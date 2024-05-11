Diablo 4 Boss ladder: Boss locations, summoning guide and loot tables
What is the Boss Ladder in Diablo 4? Here's everything you need to know about endgame bosses.
Diablo 4 endgame is where the real game starts, and you'll be wanting to hunt down the best gear in the game, Uniques and Uber Uniques. While these drop from any activity in the game, the drop chance is a lot higher if you target farm endgame bosses on the Boss Ladder, who each have their own individual loot table. Why is it called the Boss Ladder you ask? Because each Boss is summoned using crafting materials, often obtained from the Boss you fought beforehand. The Bosses increase in difficulty, the pinnacle being Andariel and Duriel who drop Uber Uniques. Most players end game will be farming materials to fight Andariel and Duriel.
From Season 4, Patch 1.4.0 introduces Tormented versions of each boss, which as you can assume, are much more difficult but drop better rewards.
Echo of Varshan
Varshan was added as a boss fight in Diablo 4 Season 1, Season of the Malignant, and their Echo remains for us to fight as the first Boss on the Ladder. Varshan is also the most efficient boss to farm for the popular Malignant rings.
Varshan will mainly inflict Shadow damage, so stack your build against this with Ameythst Gems and potions.
Where to find Echo of Varshan
How to summon Echo of Varshan
You'll need the following materials to summon the Echo of Varshan.
- Gurgling Head
- Trembling Hand
- Blackened Femur
- Malignant Heart (for World Tier 4 only)
These are basically Varshan's body parts, and they will fall plentifully as a crafting material by completing Whispers of the Dead.
Tormented Echo of Varshan
- 2 x Stygian Stones
- 3 x all of the body parts
|General
|Barbarian
|Druid
|Necromancer
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Frostburn
|Fields of Crimson
|Mad Wolf's Glee
|Bloodless Scream
|Condemnation
|Staff of Endless Rage
|Mother's Embrace
|100,000 Steps
|Vasily's Prayer
|Deathless Visage
|Eyes in the Dark
|Esu's Heirloom
|Flesh-weld Rod Trophy (cosmetic)
|Gohr's Devastating Grips
|Greatstaff of the Crone
|Deathspeaker's Pendant
|Skyhunter
|Raiment of the Infinite
|Ring of Red Furor
|Airidah's Inexorable Will
|Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul
|Writhing Band of Trickery
|Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop
Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint
Grigoire is the first boss you'll need to farm for materials to go and fight Duriel. He'll be doing Lightning damage so socket in some Topaz gems to your gear before this fight.
Where to find Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint
Grigoire is found in the Hall of the Penitent, which is located south of Ked Bardu in the Dry Steppes.
How to summon Grigoire
You'll need the following materials to summon the Grigoire the Galvanic Saint:
- Living Steel x 2 for World Tier 3
- Living Steel x 5 for World Tier 4
Living Steel drops when doing Helltide activity, and the most Living Steel can be acquired by opening Tortured Gifts.
Tomented Grigoire
- 2 x Stygian Stones
- 3 x Living Steel amounts mentioned above
|General
|Barabarian
|Druid
|Necromancer
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Demonbinder (Mount Armor Cosmetic)
|Ramaladni's Magnum Opus
|Insatiable Fury
|Blood Artisan's Cuirass
|Word of Hakan
|Staff of Lam Esen
|Penitent Greaves
|Rage of Harrogath
|Hunter's Zenith
|Howl from Below
|Grasp of Shadow
|Iceheart Brais
|Battle Trance
|Waxing Gibbous
|Greaves of the Empty Tomb
|Windforce
|Gloves of the Illuminator
|The Butcher's Cleaver
|The Butcher's Cleaver
|Ebonpiercer
|Saboteur's Signet
|Flameweaver
|Twin Strikes
|Earthbreaker
Lord Zir
Lord Zir was the final boss in Season 2's Season of Blood storyline, and thankfully he was kept for us to slaughter over and over for sweet loot. Blood in itself isn't an elemental damage type, but Lord Zir's blood attacks inflict Shadow damage, so you'll need Amythyst gems and a Potent Elixir of Shadow Resistance.
Where to find Lord Zir
Lord Zir is found in The Darkened Way, East of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks.
How to summon Lord Zir
To summon Lord Zir you'll need the following:
- Exquisite Blood x 9
Exquisite blood drops from Legion events and World Bosses.
Tormented Lord Zir
- Stygian Stones x 2
- Exquisite Blood x 27
|General
|Barbarian
|Druid
|Necromancer
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Diadem of the Ancient Helm Cosmetic
|Ramaladni's Magnum Opus
|Mad Wolf's Glee
|Blood Artisan's Cuirass
|Grasp of Shadow
|Staff of Endless Rage
|Penitent Greaves
|Rage of Harrogath
|Vasily's Prayer
|Deathless Visage
|Eyes in the Dark
|Iceheart Brais
|Razorplate
|Gohr's Devastating Grips
|Greatstaff of the Crone
|Greaves of the Empty Tomb
|Skyhunter
|Raiment of the Infinite
|Temerity
|Overkill
|Fleshrender
|Lidless Wall
|Asheara's Khanjar
|Esadora's Overflowing Cameo
|Yen's Blessing
|The Butcher's Cleaver
|The Butcher's Cleaver
|Cruor's Embrace
|Scoundrel's Kiss
|Fractured Winterglass
|Arreat's Bearing
|Wildheart Hunger
The Beast in the Ice
The Beast in the Ice will inflict, yes you guessed it, Cold damage. So stack those Sapphire gems and chug a Cold elixir for this fight.
