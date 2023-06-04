Diablo 4: List of all Legendary Aspects and where to find them

By Brendan Lowry
published

These bonuses will help perfect your Diablo 4 build.

Diablo 4
(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)
Jump to:

While you're definitely able to put together powerful builds in Diablo 4 with just your skills and talents alone, you can take them to an entirely new level by incorporating Legendary Aspects into your gear setup. These unique bonuses are some of the strongest buffs you can apply to your character, so as you explore Sanctuary and take the fight to Lilith, it's critical that you keep an eye out for them and add them to your repertoire.

If you're confused about what Legendary Aspects are or where you can find them, don't worry — we've put together a comprehensive overview that goes over everything you need to know. This includes a detailed explanation of what Legendary Aspects are and how they work, a full list of every Aspect in the game (both generic and class-specific), and the location of each one on Diablo 4's map.

Diablo 4: Codex of Power and Legendary Aspects explained

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

One of the best (and rarest) types of gear that you can get your hands on in Diablo 4 is a Legendary. Compared to Normal (White), Magic (Blue), or Rare (Yellow) gear, Legendary items drop with extra stat enhancements and skill point bonuses. However, what really makes Legendaries special are their Aspects — unique and incredibly powerful buffs that significantly alter an element of your character's kit. Aspects can either be generic (usable on all classes) or class-specific (only usable on one class), and currently, there are two ways to obtain the Legendary items that have Aspects on them. 

The first way is to simply get lucky with random Legendary drops. You won't see many of these (if any) before Level 25, but once you get past that milestone, you'll start seeing the occasional Legendary drop from Elite monsters, bosses, Treasure Goblins, and completed World Events. Rarely, you may also get Legendaries as quest rewards. While playing post-campaign endgame content from Level 50 onwards, Legendaries will drop much more frequently in activities like Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides.

Diablo 4 Guides

Diablo 4 Lilith hero cropped one wing

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4: Best Sorcerer leveling build
Diablo 4: Best Rogue leveling build
Diablo 4: Best Barbarian leveling build
Diablo 4 starter guide
Diablo 4 class tier list
How to play Diablo 4 multiplayer co-op

Additionally, you can also earn Legendary Aspects and add them to a collection called the Codex of Power by completing the dungeons located throughout Sanctuary (each dungeon has one Aspect for players to acquire). Once an Aspect is in your Codex of Power, you can visit Occultist vendors in major settlements to imprint the Aspect onto a Rare item, essentially turning it into a Legendary via crafting. Note that Occultists can also extract Aspects from randomly dropped Legendaries, a process that makes them available for imprinting. Aspects from your Codex of Power can be used to imprint items indefinitely (provided you have enough Veiled Crystals), but Aspects extracted from drops in the wild can only be used once.

Note that some Aspects are exclusively available from random Legendary drops, and can't be added to the Codex of Power (the tables in the sections below show which Aspects these are). Also, Legendary drops may have stronger versions of Aspects than what you can get from imprints, so be on the lookout for particularly high bonuses.

Diablo 4: What are the best Legendary Aspects?

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Since developer Blizzard has put a lot of effort into creating tons of Aspects for players to experiment with, it's nigh impossible to try and pin down what the "best" Aspects are for each of the game's classes. In a broader sense, though, we recommend finding and using Aspects that directly synergize with the core elements of the build you're using. For example, if you're playing a Whirlwind Barbarian that uses lots of shout buffs, you'll likely be best off using Aspects like the Bold Chieftain's Aspect, the Aspect of Ancestral Echoes, the Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind, or the Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind.

While you could opt to use Aspects that cover some of your build's weaknesses, it's generally better to double down on your specializations. As you get comfortable with your setup and learn how to mitigate its drawbacks with things like timing and positioning, you'll get a lot more value out of Aspects that amplify your build's strongest skills.

