Diablo 4: List of all Legendary Aspects and where to find them

While you're definitely able to put together powerful builds in Diablo 4 with just your skills and talents alone, you can take them to an entirely new level by incorporating Legendary Aspects into your gear setup. These unique bonuses are some of the strongest buffs you can apply to your character, so as you explore Sanctuary and take the fight to Lilith, it's critical that you keep an eye out for them and add them to your repertoire.

If you're confused about what Legendary Aspects are or where you can find them, don't worry — we've put together a comprehensive overview that goes over everything you need to know. This includes a detailed explanation of what Legendary Aspects are and how they work, a full list of every Aspect in the game (both generic and class-specific), and the location of each one on Diablo 4's map.

Diablo 4: Codex of Power and Legendary Aspects explained

One of the best (and rarest) types of gear that you can get your hands on in Diablo 4 is a Legendary. Compared to Normal (White), Magic (Blue), or Rare (Yellow) gear, Legendary items drop with extra stat enhancements and skill point bonuses. However, what really makes Legendaries special are their Aspects — unique and incredibly powerful buffs that significantly alter an element of your character's kit. Aspects can either be generic (usable on all classes) or class-specific (only usable on one class), and currently, there are two ways to obtain the Legendary items that have Aspects on them.

The first way is to simply get lucky with random Legendary drops. You won't see many of these (if any) before Level 25, but once you get past that milestone, you'll start seeing the occasional Legendary drop from Elite monsters, bosses, Treasure Goblins, and completed World Events. Rarely, you may also get Legendaries as quest rewards. While playing post-campaign endgame content from Level 50 onwards, Legendaries will drop much more frequently in activities like Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides.

Additionally, you can also earn Legendary Aspects and add them to a collection called the Codex of Power by completing the dungeons located throughout Sanctuary (each dungeon has one Aspect for players to acquire). Once an Aspect is in your Codex of Power, you can visit Occultist vendors in major settlements to imprint the Aspect onto a Rare item, essentially turning it into a Legendary via crafting. Note that Occultists can also extract Aspects from randomly dropped Legendaries, a process that makes them available for imprinting. Aspects from your Codex of Power can be used to imprint items indefinitely (provided you have enough Veiled Crystals), but Aspects extracted from drops in the wild can only be used once.

Note that some Aspects are exclusively available from random Legendary drops, and can't be added to the Codex of Power (the tables in the sections below show which Aspects these are). Also, Legendary drops may have stronger versions of Aspects than what you can get from imprints, so be on the lookout for particularly high bonuses.

Diablo 4: What are the best Legendary Aspects?

Since developer Blizzard has put a lot of effort into creating tons of Aspects for players to experiment with, it's nigh impossible to try and pin down what the "best" Aspects are for each of the game's classes. In a broader sense, though, we recommend finding and using Aspects that directly synergize with the core elements of the build you're using. For example, if you're playing a Whirlwind Barbarian that uses lots of shout buffs, you'll likely be best off using Aspects like the Bold Chieftain's Aspect, the Aspect of Ancestral Echoes, the Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind, or the Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind.

While you could opt to use Aspects that cover some of your build's weaknesses, it's generally better to double down on your specializations. As you get comfortable with your setup and learn how to mitigate its drawbacks with things like timing and positioning, you'll get a lot more value out of Aspects that amplify your build's strongest skills.

Diablo 4: All Generic Aspects and their locations

These Aspects can be used by any class, and generally provide bonuses to universal stats, skill categories, status effects, and other types of mechanics that every class interacts with.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Aspect Bonus Source Accelerating Aspect Critical Strikes with Core Skills increase your Attack Speed by [15-25]% for 5 seconds. Extraction Aspect of Disobedience You gain [0.25-0.50]%[x] increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to [25.00-50.00]%[x] Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan Aspect of Inner Calm Deal [5.0-10]%[x] increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%[x]. Raethwind Wilds, Scosglen Aspect of Might Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for [2.0-6.0] seconds. Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes Aspect of Retribution Distant enemies have a 8% chance to be Stunned for 2 seconds when they hit you. You deal [20-40]%[x] increased damage to Stunned enemies. Abandoned Mineworks, Kehjistan Aspect of Shared Misery Lucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a [30-50]% chance for that Crowd Control effect to spread to another unaffected enemy. Oblivion, Hawezar Aspect of the Crowded Sage You Heal for [X] Life per second for each Close enemy, up to [X] Life per second. Extraction Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier While you have a Barrier active, there is a [7-13]% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies. Lost Keep, Hawezar Aspect of the Expectant Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill cast by [5-10]% up to 30%. Underroot, Scosglen Aspect of the Protector Damaging an Elite enemy grants you a Barrier absorbing up to [X] damage for 10 seconds. This effect can only happen once every 30 seconds. Lost Archives, Fractured Peaks Aspect of the Umbral Restore [1-4] resource of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy. Champion's Demise, Dry Steppes Conceited Aspect Deal [15-25%] increased damage while you have a Barrier active. Extraction Edgemaster's Aspect Skills deal up to [10- 20%] increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Primary Resource. Oldstones, Scosglen Eluding Aspect Becoming Iniured while Crowd Controlled grants you Unstoppable for 4 seconds. This effect has a [40-20] second Cooldown. Caldera Gate, Fractured Peaks Exploiter's Aspect You have 20% increased Crowd Control Duration. While enemies are Unstoppable, you deal [20-50%] Extraction Ghostwalker Aspect While Unstoppable and for 4 seconds after, you gain [10- 25%] increased Movement Speed and can move freely through enemies. Broken Bulwark, Scosglen Needleflare Aspect Thorns damage dealt has a [20-40%] chance to deal damage to all enemies around you. Yshari Sanctum, Kehjistan Protecting Aspect When hit while not Healthy, a magical bubble is summoned around you for [3.0-5.0] seconds. While standing in the bubble players are Immune. Can only occur once every 90 seconds. Extraction Rapid Aspect Basic Skills gain [15-30%] Attack Speed. Buried Halls, Dry Steppes Smiting Aspect You have [10-20%] increased Critical Strike Chance against Iniured enemies. While you are Healthy, you gain [20- 40%] increased Crowd Control Duration. Extraction Wind Striker Aspect Critical Strikes grant [8.0-16.0]% Movement Speed for 1 second, up to 6 seconds. Shivta Ruins, Kehjistan

