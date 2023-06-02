Diablo 4: Best Sorceress builds and skills

Diablo 4's five classes each present a different way of taking on hellish minions, but the Sorcerer (Sorceress) is best for those who prefer powerful ranged elemental attacks. If leveled up correctly, Sorcerers can be extremely powerful and dominate anything that gets in their path. Granted, Sorcerers can be somewhat weak at first, but as is usually the case, they can become full-blown powerhouses when their higher-tier skills are unlocked.

Let's go over the best Sorceress build for Diablo 4 including which skills to spend your points on so you can experience one of the best PC games while playing as a powerful character.

Diablo 4 Sorceress: Base stats

Diablo 4: Sorceress and Mana. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To understand what skills need to be developed, you must first know what a Sorceress's base stats are. There are four base stats: Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, and Willpower. Each provides different passive perks depending on the class. Here's what they do for Sorcerers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Base Stats Description Strength: 7 Increases Armor (Flat Value) and determines the damage your skills deal. Dexterity: 7 Increases Critical Strike Chance (%) and Dodge Chance (%). Intelligence: 10 Increases your character's Resistance to All Elements (%) and also increases Skill Damage (%). Willpower: 8 Increases Resource Generation (%), Healing Received (%), and Overpower Damage (%).

As you can see, Sorcerer (and Necromancer) start off with the highest Intelligence of any class, but they have lower Strength and Dexterity. Because of this, Sorceress stat priority is Intelligence first, Dexterity and Willpower tie for second, and Strength last. With this knowledge in tow, we can move on to how to play as the Sorcerer.

Diablo 4: How to play as the Sorcerer & fighting rotation

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Understanding Mana: A Sorcerer or Sorceress's main power comes from their store of Mana. This is an auto-replenishing energy source specific to this class that allows Sorcerer's to cast their spells.

So, in order to play effectively as a Sorcerer, you need to find ways to quickly replenish spent Mana and increase your overall Mana as much as possible. Here's an example of a attack rotation to use in battle to keep your Mana at a healthy level while decimating foes.

Freeze enemies with Frost Nova. Protect yourself with Ice Armor or Flame Shield. Activate Unstable Currents or Hydra to boost your ongoing attack damage against enemies. Hurl Charged Bolts from a distance for as long as your Mana lasts. Launch Arc Lash or Fire Bolt whenever your Mana is low or when you need to perform fast attacks. If you find yourself in a dangerous position, use Teleport to get away from enemies and heal. Then repeat the previous steps.

Best way to level up Sorceress in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Sorcerer casting Pyromancy attack. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Of course, the best way to make a Sorcerer stronger is by earning XP and leveling up. Here are the best ways to level up a Sorcerer quickly.

Focus on Area-of-Effect attacks: It can be tempting to pursue Sorceress-focused attacks in Diablo 4, but you'll deal more damage and be a more powerful magic wielder if you prioritize Area-of-Effect (AoE) skills and perks. AoE Damage means that anything within a specific area indicated on screen is affected. Damage per second (DPS) indicates how much damage an enemy takes per second. For instance, you'll hurt multiple monsters with an AoE attack that causes 7 DPS rather than just one you're aiming at.

It can be tempting to pursue Sorceress-focused attacks in Diablo 4, but you'll deal more damage and be a more powerful magic wielder if you prioritize Area-of-Effect (AoE) skills and perks. AoE Damage means that anything within a specific area indicated on screen is affected. Damage per second (DPS) indicates how much damage an enemy takes per second. For instance, you'll hurt multiple monsters with an AoE attack that causes 7 DPS rather than just one you're aiming at. Choose Crowd Control options: Crowd Control (CC) attacks are those that literally allow you to control enemies for a short while like when you slow them down, make them run away, or even stun them. Since a Sorceress's power comes from distance attacks (and since you're not a tank), you want to keep monsters at bay with CC so you can defeat them from afar.

Crowd Control (CC) attacks are those that literally allow you to control enemies for a short while like when you slow them down, make them run away, or even stun them. Since a Sorceress's power comes from distance attacks (and since you're not a tank), you want to keep monsters at bay with CC so you can defeat them from afar. Gain experience points fast: You'll unlock new skills and abilities the more you level up, but to do that you need experience points (XP). The fastest way to get XP is by playing at the Veteran World Tier, which earns you 20% more XP gain than Adventurer mode (in exchange for the higher difficulty). You'll also gain more XP by completing Sidequests, Dungeons, and main events, so do these as often as possible.