Diablo 4: All Generic Aspects and their locations

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

These Aspects can be used by any class, and generally provide bonuses to universal stats, skill categories, status effects, and other types of mechanics that every class interacts with.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AspectBonusSource
Accelerating AspectCritical Strikes with Core Skills increase your Attack Speed by [15-25]% for 5 seconds.Extraction
Aspect of DisobedienceYou gain [0.25-0.50]%[x] increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to [25.00-50.00]%[x]Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan
Aspect of Inner CalmDeal [5.0-10]%[x] increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%[x].Raethwind Wilds, Scosglen
Aspect of MightBasic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for [2.0-6.0] seconds.Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes
Aspect of RetributionDistant enemies have a 8% chance to be Stunned for 2 seconds when they hit you. You deal [20-40]%[x] increased damage to Stunned enemies.Abandoned Mineworks, Kehjistan
Aspect of Shared MiseryLucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a [30-50]% chance for that Crowd Control effect to spread to another unaffected enemy.Oblivion, Hawezar
Aspect of the Crowded SageYou Heal for [X] Life per second for each Close enemy, up to [X] Life per second.Extraction
Aspect of the Deflecting BarrierWhile you have a Barrier active, there is a [7-13]% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.Lost Keep, Hawezar
Aspect of the ExpectantAttacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill cast by [5-10]% up to 30%.Underroot, Scosglen
Aspect of the ProtectorDamaging an Elite enemy grants you a Barrier absorbing up to [X] damage for 10 seconds. This effect can only happen once every 30 seconds.Lost Archives, Fractured Peaks
Aspect of the UmbralRestore [1-4] resource of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy.Champion's Demise, Dry Steppes
Conceited AspectDeal [15-25%] increased damage while you have a Barrier active.Extraction
Edgemaster's AspectSkills deal up to [10- 20%] increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Primary Resource.Oldstones, Scosglen
Eluding AspectBecoming Iniured while Crowd Controlled grants you Unstoppable for 4 seconds. This effect has a [40-20] second Cooldown. Caldera Gate, Fractured Peaks
Exploiter's AspectYou have 20% increased Crowd Control Duration. While enemies are Unstoppable, you deal [20-50%]Extraction
Ghostwalker AspectWhile Unstoppable and for 4 seconds after, you gain [10- 25%] increased Movement Speed and can move freely through enemies.Broken Bulwark, Scosglen
Needleflare AspectThorns damage dealt has a [20-40%] chance to deal damage to all enemies around you.Yshari Sanctum, Kehjistan
Protecting AspectWhen hit while not Healthy, a magical bubble is summoned around you for [3.0-5.0] seconds. While standing in the bubble players are Immune. Can only occur once every 90 seconds.Extraction
Rapid AspectBasic Skills gain [15-30%] Attack Speed.Buried Halls, Dry Steppes
Smiting AspectYou have [10-20%] increased Critical Strike Chance against Iniured enemies. While you are Healthy, you gain [20- 40%] increased Crowd Control Duration.Extraction
Wind Striker AspectCritical Strikes grant [8.0-16.0]% Movement Speed for 1 second, up to 6 seconds.Shivta Ruins, Kehjistan