Diablo 4: All Barbarian Aspects and their locations

These Aspects can only be used by the tanky and aggressive Barbarian class. Most of the bonuses they offer improve the effectiveness of the class' core skills, raise your tankiness and resilience, enhance shouts, or provide buffs that trigger off of the Barbarian's weapon swapping Arsenal system.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Aspect Bonus Source Aspect of Ancestral Echoes Lucky Hit: While Call of the Ancients is on your Action Bar, damaging enemies with Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind have up to a [40-50]% chance to summon an Ancient to perform the same Skill. Ancient Reservoir, Hawezar Aspect of Anemia Lucky Hit: Direct damage against Bleeding enemies has up to a [20-30]% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds. Kor Dragan Barracks, Fractured Peaks Aspect of Berserk Fury You gain [3-6] Fury per second while Berserking. Extraction Aspect of Berserk Ripping Whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking, inflict [20-30%] if the base damage dealt as additional Bleeding damage over 5 seconds. Mournfield, Dry Steppes Aspect of Bul-Kathos Leap creates an Earthquake that deals [X] Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you gain 5% increased Damage Reduction Light's Refuge, Hawezar Aspect of Burning Rage While Berserking you deal [X] Fire Damage every second to surrounding enemies. Extraction Aspect of Echoing Fury Your Shout skills generate [2.0-4.0] Fury per seconds while active. Sirocco Caverns, Kehjistan Aspect of Encroaching Wrath After spending 100 Fury, your next Weapon Mastery Skill deals [82-100]%[x] increased damage. Extraction Aspect of Giant Strides Reduces the Cooldown of Leap by [3-5] seconds per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 9 seconds. Extraction Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind Whirlwind periodically Pulls enemies to you. Extraction Aspect of Limitless Rage Each point of Fury you generate while at Maximum Fury grants your next Core Skill [1-2]% increased damage, up to [15-30]% Extraction Aspect of Numbing Wrath Each point of Fury generated while at Maximum Fury grants [X] Fortify. Heathen's Keep, Hawezar Aspect of Perpetual Stomping Damaging an enemy with Kick or Ground Stomp resets Leap's Cooldown. Charnel House, Dry Steppes Aspect of Tempering Blows After Swapping weapons 6 times, gain [X] Fortify. Defiled Catacomb, Fractured Peaks Aspect of Unrelenting Fury Killing an enemy with a Core Skill refunds [10.0 - 20.0]% of its base Fury cost. Can only happen once per Skill cast. Hallowed Ossuary, Fractured Peaks Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind Whirlwind's Critical Strike Chance is increased by [3 - 8]% for each second it is channeled, up to [9 - 24]%. Garan Hold, Scosglen Aspect of the Iron Warrior Iron Skin grants Unstoppable, and [10 - 20]% Damage Reduction. Carrion Fields, Dry Steppes Aspect of the Prickling Damaging an enemy with a Core Skill has up to a [X]% chance to grant [X] Thorns for 5 seconds. Extraction Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster Gain [20-36%] increased Fury Generation while all damage bonuses from Walking Arsenal Key Passive are active. Calibel's Mine, Scosglen Battle-Mad Aspect Gain Berserking for [X] seconds after swapping weapons [X] times. Extraction Bear Clan Berserker's Aspect Killing an enemy while Berserking has a 40% chance to grant [16 - 32%] increased Cooldown Reduction to your Brawling Skills for 2 seconds. Extraction Bold Chieftain's Aspect Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its Cooldown is reduced by [1.0 - 1.09] seconds per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 6 seconds. Extraction Brawler's Aspect Enemies damaged by Kick or Charge will explode if they are killed within the next 2 seconds, dealing [X] damage to surronding enemies. Haunted Refuge, Hawezar Death Wish Aspect Gain [X] Thorns while Berserking. Penitent Cairns, Scosglen Devilish Aspect After generating 100 Fury your next Core Skill creates a Dust Devil that deals [X] damage to enemies behind the target. Extraction Dust Devil's Aspect Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils that deal [X] damage to surrounding enemies. Extraction Earthquake Aspect Ground Stomp creates an Earthquake damaging enemies for [X] Physical Damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you deal [5-15%] increased damage. Extraction Earthstriker's Aspect After swapping weapons 10 times, your next attack will Overpower and deal [30-50%] increased Overpower damage. Maugan's Works, Hawezar Iron Blood Aspect Gain [2.0-4.0%] Damage Reduction for each nearby Bleeding enemy up to [10 - 20%] maximum. Forgotten Ruins, Kehjistan Luckbringer Aspect Gain [12-20%] increased Lucky Hit Chance while all damage bonuses from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive are active. Extraction Relentless Berserker's Aspect Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Core Skill has up to a [22 - 40%] chance to extend the duration of Berserking by 1 second. Double this duration if it was a Critical Strike. Hakan's Refuge, Kehjistan Skullbreaker's Aspect Stunning a Bleeding enemy deals [22-40%] of their total Bleeding amount to them as Physical damage. Extraction Slaking Aspect Lucky Hit: You have up to a [30-50%] chance to gain 20 Fury when Rend deals direct damage to at least one Bleeding enemy. Maulwood, Fractured Peaks Steadfast Berserker's Aspect Lucky Hit: Up to a 35% chance to gain [X] Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking. Extraction Veteran Brawler's Aspect Each time a Core Skill deals direct damage to an enemy, your next Charge or Leap deals [15-20]% increased damage, up to [225-300]% Heretics Asylum, Kehjistan Weapon Master's Aspect Your Weapon Mastery Skills have an additional Charge. Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Weapon Mastery Skill has up to a [32-50]% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds. Extraction Windlasher Aspect Casting Double Swing twice within 1.5 seconds creates a Dust Devil that deals [X] damage to enemies behind the target. Extraction

