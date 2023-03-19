Diablo 4 beta best builds: Sorcerer, Rogue, and Barbarian

Like every Diablo game before it, creating and using a strong character build is the core of what makes Diablo 4 fun to play. However, since each class has a huge variety of different skills and skill upgrades to pick from, it can be difficult to know which ones you should choose to maximize synergy and optimize combat effectiveness. Even though the Diablo 4 beta only allows you to reach level 25, that still gives you plenty of available skill points to buildcraft with.

Since the beta began, we've been experimenting with each class and their unique skills and mechanics to find top-tier setups you can use to cut down hordes of hellspawn with ease. In this guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about our favorite build for each class, including which skills you should choose and how using each of them works.

Diablo 4 beta: Best Sorcerer build and skills

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Skills: Frost Bolt, Fireball, Teleport, Frost Nova, Ice Armor, Hydra, Meteor

Frost Bolt, Fireball, Teleport, Frost Nova, Ice Armor, Hydra, Meteor Skill Upgrades: Enhanced Frost Bolt, Glinting Frost Bolt, Enhanced Fireball, Destructive Fireball, Enhanced Ice Armor, Enhanced Hydra, Summoned Hydra, Enhanced Meteor, Wizard's Meteor

Enhanced Frost Bolt, Glinting Frost Bolt, Enhanced Fireball, Destructive Fireball, Enhanced Ice Armor, Enhanced Hydra, Summoned Hydra, Enhanced Meteor, Wizard's Meteor Ultimate Skill: N/A (Could trade Frost Nova for Inferno if desired)

N/A (Could trade Frost Nova for Inferno if desired) Enchantment Slot: Meteor

There are plenty of different ways to build a powerful Sorcerer/Sorceress in Diablo 4, but arguably the most effective approach is to use a combination of Frost and Fire spells. The former will Chill enemies, slowing or even Freezing them. Once they're crowd controlled, you can then incinerate them with high damage and Mana-efficient pyromancies.

At the core of this build is Frost Bolt, which is a very effective basic skill for Chilling, Freezing, and Mana generation once you've enhanced and upgraded it to Glinting Frost Bolt. This is what you'll be using to "prime" your foes before you cast spells like Fireball and Hydra. Your best damage, though, will come from Meteor, which we're putting into the Sorcerer's exclusive Enchantment Slot (requires Level 15) so that it automatically procs when you're near enemies and frees up a slot on your hotbar. Meteor is particularly deadly against Chilled or Frozen targets, as it does huge damage and has a 30% chance to drop an additional meteor if you hit three or more combatants with the enhanced version. This synergizes excellently with Frost Bolt, and also the Wizard's Meteor upgrade that makes meteors immobilize targets.

We've also chosen Teleport and Frost Nova for this build to give it defensive utility. Teleport allows you to quickly put distance between you and your adversaries if they ever get too close, which is important since Sorcerers don't have much health. Meanwhile, Frost Nova is a great close range insta-freeze that can buy you time to retreat (or set up follow-up attacks). Ice Armor is a must-have, too, since it creates a barrier around you that absorbs a good amount of incoming damage. When enhanced, Ice Armor also boosts your Mana regeneration by a whopping 25%.

Note that we haven't chosen an Ultimate Skill for this build, as it does so much damage already that you don't really need one. However, if desired, you could trade Frost Nova for Inferno. This Ultimate Skill summons a massive flaming serpent that severely Burns enemies in a chosen target zone, making it a fantastic crowd control tool.

Diablo 4 beta: Best Rogue build and skills

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Skills: Forceful Arrow, Flurry, Dash, Dark Shroud, Shadow Imbuement, Exploit, Consuming Shadows

Skill Upgrades: Enhanced Forceful Arrow, Primary Forceful Arrow, Enhanced Flurry, Improved Flurry, Enhanced Dark Shroud, Subverting Dark Shroud.

Forceful Arrow, Flurry, Dash, Dark Shroud, Shadow Imbuement, Exploit, Consuming Shadows Enhanced Forceful Arrow, Primary Forceful Arrow, Enhanced Flurry, Improved Flurry, Enhanced Dark Shroud, Subverting Dark Shroud. Ultimate Skill: Shadow Clone

Shadow Clone Specialization: Combo Points

This Rogue build takes advantage of the class' versatile ranged and melee options, as we'll be using Forceful Arrow to make enemies Vulnerable from afar (a status effect that causes targets to take 20% more damage) before tearing into them with the powerful Flurry skill up close. Shadow Imbuement will further boost our close-quarters combat potential, as it buffs Flurry with Shadow magic and makes it infect combatants it hits. Infected targets explode when killed and deal area-of-effect damage to any enemies around them, which softens them up and makes them easy to finish off. We also recommend choosing Combo Points as your unique Rogue Specialization once you hit Level 15, as the Combo Points generated with successive Forceful Arrow hits will also improve the potency of Flurry.