Diablo 4: All Barbarian Aspects and their locations

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

These Aspects can only be used by the tanky and aggressive Barbarian class. Most of the bonuses they offer improve the effectiveness of the class' core skills, raise your tankiness and resilience, enhance shouts, or provide buffs that trigger off of the Barbarian's weapon swapping Arsenal system.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AspectBonusSource
Aspect of Ancestral EchoesLucky Hit: While Call of the Ancients is on your Action Bar, damaging enemies with Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind have up to a [40-50]% chance to summon an Ancient to perform the same Skill.Ancient Reservoir, Hawezar
Aspect of AnemiaLucky Hit: Direct damage against Bleeding enemies has up to a [20-30]% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds.Kor Dragan Barracks, Fractured Peaks
Aspect of Berserk FuryYou gain [3-6] Fury per second while Berserking.Extraction
Aspect of Berserk RippingWhenever you deal direct damage while Berserking, inflict [20-30%] if the base damage dealt as additional Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.Mournfield, Dry Steppes
Aspect of Bul-KathosLeap creates an Earthquake that deals [X] Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you gain 5% increased Damage ReductionLight's Refuge, Hawezar
Aspect of Burning RageWhile Berserking you deal [X] Fire Damage every second to surrounding enemies.Extraction
Aspect of Echoing FuryYour Shout skills generate [2.0-4.0] Fury per seconds while active.Sirocco Caverns, Kehjistan
Aspect of Encroaching WrathAfter spending 100 Fury, your next Weapon Mastery Skill deals [82-100]%[x] increased damage.Extraction
Aspect of Giant StridesReduces the Cooldown of Leap by [3-5] seconds per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 9 seconds.Extraction
Aspect of Grasping WhirlwindWhirlwind periodically Pulls enemies to you.Extraction
Aspect of Limitless RageEach point of Fury you generate while at Maximum Fury grants your next Core Skill [1-2]% increased damage, up to [15-30]%Extraction
Aspect of Numbing WrathEach point of Fury generated while at Maximum Fury grants [X] Fortify.Heathen's Keep, Hawezar
Aspect of Perpetual StompingDamaging an enemy with Kick or Ground Stomp resets Leap's Cooldown.Charnel House, Dry Steppes
Aspect of Tempering BlowsAfter Swapping weapons 6 times, gain [X] Fortify.Defiled Catacomb, Fractured Peaks
Aspect of Unrelenting FuryKilling an enemy with a Core Skill refunds [10.0 - 20.0]% of its base Fury cost. Can only happen once per Skill cast.Hallowed Ossuary, Fractured Peaks
Aspect of the Dire WhirlwindWhirlwind's Critical Strike Chance is increased by [3 - 8]% for each second it is channeled, up to [9 - 24]%.Garan Hold, Scosglen
Aspect of the Iron WarriorIron Skin grants Unstoppable, and [10 - 20]% Damage Reduction.Carrion Fields, Dry Steppes
Aspect of the PricklingDamaging an enemy with a Core Skill has up to a [X]% chance to grant [X] Thorns for 5 seconds.Extraction
Aspect of the Relentless ArmsmasterGain [20-36%] increased Fury Generation while all damage bonuses from Walking Arsenal Key Passive are active.Calibel's Mine, Scosglen
Battle-Mad AspectGain Berserking for [X] seconds after swapping weapons [X] times.Extraction
Bear Clan Berserker's AspectKilling an enemy while Berserking has a 40% chance to grant [16 - 32%] increased Cooldown Reduction to your Brawling Skills for 2 seconds.Extraction
Bold Chieftain's AspectWhenever you cast a Shout Skill, its Cooldown is reduced by [1.0 - 1.09] seconds per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 6 seconds.Extraction
Brawler's AspectEnemies damaged by Kick or Charge will explode if they are killed within the next 2 seconds, dealing [X] damage to surronding enemies.Haunted Refuge, Hawezar
Death Wish AspectGain [X] Thorns while Berserking.Penitent Cairns, Scosglen
Devilish AspectAfter generating 100 Fury your next Core Skill creates a Dust Devil that deals [X] damage to enemies behind the target.Extraction
Dust Devil's AspectWhirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils that deal [X] damage to surrounding enemies. Extraction
Earthquake AspectGround Stomp creates an Earthquake damaging enemies for [X] Physical Damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you deal [5-15%] increased damage.Extraction
Earthstriker's AspectAfter swapping weapons 10 times, your next attack will Overpower and deal [30-50%] increased Overpower damage.Maugan's Works, Hawezar
Iron Blood AspectGain [2.0-4.0%] Damage Reduction for each nearby Bleeding enemy up to [10 - 20%] maximum. Forgotten Ruins, Kehjistan
Luckbringer AspectGain [12-20%] increased Lucky Hit Chance while all damage bonuses from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive are active.Extraction
Relentless Berserker's AspectLucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Core Skill has up to a [22 - 40%] chance to extend the duration of Berserking by 1 second. Double this duration if it was a Critical Strike.Hakan's Refuge, Kehjistan
Skullbreaker's AspectStunning a Bleeding enemy deals [22-40%] of their total Bleeding amount to them as Physical damage.Extraction
Slaking AspectLucky Hit: You have up to a [30-50%] chance to gain 20 Fury when Rend deals direct damage to at least one Bleeding enemy.Maulwood, Fractured Peaks
Steadfast Berserker's AspectLucky Hit: Up to a 35% chance to gain [X] Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking.Extraction
Veteran Brawler's AspectEach time a Core Skill deals direct damage to an enemy, your next Charge or Leap deals [15-20]% increased damage, up to [225-300]%Heretics Asylum, Kehjistan
Weapon Master's AspectYour Weapon Mastery Skills have an additional Charge. Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Weapon Mastery Skill has up to a [32-50]% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds.Extraction
Windlasher AspectCasting Double Swing twice within 1.5 seconds creates a Dust Devil that deals [X] damage to enemies behind the target.Extraction