Diablo 4: All Rogue Aspects and their locations

More so than any other class, Diablo 4's Rogue often relies on stealth, agile movement, and layer upon layer of status effects to succeed on the battlefield. As such, the majority of the class' Aspects elevate these elements of the Rogue's kit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Aspect Bonus Source Aspect of Arrow Storms Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 10% chance to create an arrow storm at the target's present location, dealing [X]% Physical damage over 3 seconds. You can have up to 5 active arrow storms. Howling Warren, Scosglen Aspect of Branching Volleys Barrage's arrows have [15-25]% chance to split into 2 arrows whenever they ricochet. Shadowed Plunge, Hawezar Aspect of Bursting Venoms Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Poison Imbued Skills have up to a xx% chance to create a toxic pool that deals [X] Poisoning damage over 3 seconds to enemies within. While standing in the pool Poison Imbuement has no Cooldown and no Charge limit. Extraction Aspect of Corruption Your Imbuement Skill effects have [20-40]%[x] increased potency against Vulnerable enemies. Renegade's Retreat, Kehjistan Aspect of Cruel Sustenance Explosions from the Victimize Key Passive Heal you for [X] Life for each enemy damaged, up to a maximum of [X] Life. Extraction Aspect of Elusive Menace While you have both bonuses from the Close Quarters Combat Key Passive active, your Dodge Chance increases by [1-5]% whenever you're hit by a Close enemy. Successfully Dodging resets this bonus. Extraction Aspect of Encircling Blades Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals [8-15]%[x] increased damage. Forsaken Quarry, Fractured Peaks Aspect of Explosive Verve Your Grenade Skills count as Trap Skills. Whenever you arm a Trap or drop Grenades, you gain [10-18]%[+] increased Movement Speed for 3 seconds. Derelict Lodge, Fractured Peaks Aspect of Imitated Imbuement Your Shadow Clones also mimic the Imbuements applied to your Skills. Casting an Imbuement Skill grants your active Shadow Clone [8-16]%[x] increased damage for 5 seconds. Extraction Aspect of Lethal Dusk Evading through an enemy infected by Shadow Imbuement grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you [1-5]% Maximum Life on Kill for 4 seconds. Extraction Aspect of Noxious Ice Chilled enemies Poisoned by Poison Imbuement will be further Chilled for 20% per second. You deal [10-25]%[x] additional Poison damage to Frozen enemies. Extraction Aspect of Quickening Fog You automatically drop a Smoke Grenade at the end of Dash. Dash's Cooldown is reduced by [0.25-0.35] seconds for each enemy Mthis way, up to [0.75- 1.05] seconds. Extraction Aspect of Repeating Rapid Fire has a [25]% chance to ricochet to another target. Extraction Aspect of Siphoned Victuals Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Core Skill has up to a [10-20]% chance to drop a Healing Potion Leviathan's Maw, Hawezar Aspect of Stolen Vigor Each stack of the Momentum Key Passive Heals you for [X] Life per second. Extraction Aspect of Surprise When you Evade or Shadow Step, you leave behind a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal [X] total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 2 seconds. Extraction Aspect of Synergy Using an Agility Skill reduces the Cooldown ofyour next Subterfuge Skill by 20%. Using a Subterfuge Skill increases the damage of your next Agility Skill by [10-30]%[x] Extraction Aspect of Uncanny Resilience Whenever you trigger a Lucky Hit, gain [X]%[x] increased Damage Reduction for 5 seconds, up to a maximum of [X]%[x]. Extraction Aspect of Uncanny Treachery Dealing direct damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you [15-45]% Control impaired Duration Reduction for 4 seconds. Demon's Wake, Scosglen Aspect of Unstable Imbuements When casting an lmbuement Skill you trigger an Imbued explosion around yourself. applying the Imbuement effects and dealing [X] damage of the same type. Whispering Vault, Dry Steppes Aspect of Volatile Shadows When a Dark Shroud shadow would