In addition to these core skills, you should also invest in Dash, Dark Shroud, Exploit, and Consuming Shadows. Dash is a fast movement skill with two charges, and it's incredibly useful as a tool for offensive or defensive repositioning. Dark Shroud envelops you in protective shadows that each provide 8% damage reduction, and

the Subverting Dark Shroud upgrade will also make these shadows boost your movement speed. Exploit is also strong, as it provides you with a small, but valuable damage bonus against enemies either above 80% (Healthy) or below 20% (Injured) HP. Finally, Consuming Shadows synergizes well with Shadow Imbuement, as it replenishes a good chunk of the Energy resource you need for your skills whenever you kill something with Shadow damage.

For your Ultimate Skill, Shadow Clone is the best overall choice. As its name suggests, Shadow Clone creates a copy of you that mimics your attacks for 15 seconds. Even though it only does 60% of your damage, the clone is still an extremely helpful ally that will make battles against tough foes much easier.

Diablo 4 beta: Best Barbarian build and skills

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Skills: Flay, Whirlwind, Rallying Cry, Leap, Death Blow, Thick Skin, Booming Voice

Flay, Whirlwind, Rallying Cry, Leap, Death Blow, Thick Skin, Booming Voice Skill Upgrades: Enhanced Flay, Battle Flay, Enhanced Whirlwind, Violent Whirlwind, Enhanced Rallying Cry, Tactical Rallying Cry, Enhanced Leap, Power Leap, Enhanced Death Blow, Fighter's Death Blow

Enhanced Flay, Battle Flay, Enhanced Whirlwind, Violent Whirlwind, Enhanced Rallying Cry, Tactical Rallying Cry, Enhanced Leap, Power Leap, Enhanced Death Blow, Fighter's Death Blow Ultimate Skill: Call of the Ancients OR Wrath of the Berserker

Call of the Ancients OR Wrath of the Berserker Arsenal Weapon: Two-handed sword

As Diablo 4's dedicated brawler class, Barbarians are most effective when they're right up in the face of their enemies and viciously slashing them to pieces. To play into those strengths, we've centered this build around generating tons of Fury and weakening foes with the Vulnerable and Bleed status effects with Battle Flay, and then shredding their health bars with the area-of-effect Whirlwind melee. If anyone survives your onslaught, you can finish them off with Death Blow, a skill that gets an instant cooldown refresh whenever you get a kill with it. Note that you can use any slashing Arsenal weapon you want in this build, but we like two-handed swords since they have an excellent balance of reach and damage.

Another great skill to take is Leap, which gives you a strong initiation attack that can be used to instantly close the distance (the Power Leap upgrade makes this move generate Fury for you). There's also Rallying Cry, which buffs your movement speed and Fury generation for six seconds by 30% and 50%, respectively. This buff is also applied to nearby allies for three seconds, making it a great skill in co-op. We also recommend picking up the Thick Skin passive for extra durability since it grants Fortify — a status that reduces incoming damage by 10% — to a small portion of your HP whenever you get hit. Consider getting the Booming Voice passive as well, as it increases the length of your shout-based buffs (in this case, Rallying Cry's) by 10%.

For your Ultimate Skill, both Call of the Ancients and Wrath of the Berserker are great options. Call of the Ancients is generally better for solo play in most situations since it allows you to summon three powerful Barbarian allies that rapidly use the class' various skills, but Wrath of the Berserker shines in co-op scenarios since it significantly improves your damage and movement speed, allowing you to perform your job as the team's brawling tank better.

Diablo 4 beta: Necromancer and Druid builds (coming soon!)

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

We're excited to dive into the Prologue and Act 1 as the Necromancer and Druid so that we can craft some powerful builds with these classes, but since they're not available in the Early Access beta, we can't do so just yet. As soon as we get our hands on these classes in the full Open Beta that's scheduled to run from March 24-27, though, we'll update this article with the best builds we come up with for them. Check back then!

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023, with the Open Beta expected to run from March 17-20 for Early Access owners and then again from March 24-27 for all players. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we can't wait to jump in now that the initial run of the beta is live.