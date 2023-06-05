Diablo 4: List of all Unique items and how to get them

Diablo 4 places a heavy emphasis on grinding for top-tier gear in its endgame, and in terms of both rarity and power, you won't find anything better than Unique drops. These phenomenal items are stronger than even Legendaries, and feature some of the most impressive affixes and bonuses in the entire game.

Because of how immensely powerful they are, Uniques are must-have items for anyone looking to dominate Diablo 4's endgame. Therefore, we've put together this helpful guide that goes over everything you need to know about them, including an explanation on what separates Uniques drops from Legendary ones, how you can grind for them, and a complete list of every Unique and the bonuses that each one provides.

Diablo 4: Unique vs. Legendary gear

Uniques (identified by their brown color) come in both generic all-class and class-specific varieties, and with their high number of affix stat buffs and unique Legendary Aspect-like bonuses, are very similar to Diablo 4's Legendary items. However, there are some key differences that distinguish the two and solidify Unique loot as the most desirable type in the game.

While Legendaries have randomized types of affixes, Unique gear has static ones that will always appear on the item whenever it drops. Also, even though the potency of these affixes is randomized, the power of affixes on Uniques is typically higher than what you'll usually get with Legendaries.

The special effects provided by Uniques are also considerably stronger than most Legendary Aspect buffs, which is saying a lot considering how valuable Legendaries can be. Hilariously, Blizzard even had to nerf the Gohr's Devastating Grips Unique (it makes the Barbarian's Whirlwind skill cause an explosion when it ends) because when paired with a well-made Whirlwind build, it was capable of one-shotting some of the toughest bosses in the endgame.

It's also important to note that each individual Unique will always take up the same slot on your character (e.g. the previously mentioned Gohr's Devastating Grips always spawn as gauntlets). Additionally, you can't extract Unique effects and imprint them on other pieces of gear at the Occultist like you can with Legendaries and Legendary Aspects.

Diablo 4: How to get Unique items

To nobody's surprise, Unique items in Diablo 4 have an incredibly low drop rate compared to other types of loot because of how much they'll level up the power of your builds. However, there are a few things you'll need to do before you have a chance of getting them to spawn in the first place.

First, you'll need to complete the campaign and beat the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon while playing on World Tier 2: Veteran. This will unlock World Tier 3: Nightmare. You'll then need to kill boss monsters and open Tortured Gifts in Helltide locations while playing on World Tier 3 and hope you get a Unique to drop.

Notably, some Uniques will only start dropping in World Tier 4: Torment, which you can't access until you beat the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon on World Tier 3. At the moment, it's unclear which Uniques these are, though we'll update this article as soon as we know.

Some Uniques drop from specific bosses. Right now, we know of two: the Mother's Embrace ring that drops after fighting the campaign's final boss, and The Butcher's Cleaver axe that you have a small chance of obtaining after you kill him.

Diablo 4: All Generic Unique items and weapons

These Uniques can be equipped by multiple (and in some cases, all) classes. Compared to class-specific Uniques that buff or alter specific class skills and systems, these ones affect broader mechanics that every class interacts with.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Unique Item Type Bonus Andariel's Visage Helm Lucky Hit: Up to a +[15-20%] chance to trigger a Poison Nova that applies x Poison damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area. Doombringer Sword Lucky Hit: Up to a 0.7% chance to deal Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 3 seconds. Fists of Fate Gloves Your attacks randomly deal 1% to [200 – 300]% of their normal damage Frostburn Gloves Lucky Hit: Up to a [15 – 25%] chance to Freeze enemies for 2 seconds. Harlequin Crest Helm Gain (10.0-20.0)% Damage Reduction. In addition, gain +4 Ranks to all Skills Melted Heart of Selig Amulet Gain +100% Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain [3 - 6] Resource for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead. Mother's Embrace Ring If a Core Skill hits 5 or more enemies, (20-40)% of the Resource cost is refunded Penitent Greaves Boots You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies. You deal [7 – 10%] more damage to Chilled enemies. Razorplate Chest Gain [X] Thorns. Ring of Starless Skies Ring Each consecutive Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by [5 – 10%] up to a maximum of 30%. Temerity Pants Effects that heal you beyond 100% life grant you a Barrier up to (40-80)% of your maximum life that lasts for 8 seconds. The Butcher's Cleaver Axe When you Critically Strike an enemy you have up to a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them by [40 - 75%] for 4 seconds. The Grandfather Two-Handed Sword Increases your Critical Strike Damage by [60 – 100%] . The other properties of this weapon can roll higher than normal. Ring of Misfortune Ring Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance to lose all of your Resource.

Diablo 4: All Barbarian Unique items and weapons

The Barbarian's Unique items mostly raise the offensive potential of the class' skills and improves its ability to Bleed and Crowd Control foes. There aren't any defensive options here, so you'll get the most value out of a Barbarian Unique with aggressive playstyles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Unique Item Type Bonus 100,000 Steps Boots After gaining the final damage bonus from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain {32/50} Fury. This cannot happen more than once every 30 seconds. Ancients' Oath Two-Handed Axe Steel Grasp launches 2 additional chains. Enemies hit by Steel Grasp are Slowed by [55 – 65%] for 3 seconds. Battle Trance Amulet Increase Frenzy’s maximum stacks by 2 . While you have maximum Frenzy, your other Skills gain [10 – 20%] increased Attack Speed. Fields of Crimson Two-Handed Sword While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts [7 – 3,085] Bleeding damage over 6 seconds. Enemies standing in the pool take 10%[x] increased Bleeding damage. Gohr's Devastating Grips Gloves Whirlwind explodes after it ends, dealing [16 – 26]% of the total Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire damage. Hellhammer Two-Handed Mace Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional [14 - 4,536] damage over 3 seconds. Overkill Two-Handed Mace Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing (16-30)% of its base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also rest Dath Blow's Cooldown. Rage of Harrogath Chest Lucky Hit: Up to a [20 – 40%] chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Non-Ultimate Skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on Elites. Ramaladni's Magnum Opus Sword Skills using this weapon deal x{0.1/0.3}% increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose 2.0 Fury every second.