be removed you trigger an exposion around yourself taht deals [X] Shadow damage. Ancient's Lament, Dry Steppes Bladedancer's Aspect Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing [10-15%] of Twisting Blades' return damage per hit. Based on the distance the blades returned, the orbit damage increases up to [20-30%] of the return damage. Jalal's Vigil, Scosglen Blast-Trapper's Aspect Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by your Trap Skills has up to a [30-50%] chance to make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Kor Valar Ramparts, Fractured Peaks Cheat's Aspect You take [15.0-25.0%] less damage from Crowd Controlled enemies. Whenever a Crowd Controlled enemy deals direct damage to you, gain 15%[+] Movement Speed for 2 seconds. Luban's Rest, Scosglen Energizing Aspect Damaging an Elite enemy with a Basic Skill generates [3 - 7] Energy. Sanguine Chapel, Fractured Peaks Enshrouding Aspect Gain a free Dark Shroud shadow every 3 seconds when standing still. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants [2.0-4.0%] increased Damage Reduction. Ghoa Ruins, Hawezar Escape Artist's Aspect Upon taking damage from surrounding enemies, you drop a Smoke Grenade and Dodge the next [2-7] attacks within 10 seconds. This effect can only occur once every 100 seconds. Extraction Frostbitten Aspect Chilled enemies hit by your Grenade Skills have a chance equal to double your Critical Strike Chance to be instantly Frozen for 2 seconds. You deal [10-25%] increased Critical Strike Damage against Frozen enemies. Extraction Icy Alchemist's Aspect Lucky Hit: Damaging a Chilled or Frozen enemy with a Shadow Imbued Skill has up to a 75% chance to release an explosion that deals [X] Cold damage to the target and surrounding enemies, Chilling them for 15%. Extraction Infiltrator's Aspect Poison Trap no longer breaks Stealth and triggers no Cooldown or arm time while you are in Stealth. All Poison Traps activate when you exit Stealth and Poison Trap's Cooldown will be [5 - 8] seconds per trap placed. Extraction Mangler's Aspect Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a [25-45%] chance to Daze them for 2 seconds. Exctraction Opportunist's Aspect When you break Stealth with an attack, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around your location that deal [X] total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.50 seconds. Prison of Caldeum, Kehjistan Ravager's Aspect Shadow Step has an additional Charge. Killing an enemy with Shadow Step refunds a Charge and increases the damage of Shadow Step by [1-6%] for 2 seconds, up to [5-30%] Extraction Ravenous Aspect Killing a Vulnerable enemy grants you [50-70%] increased Energy Regeneration for 4 seconds. Shifting City, Dry Steppes Shadowslicer Aspect When you cast Dash, a Shadow Clone is spawned at your location that also casts Dash, dealing [25-35%] of the Base damage. Twisted Hollow, Scosglen Snap Frozen Aspect Each Chilled or Frozen enemy you Evade through grants you a Barrier that absorbs xx damage for [X] seconds, absorbing up to a maximum of [X] damage. Extraction Toxic Alchemist's Aspect Lucky Hit: Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Shadow Imbued Skill has up to a 75% chance to create a toxic explosion that applies [X] Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to the target and surrounding enemies. Extraction Trickshot Aspect Whenever Penetrating Shot damages an enemy. 2 additional arrows split off to either side. These side arrows deal [10-25%] of Penetrating Shot's Base damage and do not split. Bastion of Faith, Hawezar Trickster's Aspect Caltrops also throw a cluster of Stun Grenades that explode and deal [X] total Physical damage and Stunning enemies for 0.50 seconds. Gullrahn Canals, Dry Steppes Umbrous Aspect Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Marksman Skills have up to a [X]% chance to grant a free Dark Shroud shadow. Extraction Vengeful Aspect Lucky Hit: Making an enemy Vulnerable has up to a [30-50%] chance to grant +3% increased Critical Strike Chance for 3 seconds, up to +9%. Inferno, Kehjistan

