as a 'Pinnacle Boss' she is worth fighting at least once each Season as she will drop a Resplendent Spark when first defeated.



Resplendent Sparks are incredibly rare crafting materials used to craft Uber Uniques.

Where to find Uber Lilith

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Uber Lilith can be found in World Tier 4 at the Nevesk Church, go and meet Mommy at level 100 and with a perfected build. Uber Lilith is by far the toughest of all the bosses.