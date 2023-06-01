Diablo 4 Sorcerer Enchantment Slots: How to unlock and use them

As a true-blue Sorceress at heart, I can say that the Sorcerer/Sorceress is one of the best classes in Diablo 4. However, unlocking the Enchantment Slots system early in your game playthrough can make it even more powerful. This requires undertaking a specific quest and knowing how to use Enchantment Slots.

Don't worry if this all sounds confusing. I'm here to step you through unlocking Enchantment Slots in Diablo 4 and explaining what each skill does.

What are Enchantment Slots in Diablo 4? The Enchantment Slots system is a unique mechanic specific to the Sorcerer (Sorceress) class. Placing a skill in the Enchantment Slot unlocks a passive perk or other bonus related to that skill. In general, Enchantment Slot perks tend to provide offensive, defensive, resource, or utility effects.

Diablo 4 Sorcerer casting Pyromancy attack. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The ability to level up and become more powerful is one reason that Diablo 4 is on our list of the best PC games of all time. Here is some other information you should know about Enchantment Slots as stated within Diablo 4 itself:

Skills must have at least one Skill Point to be used (either from the Skill Tree or through gear).

You can simultaneously use a skill on your action bar and in one Enchantment Slot.

A skill's ranks, enhanced variants, and upgrade choices carry through when placed into an Enchantment Slot.

Choices can be swapped in and out of the Enchantment Slot at any time.

The first slot unlocks at level 15 and the second at level 30.

Diablo 4: How to unlock Sorcerer Enchantment Slots

Diablo 4 Sorcerer quest: Legacy of the Magi. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you're playing as a Sorcerer, reaching Level 15 automatically makes the "Legacy of the Magi" sidequest appear in your docket. So, reach Level 15 and activate the quest to make the marker appear on the map. Return to Nevesk (the place where you started the game) and head to the quest marker. Talk to Mordarin, the older man at the marker. Mordarin asks a favor of you. To fulfill it, enter the Lost Archives to the east.

Diablo 4 Lost Archives dungeon, part of Legacy of the Magi quest. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You'll enter a dungeon filled with several rooms and demons. The goal is to battle through this dungeon until you get to the marker, open the Dust-Covered Chest to the southwest containing the Forgotten Codex, and then return to Mordarin. There are also a few other events to take part in at the Lost Archives if you want to earn more EX and gear: Spiritcaller of Frost boss unlocks by bringing two Mechanical Boxes from other rooms to the alters on either side of the Necromancer coffin.

The Alter of Bishibosh is much further into the northwest of the dungeon and requires defeating wave after wave of demons until the alter and its minions are destroyed.

Diablo 4: Legacy of the Magi Dust-Covered Chest. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you have the Forgotten Codex, return to Modarin and give it to him. Follow Modarin into the Abandoned Shack. Interact with the Braziers of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air. Talk to Modarin again and tell him, "The fires are lit."

Diablo 4: Legacy of the Magi in the Abandoned Shack. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Now you'll need to defeat demons for as long as the timer lasts (located on the right side of the screen). Once every enemy has been beaten, talk to Modarin again, and he'll give you the Forgotten Codex. When he's done talking, an Enchantment Slot will also unlock. The second Enchantment Slot unlocks at level 30.

Diablo 4 Sorcerer: Best Enchantment Slot skills

You'll eventually be able to assign up to three Enchantment Slots if you continue to level up in Diablo 4. The very first Skill we suggest you assign is Fireball since it makes defeated enemies explode and damage those around them. Many people compare it to Necormancer's popular Corpse Explosion and find it similarly deadly.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Enchantment Slot Skills Enchantment Slot Skill What it does Fireball (Core) When you kill an enemy, they explode in a Fireball and inflict damage to nearby enemies. Flame Shield (Defensive) A flame shield automatically activates when you take fatal damage. Blizzard (Mastery) Every few seconds a Blizzard forms over you and follows you for a while inflicting damage on enemies that get close.