Diablo 4: All Sorcerer Aspects and their locations

Sorcerers are masters of high-damage ranged attacks, so most of their Aspects are centered around raising the power of their magic and improving the class' ability to generate the Mana needed to use it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Aspect Bonus Source Aspect of Abundant Energy Crackling Energy has a [20-30]% chance to chain to an additional enemy. Extraction Aspect of Ancient Flame While both bonuses from the Esu's Ferocity Key Passive are active, your Attack Speed is increased by [40-50]%. Extraction Aspect of Armageddon An hail of Meteorites falls during Inferno, dealing [X] Fire Damage on impact. Your Meteorites Immobilize enemies for 3 seconds. Extraction Aspect of Binding Embers Flame Shield lets you move unhindered through enemies. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for [2.0-3.0] seconds. Extraction Aspect of Biting Cold When you Freeze an enemy there is a [25-35%] chance they become Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Forgotten Depths, Dry Steppes Aspect of Concentration Your Mana Regeneration is increased by [10-20%][x] if you have not taken damage in the last 3 seconds. Extraction Aspect of Conflagration While channeling Incinerate, your Burning damage is increased by [20-30]%[x] Light's Watch, Fractured Peaks Aspect of Control You deal [30-40]%[x] more damage to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies. Sunken Library, Kehjistan Aspect of Efficiency Casting a Basic skill reduces the Mana cost of your next Core skill by [10-20]% Domhainne Tunnels, Scosglen Aspect of Engulfing Flames While enemies are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life, you deal [30-40]%[x] increased Burning damage to them. Extraction Aspect of Fortune Your Lucky Hit Chance is increased by [10-20]%[+] while you have a Barrier active. Extraction Aspect of Frozen Memories The Avalanche Key Passive now applies to 1 additional cast. Extraction Aspect of Frozen Orbit Frozen Orb stays in place after reaching its destination and explodes 2 additional times for [20-30]% of its damage. Extraction Aspect of Frozen Wake While Ice Armor is active, you leave behind exploding Ice Spikes that deal [X] damage. Your Ice Spikes Chill enemies for [10%]. Extraction Aspect of Overwhelming Currents Unstable Currents has a [10-20]% chance to cast an additional Shock Skill. Extraction Aspect of Piercing Cold Ice Shards pierce [3-4] times, dealing [50-100]% less damage per subsequent enemy hit. Dead Man's Dredge, Fractured Peaks Aspect of Shattered Stars Meteorites fall around Meteor, dealing [X] Fire damage on impact. Your Meteorites additionally Burn enemies they hit for [X] damage over [X] seconds. Extraction Aspect of Singed Extremities After Immobilize wears off, enemies are Slowed by [25-35]% for 4 seconds. Earthen Wound, Hawezar Aspect of Splintering Energy Lightning Spear has a [11-20]% chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear when you cast it. Crumbling Hekma, Kehjistan Aspect of Static Cling Your casts of Charged Bolts have a [15.0-25.0]% chance to be attracted to enemies and and last 300% longer. Wretched Delve, Scosglen Aspect of Three Curses Meteor deals [35-50]%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage against Healthy targets. Serpent's Lair, Hawezar Aspect of the Bounding Conduit Gain [20-25]% Movement Speed for 3 seconds after Teleporting. Komdor Temple, Dry Steppes Aspect of the Frozen Tundra While Deep Freeze is active, exploding Ice Spikes form in the area, dealing [X] Cold damage. Your Ice Spikes have a [25 - 35%] increased explosion radius. Extraction Aspect of the Unbroken Tether Chain Lightning has a [25- 35%] chance to chain 2 additional times. Extraction Aspect of the Unwavering Taking direct damage has a [2-6%] chance to reset the Cooldown of one of your Defensive Skills. Putrid Aquifer, Kehjistan Charged Aspect Collecting Crackling Energy increases your Movement Speed by [10-15%] for 4 seconds. Maddux Watch, Scosglen Elementalist's Aspect Core or Mastery Skills cast at or above 100 Mana gain a [20.0 - 40.0%] increased Critical Strike Chance. Pallid Delve, Dry Steppes Encased Aspect While Deep Freeze is active, you restore [10-20%] of your Maximum Life and Mana per second. Extraction Everliving Aspect You take [20-25%] less damage from Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemies. Extraction Flamewalker's Aspect Coming in contact with your Firewall grants you [15-25%] Movement Speed for 4 seconds. Cultist Refuge, Fractured Peaks Frostblitz Aspect Frost Nova gains an additional Charge but the Cooldown per Charge is increased by [40-30%] Extraction Glacial Aspect When you cast Blizzard it will periodically spawn exploding Ice Spikes that deal [X] damage. Your Ice Spikes deal [20-30%] increased damage to Frozen enemies. Extraction Gravitational Aspect Ball Lightning orbits around you, but its damage is decreased by [20-10%] Extraction Incendiary Aspect Lucky Hit: Burning Damage has up to a [5-10%] chance to restore 10 Mana. Tomb of the Saints, Kehjistan Mage-Lord's Aspect The Vyr's Mastery Key Passive's Damage Reduction is increased by [20-30%] for each Close enemy, up to [60-90%]. Extraction Prodigy's Aspect Using a Cooldown restores [15-25] Mama. Witchwater, Hawezar Recharging Aspect Each time Chain Lightning bounces off you, gain [4-6] Mana. Zenith, Fractured Peaks Serpentine Aspect You may have 1 additional Hydra active, but Hydra's duration is reduced by [30-20%] Extraction Shattered Aspect Explosions from the Shatter Key Passive deal [30-40%] increased damage if enemies die while Frozen. Extraction Snowguard's Aspect While within your own Blizzard, you take [10.0-15.0%] less damage. Fetid Mausoleum, Hawezar Snowveiled Aspect Casting Ice Armor makes you Unstoppable for [2.0-3.0] seconds. Sarat's Lair, Scosglen Stable Aspect While Unstable Currents is not active, your Shock Skills have a [5-10%] chance to trigger a free cast from it. Extraction Storm Swell Aspect You deal [11-20%] increased damage to Vulnerable enemies while you have a Barrier. Onyx Hold, Dry Steppes