Diablo 4: Best Sorceress Skills

A Skill's damage, cooldown time, and other factors tend to improve when players spend Skill Points to level it up. So make sure to spend your Skill Points on the Skills you want strengthened most. These are the ones we recommend you work on.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Sorceress Skills Details Why it matters Spark (Basic) Cooldown -- Fires a lightning bolt that hits an enemy 4 times, dealing damage per hit. and has an Enchantment effect chance of generating Crackling Energy upon killing an enemy. Row 1 - Cell 0 Damage Type: Lightning Row 1 - Cell 2 Fire Bolt (Basic) Cooldown -- Hurls Pyromancy attacks at enemies and cause additional burning damage to continue to take out enemies while you move onto another.. Row 3 - Cell 0 Damage Type: Fire Row 3 - Cell 2 Chain Lightning (Core) Cooldown: -- This unleashes lightning that jumps between you and up to six enemies while electrifying them. Row 5 - Cell 0 Skill Cost: 35 Mana Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 0 Damage Type: Lightning Row 6 - Cell 2 Hydra (Conjuration) Cooldown: -- Unlocks early and causes powerfully consistent DPS to enemies with fire attacks. Row 8 - Cell 0 Skill Cost: 20 Mana Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 Damage Type: Fire Row 9 - Cell 2 Teleport (Defensive) Cooldown: 11 Seconds Helps you get away from swarming enemies quickly while blasting through them and inflicting damage. Row 11 - Cell 0 Damage Type: Lightning Row 11 - Cell 2 Frost Nova (Defensive) Cooldown: 15 Seconds Temporarily freezes enemies so you can get away or attack them from a distance.

Diablo 4: Make your Sorceress more powerful with the Enchantment Slot System

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Once your Sorceress reaches Level 15 they unlock the Legacy of the Magi quest. You'll want to complete this as soon as possible since it unlocks a class-exclusive mechanic called the Enchantment Slot System. If you need additional help, check out our guide on how to unlock the Enchantment Slots in Diablo 4.

You can unlock additional Enchantment Slots as you level up, so here are the top three Enchantment Slot Skills we suggest you use and in the order that you'll want to assign them.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Enchantment Slot Skills Enchantment Slot Skill What it does Fireball (Core) When you kill an enemy, they explode in a Fireball and inflict damage to nearby enemies. Flame Shield (Defensive) A flame shield automatically activates when you take fatal damage. Blizzard (Mastery) Every few seconds a Blizzard forms over you and follows you for a while inflicting damage on enemies that get close.

Fireball is my suggestion for your first Enchantment Slot since it works similarly to the popular and slightly infamous Corpse Explosion skill that Necromancers have access to. Upon defeating an enemy, this passive skill makes it so that enemy explodes and causes damage to any other foes near enough to it. That way you can take down hordes more efficiently.

Diablo 4: Best Gear and Gems for Sorceress

Diablo 4 gear perks. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Most gear that a Sorcerer can equip has an Item Power number (in parentheses) to tell you the strength of the gear and how it will affect your character. However, weapons, clothing, jewelry, and equipment also offer different perks so going after the highest Item Power equipment isn't always the best idea.

For instance, you might find that a piece of armor offers lower Item Power but that it offers better defense and Lightning resistance which could be helpful for facing a boss that uses lightning attacks.

Additionally, once you unlock equipment with Gem sockets, you can greatly increase the effectiveness or perks of your gear by slotting Gems into them. You want to consider which Gems you use, though, as some are better suited to specific gear than others. Here's how to slot gems effectively for the Sorcerer class.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gear Which Gem to use and why Weapon Topaz to increase Basic Skill Damage, Sapphire to increase Critical Strike Damage for CC. Armor Ruby to increase Max Life. Jewelry Diamond to increase your weakest resistance type.

Become the ultimate Sorcerer

If you spend your points wisely in the Skill Tree, equip the best gear, and continue to find ways to level up you'll become a powerful Sorcerer that can hold their own against hell's hordes.

Remember to prioritize Skills that can help you regain Mana in a number of different ways while also enhancing and purchasing gear that can increase your overall Mana capacity. That way you'll be able to cast your best elemental attacks for longer stretches and take down enemies with ease.