After Fireball, it's good to assign a protective skill like Flame Shield, which automatically forms around you if you take fatal damage but will need some cooldown time before it can be used again. Blizzard is also an excellent choice as it causes a blizzard to appear over your head often and inflicts damage on enemies.

Diablo 4 Sorcerer: How to assign Skills to Enchantment Slots

Diablo 4 Enchantment Slots for Sorcerer. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Open your Abilities Menu. On PC, you'll need to press the A button. On an Xbox controller, you'll need to press the Menu button and then the RB button. Expand the Abilities Menu to make it fill the page. On PC, click the red arrow. On the Xbox controller, click in the Right stick. Open the Skill Assignment tab at the bottom of the screen. Do this on PC simply by clicking on the tab. Xbox controller users will need to click in the Left stick. To actually assign Skills to Enchantment Slots, PC players will need to drag and drop a Skill they want onto the Enchantment Slot. Meanwhile, Xbox players need to click on the Skill they want from the row above and then confirm it for the Enchantment Slot below.

Once a Skill has been designated to an Enchantment Slot, it will unlock a specific effect. Continue reading in the next section to see what each Skill does when in an Enchantment Slot.

Diablo 4 Sorcerer: All Enchantment Slot Effects

Swipe to scroll horizontally Basic Skill Enchantment Slots Effects Skill Enchantment Slot Effect Arc Lash Whenever you are hit, there's a 20% chance the attacker is Stunned for 1 second. Fire Bolt Lucky Hit: Your direct damage has up to a 100% chance to Burn enemies for 23% over 8 seconds. Frost Bolt Lucky Hit: Your direct damage has up to a 100% chance to Chill for 30%. Spark Killing an enemy has a 10% chance to form a Crackling Energy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core Skill Enchantment Slots Effects Skill Enchantment Slot Effect Chain Lightning Chain Lightning forms automatically, after spending 100 Mana. Charged Bolts Whenever you are hit, there's a 40% chance to release 5 Charged Bolts. Fireball When you kill an enemy, they explode in a Fireball for 50% of its damage. Frozen Orb Whenever you cast a non-Basic Skill, you have a 20% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at a nearby enemy. Ice Shards Ice Shards automatically conjure and fly towards Frozen enemies. Incinerate Lucky Hit: Direct damage has up to an 8% chance to spawn a rotating Incinerate beam.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Defensive Skill Enchantment Slots Effects Skill Enchantment Slot Effect Flame Shield Flame Shield automatically activates when you take fatal damage. It takes 120 seconds to recharge. Frost Nova Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes have up to a 30% chance to make your active Conjuration Skills unleash a Frost Nova. Ice Armor Upon getting hit, you have a 5% chance to apply Ice Armor. Teleport Evade is replaced with Teleport on a 17.0 second cooldown.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Conjuration Skill Enchantment Slots Effects Skill Enchantment Slot Effect Hydra When a Burning enemy is killed, a Hydra head spawns from its corpse for 3 seconds. Ice Blades Killing an enemy has a 10% chance to conjure Ice Blades. 20 seconds to recharge. Lightning Spear Absorbing Crackling Energy has a 10% chance to conjure a Lightning Spear.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mastery Skill Enchantment Slots Effects Skill Enchantment Slot Effect Ball Lightning When Crackling Energy would form, there's a 10% chance Ball Lightning is formed instead. Blizzard Every 15 seconds, a Blizzard forms over you and follows you for 4 seconds. Firewall Lucky Hit: Direct damage has up to a 15% chance to spawn a Firewall for 3 seconds. Meteor Every time an enemy takes Burning damage, there's 3% chance a Meteor falls on them.

Enchant your Skills as a Sorcerer or Sorceress

The Sorcerer (and Sorceress) offer powerful ranged attacks to keep enemies at bay with elemental damage. In order to get the most out of your Skills, you'll want to make sure to assign as many as you can to any unlocked Elemental Slots. It's rather easy to unlock the first slot, but you'll have to put some work in and level up before you can unlock the second one.

Good luck gaining more abilities and powers. Eventually, you'll become a powerful magical force to be reckoned with, and Lilith's hordes won't be a problem at all.