Diablo 4: All Necromancer Aspects and their locations

These Aspects are exclusive to the Necromancer class. The enhancements they offer are mostly for the Necromancer's unique mechanics such as Corpses and skeleton summons.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Aspect Bonus Source Aspect of Bursting Bones When a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expired, is deals [X] damage in an area around itself. Path of the Blind, Dry Steppes Aspect of Decay Each time the Shadowblight Key Passive deals damage to enemies, it increases the next Shadowblight's damage within xx seconds by [20-40]%[x], stacking up to 5 times. Extraction Aspect of Empowering Reaper Critical Strikes from Sever have a [10-20]% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals [20-60]% bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3 seconds. Flooded Depths, Scosglen Aspect of Explosive Mist Blood Mist triggers Corpse Explosion on surrounding Corpses. When Blood Mist detonates a Corpse, its Cooldown is reduced by [0.2-0.5] seconds. Extraction Aspect of Exposed Flesh Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to generate [30-50] Essence when hitting a Vulnerable enemy with your Bone Skills. Extraction Aspect of Frenzied Dead Each time one of your Summoning Minions damages an enemy, they gain [10-14]%[+] Attack Speed for 3 seconds, up to [30-42]%[+] Extraction Aspect of Grasping Veins Gain [10-20]%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You deal [30-60]%[x] bonus Critical Strike Damage to enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils. Corrupted Grotto, Kehjistan Aspect of Hardened Bones While you have 7 or more Minions, your Minions gain [10-20]% increased Damage Reduction. Extraction Aspect of Hungry Blood When Blood Lance hits an enemy that is already lanced, it has a [10-20]% chance to fire a Blood Lance at a Nearby enemy. Extraction Aspect of Plunging Darkness Bone Prison spawns a pool of Blight that deals [50-100]% bonus damage over 6 seconds. Rimescar Cavern, Fractured Peaks Aspect of Potent Blood While at full Life, Blood Orbs grant [10-20] Essence. Betrayer's Row, Dry Steppes Aspect of Rathma's Chosen Whenever your Blood Skills Overpower you gain [20-50]%[+] Attack Speed for 4 seconds. Extraction Aspect of Reanimation Your Skeletons gain increased damage while alive, up to [20-30]%[x] after 10 seconds. Aldurwood, Scosglen Aspect of Serration The Ossified Essence Key Passive also increases the Critical Strike Damage of your Bone Skills by 1%[+] per Essence, up to [30-40]%[+]. Extraction Aspect of Shielding Storm Each time that Bone Storm damages an enemy, gain a Barrier equal to [2-5]% of your Base Life for 10 seconds. Extraction Aspect of Swelling Curse Bone Spirit deals increased damage based on distance traveled, up to [15-25]%[x] Hive, Scosglen Aspect of Torment Critical Strikes with Bone Skills increase your Essence Regeneration by [20-30]%[x] for 4 seconds. Black Asylum, Fractured Peaks Aspect of Ultimate Shadow Bone Storm and Blood Wave are also Darkness Skills, deal Shadow damage, and gain additional effects, Enemies damaged by Bone Storm take [X] Shadow damage over 2 seconds. Blood Wave desecrates the ground it travels over, dealing [X] Shadow damage over 4 seconds Extraction Aspect of Untimely Death