Where to find The Beast in the Ice
The Beast in the Ice's location is classed as a Nightmare Dungeon. Therefore, you'll need to collect Distilled Fear and use this at the Occultist to craft a sigil.
This will open The Glacial Fissure which is located South-west of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks
How to summon The Beast in the Ice
- Distilled Fear x 9 Used to craft a Glacial Fissure Sigil at the Occultist
Distilled Fear drops from Nightmare Dungeons Tier 30 and above
Tormented Beast in the Ice
- Stygian Stones x 2
- Distilled Fear x 27
|General
|Barbarian
|Druid
|Necromancer
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Binding the Fell Steed (Cosmetic)
|Fields of Crimson
|Insatiable Fury
|Bloodless Scream
|Condemnation
|Staff of Lam Esen
|Skull Torch (Cosmetic)
|100,000 Steps
|Hunter's Zenith
|Howl from Below
|Word of Hakan
|Esu's Heirloom
|Frostburn
|Ancients' Oath
|Waxing Gibbous
|Deathspeaker's Pendant
|Windforce
|Gloves of the Illuminator
|Mother's Embrace
|Battle Trance
|Storm's Companion
|Ring of Mendeln
|Eaglehorn
|The Oculus
|Fists of Fate
|Hellhammer
|Unsung Ascetic's Wraps
|Mutilator Plate
|Beastfall Boots
|Starfall Coronet
|Tassets of the Dawning Sky
|Ring of the Ravenous
Duriel, King of Maggots
Duriel, who made a fleeting appearance in the campaign, and who also featured as a boss in Diablo 2: Resurrected, returns in the endgame. He will inflict Poison damage so stack Emeralds and a Poison Elixir to max out your poison resistance.
Where to find Duriel
The Gaping Crevasse to the East of Gea Kul in Kehjistan.
How to summon Duriel
To summon Duriel, you'll need to have fought Varshan and Grigoire. Note that only the player that summoned these bosses will have the necessary materials dropped, but can summon for the entire group. You can also drop materials you have for another person in your party.
- Mucus Slick Eggs x 2 (from Varshan)
- Shards of Agony x 2 (from Grigoire)
Tormented Duriel
- Stygian Stones x 2
- Mucus Slick Eggs x 6 (from Varshan)
- Shards of Agony x 6 (from Grigoire)
|General
|Barbarian
|Druid
|Necromancer
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Smoldering Brimstone Mount
|Azurewrath
|Tempest Roar
|Black River
|Cowl of the Nameless
|Flamescar
|Godslayer Crown
|Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
|Dolmen Stone
|Blood Moon Breeches
|Scoundrel's Leathers
|Blue Rose
|Flickerstep
|Tibault's Will
|X'Fal's Corroded Signet
|Soulbrand
|Banished Lord's Talisman
|General
|Barbarian
|Druid
|Necromancer
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Melted Heart of Selig
|Doombringer
|Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander
|Doombringer
|Doombringer
|Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander
|Andariel's Visage
|The Grandfather
|The Grandfather
|Harlequin Crest
|Tyrael's Might
|Ring of Starless Skies (
Andariel, Maiden of Anguish
Andariel is a new boss for Season 4, available in both Eternal and Seasonal Realms. Andariel is Duriel's twin, therefore they have identical loot tables. Both Andariel and Duriel will be your main source of Uber Uniques.
Andariel will inflict all damage types, so go for an 'all resistance' gem in your gear with Diamonds.
Where to find Andariel
Hanged Man's Hall to the East of Tarsarak
How to summon Andariel
You'll need to have fought both The Beast in the Ice and Zir for the materials required to summon Andariel.
- Pincushioned Doll x 2 (From Beast in the Ice)
- Sandscorched Shackles x 2 (From Lord Zir)
Tormented Andariel
- Stygian Stones x 2
- Pincushioned Doll x 6 (From Beast in the Ice)
- Sandscorched Shackles x 6 (From Lord Zir)
|General
|Barbarian
|Druid
|Necromancer
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Smoldering Brimstone Mount
|Azurewrath
|Tempest Roar
|Black River
|Cowl of the Nameless
|Flamescar
|Godslayer Crown
|Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
|Dolmen Stone
|Blood Moon Breeches
|Scoundrel's Leathers
|Blue Rose
|Flickerstep
|Tibault's Will
|X'Fal's Corroded Signet
|Soulbrand
|Banished Lord's Talisman
|General
|Barbarian
|Druid
|Necromancer
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Melted Heart of Selig
|Doombringer
|Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander
|Doombringer
|Doombringer
|Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander
|Andariel's Visage
|The Grandfather
|The Grandfather
|Harlequin Crest
|Tyrael's Might
|Ring of Starless Skies (
Echo of Lilith
Lilith isn't technically part of the Boss Ladder, and isn't worth farming for Uniques and materials, however as a 'Pinnacle Boss' she is worth fighting at least once each Season as she will drop a Resplendent Spark when first defeated.
Resplendent Sparks are incredibly rare crafting materials used to craft Uber Uniques.
Where to find Uber Lilith
Uber Lilith can be found in World Tier 4 at the Nevesk Church, go and meet Mommy at level 100 and with a perfected build. Uber Lilith is by far the toughest of all the bosses.
