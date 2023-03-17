Diablo 4 Open Beta: Known bugs, launch issues, and how to fix them

After a long, long wait, players are now finally able to play Diablo 4 thanks to the arrival of the Open Beta. The first run of the beta, exclusive to fans that preorder Blizzard's latest dungeon crawler, is live now and will run until the afternoon of March 20. A second version of the beta that's scheduled to run from March 24-27 will be available to all players for free.

As countless players flood into the test run of Blizzard's latest dungeon crawler, though, a variety of bugs and launch issues have been reported and documented by both fans and Blizzard itself. We've recorded all of these in this article to give you an idea of what you should keep an eye out for while playing, and have also included all available information about known fixes and workarounds.

Diablo 4 Open Beta: Top bugs and launch issues

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

These are the top bugs and launch issues that players are experiencing with the Diablo 4 beta. Note that most of these issues are affecting both the PC and console versions of the game, though some, such as local co-op bugs, are specific to the Xbox and PlayStation versions.

If and when we become aware of additional major issues or workarounds, we'll update this article and document additional info here.

If players trigger the Lorath intro cutscene while it's light outside, the player’s and Lorath’s shadows will shimmer until the Prologue is finished. Workaround: This issue will not occur if the player skips the cutscene.

In-game voice chat may not function correctly.

Blizzard says performance optimizations are still in progress and that players might encounter some performance issues, particularly on older consoles or PCs with dated hardware components. Workaround: Lowering Diablo 4's settings on the PC version of the game may help mitigate performance issues.

The ‘Play’ tab at the top of the Character Selection screen is clickable but currently it doesn't lead to another menu.

Users may experience a queue while logging into Diablo IV during the Early Access Beta Weekend. Blizzard says that the countdown may finish and go beyond the duration listed. Players are advised NOT to leave the queue since this will refresh your position in it, sending you to the "back of the line."

During the beta players will be able to select from a wide variety of work-in-progress “Text Language” options beyond English. English will be the only available option for “Spoken Language” during the beta, but Blizzard says other languages will be available at launch.

Player 2 may have an issue joining games with a pre-existing hero while playing local co-op during the Prologue.

Players playing Hardcore difficulty in local co-op on console may not be able to return to character select until both players die. Blizzard says this will be fixed when Diablo 4 launches officially.

Diablo 4 Open Beta: Other bugs, issues, and error codes

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

While these bugs, issues, and error codes aren't as widespread as the ones described above, they're still affecting many Diablo 4 Open Beta players. As such, we're documenting them as well. As players report additional problems and potential workarounds, we'll keep this section updated with the latest information.

Diablo 4 beta character deleted

Players may encounter a rather severe bug that causes their character to be deleted after they've closed the game or it crashed. Unfortunately, there's nothing that can be done about this on the player's end, but thankfully this issue does appear to be a rare one.

Diablo 4 'Game Servers Are Not Available' error

You might see this message due to the stress that Diablo 4's servers are currently under. It indicates that your game client is unable to connect to the servers. Simply trying to get into the game again might fix this. If this error persists, try restarting your game.

Diablo 4 'Your Account is Currently Locked' error

This error message has alarmed many players trying to get into Diablo 4, as it seems like the type of message you'd see if your account was banned. Don't worry, though, because this is simply a server-related error. If you see this error pop up, you'll need to wait a few minutes before trying to play again. If you try to queue into the game right away after seeing this message, it will continue to appear.

Diablo 4 'Unable to Find Valid Licence Fix' error

This error was displayed to players that tried to play the Diablo 4 Open Beta before its servers were up and running. If you're still seeing it now that the beta is live, try restarting the game. If the issue persists, you may need to uninstall and reinstall the Diablo 4 beta.

Diablo 4 beta 'Stuck on Authentication Pending'

If you see this message while in the Diablo 4 beta queue, don't back out of it! It simply means that the servers are having a little trouble. It doesn't seem like your position in the queue is lost when this message appears, so simply be patient and this message should go away after a bit of time. Blizzard says it's working on solving an issue with its authentication servers, so hopefully this error is resolved soon.

Diablo 4 beta stuck at character creation

A glitch may occur that prevents you from advancing past Diablo 4's character creation screen. If this happens, close and relaunch the game and it should fix the problem.

Diablo 4 beta error code 300202, 300008, or 316719

Players may see one of these error codes after they finish making their character and attempt to load into Diablo 4. As far as we can tell, this error code simply indicates that the servers are overwhelmed and that you should keep trying to get into the game. Select the "Accept" button and then keep selecting "Start Game" until you're successfully able to play.

Diablo 4 beta error code 316719

This error boots you to the main menu, and seems to occur whenever you level your character up. Unfortunately there's no current workaround for this issue, but we expect that it won't happen frequently once Blizzard is able to alleviate the strain on Diablo 4's servers.

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023, with the Open Beta expected to run from March 17-20 for Early Access owners and then again from March 24-27 for all players. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we can't wait to jump in now that the initial run of the beta is live.