Each percent of your Maximum Life you Heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5 bonus Overpower damage on your next Overpowering attack, up to a [20.0-60.0]% bonus. Extraction Aspect of the Damned You deal [30-40]%[x] increased Shadow Damage to enemies afflicted by both Decrepify and Iron Maiden. Uldur's Cave, Kehjistan Aspect of the Embalmer Consuming a Corpse has a [20 - 30]% chance to spawn a Blood Orb. Extraction Aspect of the Void Blight's defiled area, when spawned, Pulls in enemies around the affected area. Extraction Blighted Aspect You deal [50-120%] increased damage for 6 seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times. Akkhan's Grasp, Hawezar Blood Getter's Aspect Your maximum number of Skeletal Warriors is increased by 2 Extraction Blood Seeker's Aspect Blood Lance deals [15-25%] increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy. Mercy's Reach, Fractured Peaks Blood-Soaked Aspect Blood Mist leaves a trail that lasts for 4 seconds and deals [X] Shadow damage per second to enemies who stand in it. Your Movement Speed is no longer reduced while Blood Mist is active. Extraction Blood-Bathed Aspect Blood Surge's nova echoes again after a short delay, dealing [70-60%] less damage. Hoarfrost Demise, Fractured Peaks Cadaverous Aspect Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your next Core Skill by [5-10%], up to [25-50%]. Extraction Coldbringer's Aspect Every 10 seconds, your Cold Skeletal Mages cast a blizzard that deals [X] Cold damage and continuously Chills enemies for 8% over 6 seconds. Extraction Fastblood Aspect Blood Orbs reduce your Ultimate Cooldown by [0.5-1.0] seconds. Iron Hold, Hawezar Flesh-Rending Aspect After Decompose spawns a Corpse, gain [10-20] Essence. Nostrava Deepwood, Fractured Peaks Hulking Aspect Your Golem has [1-4%] chance to reduce its active Cooldown by 2 seconds and a [0.5-2%] chance to spawn a Corpse each time it damages an enemy with its normal attack. Sepulcher of the Forsworn, Kehjistan Osseous Gale Aspect Bone Storm consumes up to 8 Corpses to increase its duration by up to [X] seconds. Extraction Requiem Aspect You gain [3-5] maximum Essence per active Minion. Vault of the Forsaken, Scosglen Rotting Aspect Decompose can chain up to 2 additional targets. When Decompose spawns a Corpse, it has a [30-60%] chance to spawn a Corpse under all afflicted targets. Extraction Sacrificial Aspect Your Sacrifice bonuses are increased by [15-25%] Ruins of Eridu, Hawezar Splintering Aspect Bone Spear's primary attack makes enemies hit beyond the first Vulnerable for [1.5-2.5] seconds. Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal [50-100%] bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies and pierce them. Guulrahn Slums, Dry Steppes Tidal Aspect Blood Wave fires two additional waves, each dealing [50-60]% less damage than the previous. Extraction Torturous Aspect Enemies afflicted by your Iron Maiden have a [15-25]% chance to be Stunned for 1 Second when they deal direct damage. Deserted Underpass, Kehjistan Unyielding Commander's Aspect While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions gain [70-100%] Attack Speed and take 90% reduced damage. Faceless Shrine, Hawezar Viscous Aspect Your maximum number of Skeletal Mages is increased by 2. Extraction