Diablo 4: All Rogue Unique items and weapons

The Rogue class specializes in deadly flurries of burst damage and applying tons of status effects, so it's not a surprise to see that most of its Uniques come with bonuses that will help Rogues achieve these goals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Unique Item Type Bonus Asheara's Khanjar Dagger Hits with this weapon increase your Attack Speed by [4 – 6%] for 4 seconds, up to [20 – 30%]. Condemnation Dagger Your Core Skills deal [20 – 40%] increased damage when spending 3 Combo Points. Your Skills using this weapon have a 30% chance to generate 3 Combo Points. Cowl of the Nameless Helm You gain [15 – 25%] increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies. Eyes in the Dark Pants Unless it hits a Boss or Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Trap's Cooldown is increased by [30 - 15%]. Grasp of Shadow Gloves Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Marskman or Cutthroat Skill has up to a [20 – 30%] chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack. Skyhunter Bow The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain [15 – 25] Energy, this can only happen once per cast. Windforce Bow Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up to a [10 – 20%] chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target. Word of Hakan Amulet Your Rain of Arrows is always imbued with all imbuements at once.

Diablo 4: All Sorcerer Unique items and weapons

Most Sorcerer Uniques significantly improve the strength of the class' ranged "nuking" spells, but there are a few options here for players that want to make certain skills more useful for area-of-effect crowd control, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Unique Item Type Bonus Esadora's Overflowing Cameo Amulet Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there’s a 10% chance to release a lightning nova, dealing [X] Lightning Damage. Esu's Heirloom Boots Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by [15 – 25%] of your Movement Speed bonus. Flamescar Wand While Channeling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that are attracted to enemies, each dealing [X] Fire damage. Gloves of the Illuminator Gloves Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals (65-75)% less damage. Iceheart Brais Pants Enemies that die while Frozen, have a [11 – 20%] chance to unleash a Frost Nova. Raiment of the infinite Chest After using Teleport, Close enemies are Pulled to you and Stunned for [2 – 3] seconds, but Teleport’s cooldown is increased by 20%. Staff of Endless Rage Staff Every 3rd cast of Fireball launches 2 additional projectiles. Staff of Lam Esen Staff Charged Bolts pierce, but deal [40 – 30%] less damage.

Diablo 4: All Necromancer Unique items and weapons

While you'd expect most Necromancer Uniques to buff minions, most of them actually enhance Bone, Blood, and Shadow magic. With that said, there are a few good Uniques for skeletons here, as well as some for the popular Corpse Explosion skill.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Unique Items Type Bonus Black River Scythe Corpse Explosion consumes up to 4 additional Corpses around the initial Corpse, dealing [122 - 130]% increased damage and with a [21 - 25]% larger radius per additional Corpse. Blood Artisan's Cuirass Chest When you pick up [5 – 10] Blood Orbs, a free Bone Spirit is spawned, dealing bonus damage based on your current Life percent. Bloodless Scream Two-Handed Scythe Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 40%. Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate [2 – 5] additional Essence against Frozen targets. Deathless Visage Helm Bone Spear leaves behind echoes as it travels that explode, dealing [10 - 3,175] damage. Deathspeaker's Pendant Amulet Blood Surge casts a mini nova on your Minions, dealing [4 - 1,361] damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%. Greaves of the Empty Tomb Boots Create desecrated ground beneath your Sever spectres as the travel, damaging enemies for [X] Shadow damage over 2 seconds. Howl from Below Gloves Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosion’s damage is increased by [30 – 40%]. Ring of Mendeln Ring While you have 7 or more Minions you gain: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to empower all of your Minions, causing the next attack from each to explode [X] Physical damage.

Diablo 4: All Druid Unique items and weapons

Unsurprisingly, the Druid's Uniques primarily elevate the class' shapeshifting abilities, though there are some great picks for Earth and Storm magic builds too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Unique Item Type Bonus Greatstaff of the Crone Staff Claw is now a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at [120 - 150]% normal damage. Hunter's Zenith Ring Gain a bonus when you kill with Shapeshifting Skill: Werewolf: Your next Non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Resource and has no Cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for [X] when damage is first dealt. Insatiable Fury Chest Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain +2 Ranks to all Werebear Skills. Mad Wolf's Glee Chest Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain +2 Ranks to all Werewolf Skills. Storm's Companion Pants Your Wolf Companions are infused with the power of the storm, dealing Lightning damage and gaining the Storm Howl ability Tempest Roar Helm Lucky Hit: Storm Skills have up to a [15 – 25%] chance to grant 4 Spirit. Your base Storm Skills are now also Werewolf Skills Vasily's Prayer Helm Your Earth Skills are now also Werebear Skills and Fortify you. Waxing Gibbous Axe Gain Stealth for 2 seconds when killing enemies with Shred. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants Ambush which guarantees critical strikes for (1.0-2.5) seconds.

Diablo 4 fully launches on June 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4, with Early Access available to fans that purchase the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. It's one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we've been having an absolute blast with it.