Diablo 4: All Druid Aspects and their locations

The Druid is arguably the most versatile Diablo 4 class, and as a result, their Aspects are the most diverse. Whether you want to buff or alter the effects of your shapeshifting abilities, empower your animal companions, improve your nature magic, or strengthen your poison damage, there are Druid Aspects that you'll find useful.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Aspect Bonus Source Aspect of Cyclonic Force Cyclone Armor also provides Physical Damage Reduction. In addition, Cyclone Armor will also be applied to all nearby allies. Collapsed Vault, Kehjistan Aspect of Mending Stone The duration of Earthern Bulwark is increased by 6 seconds. In addition, killing an enemy with Earth skills replenishes [X] of your active Earthen Bulwark's Barrier. Sealed Archives, Dry Steppes Aspect of Metamorphic Stone Boulder is now a Core Skill and costs 60 Spirit to cast dealing [80-100]% of normal damage. Extraction Aspect of Natural Balance Casting a Storm Skill grants your Earth Skills [30.0-45.0]% Critical Strike Damage for 4 seconds. Casting an Earth Skill increases the Critical Strike Chance of Storm Skills by [8.0-12.0]% for 4 seconds. Extraction Aspect of Quicksand Damage from Earth skills Slow enemies hit by [25-50]% for 5 seconds. Ferals' Den, Scosglen Aspect of Retaliation Your Core skills deal up to [20-40]%[x] increased damage based on your amount of Fortify. Seaside Descent, Dry Steppes Aspect of the Alpha Your Wolf Companions are now Werewolf Companions. Werewolf Companions deal [75-100]%[+] additional damage and can spread Rabies. Extraction Aspect of the Blurred Beast While dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned enemies instantly dealing [60-90%] of the Poisoning damage to them. Extraction Aspect of the Calm Breeze Lucky Hit: Wind Shear has up to a [5-10]% chance to fully restore your Spirit. Grinning Labyrinth, Dry Steppes Aspect of the Changeling's Debt Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Werebear Skill will instantly deal [120-150]% of the Poisoning damage and consume the Poisoning. Conclave, Kehjistan Aspect of the Dark Howl Debilitating Roar is now a Werewolf Skill. In addition, Debilitating Roar will Immobilize Poisoned enemies for [2.0-4.0] seconds. Extraction Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast The duration of Grizzly Rage is increased by [1-5] seconds. In addition, Critical Strikes while Grizzly Rage is active increase your Critical Strike Damage by 10%[x] for the duration. Endless Gates, Hawezar Aspect of the Stampede Gain 1 additional Companion. In addition, your Companion Skills deal [10-20%] bonus damage. Extraction Aspect of the Tempest Hurricane damage is increased by [7.0-15.0%] each second while active. Blind Burrows, Hawezar Aspect of the Trampled Earth Trample now summons 6 Landslide pillars of earth during its duration that deal [70-80]% normal damage. Trample is now also a Nature Magic and Earth Skill. Extraction Aspect of the Unsatiated After killing an enemy with Shred, your next Werewolf Skill generates [20-30%] more Spirit and deals [20-30%] increased damage. Tormented Ruins, Fractured Peaks Aspect of the Ursine Horror Pulverize is now also an Earth skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal [X] damage over 2 seconds. Belfry Zakara, Hawezar Aspect of the Wildrage Your Companions gain the bonuses from the Bestial Rampage Key Passive. Extraction Assimilation Aspect You have 8% increased Dodge Chance versus enemies affected by Damage Over Time effects. When you Dodge you gain [5-10] of your Primary Resource. Extraction Ballistic Aspect When you have Fortify your Earth Skills gain +2 Ranks. Whispering Pines, Scosglen Clashstone Aspect Earth Skills deal [40-50%] more Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies. Stockades, Scosglen Dire Wolf's Aspect Grizzly Rage now shapeshifts you into a Dire Werewolf. As a Dire Werewolf you gain [15-25%] Movement Speed instead of Damage Reduction and a [30-50%] Spirit cost reduction bonus. In addition, kills Heal you for 10% of your Maximum Life. Extraction Earthguard Aspect Gain [15-25%] bonus amount to your next Earthen Bulwark for each enemy you Crowd Control up to a maximum of 100%. Extraction Lightning Dancer's Aspect Lightning Storm Critical Strikes spawn 3 Dancing Bolts that seek enemies in the area dealing [X] Lightning damage. Extraction Mangled Aspect When you are struck as a Werebear you have a [20-30%] chance to gain 1 Spirit. Immortal Emanation, Fractured Peaks Mighty Storm's Aspect The Earthen Might Key Passive also applies to your Storm Skills. Extraction Nighthowler's Aspect Blood Howl increases Critical Strike Chance by [5.0%-10.0%] In addition, Blood Howl also affects nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds. Forbidden City, Fractured Peaks Overcharged Aspect Lucky Hit: Up to a [10-20%] chance when dealing Lightning damage to overload the target for 3 seconds, causing any direct damage you deal to them to pulse [X] additional damage to surrounding enemies. Mariner's Refuge, Scosglen Runeworker's Conduit Aspect Critical Strikes with Storm Skills charge the air around you for [1.0-2.0] seconds causing a Lightning Strike to periodically hit an enemy in the area for [X] Lightning Damage. Extraction Seismic Shift Aspect Earth Spike launches spikes in a line and has a [1.5-2.5] second Cooldown. Extraction Shepherd's Aspect Core Skills deal an additional [6.0-8.0%] damage for each active Companion. Bloodsoaked Crag, Dry Steppes Skinwalker's Aspect When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain [X] Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify. Fading Echo, Kehjistan Storm Beast's Aspect Lucky Hit: Storm skills have up to a [X]% chance to grant 10 Spirit. Your base Storm Skills are now also Werewolf Skills. Extraction Stormchaser's Aspect Tornado will seek up to [1-3] targets. Extraction Stormclaw's Aspect Critical Strikes with Shred deal [20-30]% of the damage dealt as Lightning Damage to the target and surrounding enemies. Anica's Claim, Fractured Peaks Stormshifter's Aspect While Hurricane is active, gain +2 Ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills. Crusader's Cathedral, Kehjistan Symbiotic Aspect When the Nature's Fury Key Passive triggers a free Skill, your non Ultimate Cooldowns of the opposite type are reduced by [4-8] seconds. Extraction Vigorous Aspect Gain [10.0-15.0]% Damage Reduction while Shapeshifted into a Werewolf. Steadfast Barracks, Hawezar