Diablo 4: All Rogue Aspects and their locations

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

More so than any other class, Diablo 4's Rogue often relies on stealth, agile movement, and layer upon layer of status effects to succeed on the battlefield. As such, the majority of the class' Aspects elevate these elements of the Rogue's kit. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AspectBonusSource
Aspect of Arrow StormsLucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 10% chance to create an arrow storm at the target's present location, dealing [X]% Physical damage over 3 seconds. You can have up to 5 active arrow storms.Howling Warren, Scosglen
Aspect of Branching VolleysBarrage's arrows have [15-25]% chance to split into 2 arrows whenever they ricochet.Shadowed Plunge, Hawezar
Aspect of Bursting VenomsLucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Poison Imbued Skills have up to a xx% chance to create a toxic pool that deals [X] Poisoning damage over 3 seconds to enemies within. While standing in the pool Poison Imbuement has no Cooldown and no Charge limit.Extraction
Aspect of CorruptionYour Imbuement Skill effects have [20-40]%[x] increased potency against Vulnerable enemies.Renegade's Retreat, Kehjistan
Aspect of Cruel SustenanceExplosions from the Victimize Key Passive Heal you for [X] Life for each enemy damaged, up to a maximum of [X] Life.Extraction
Aspect of Elusive MenaceWhile you have both bonuses from the Close Quarters Combat Key Passive active, your Dodge Chance increases by [1-5]% whenever you're hit by a Close enemy. Successfully Dodging resets this bonus.Extraction
Aspect of Encircling BladesFlurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals [8-15]%[x] increased damage.Forsaken Quarry, Fractured Peaks
Aspect of Explosive VerveYour Grenade Skills count as Trap Skills. Whenever you arm a Trap or drop Grenades, you gain [10-18]%[+] increased Movement Speed for 3 seconds.Derelict Lodge, Fractured Peaks
Aspect of Imitated ImbuementYour Shadow Clones also mimic the Imbuements applied to your Skills. Casting an Imbuement Skill grants your active Shadow Clone [8-16]%[x] increased damage for 5 seconds.Extraction
Aspect of Lethal DuskEvading through an enemy infected by Shadow Imbuement grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you [1-5]% Maximum Life on Kill for 4 seconds.Extraction
Aspect of Noxious IceChilled enemies Poisoned by Poison Imbuement will be further Chilled for 20% per second. You deal [10-25]%[x] additional Poison damage to Frozen enemies.Extraction
Aspect of Quickening FogYou automatically drop a Smoke Grenade at the end of Dash. Dash's Cooldown is reduced by [0.25-0.35] seconds for each enemy Mthis way, up to [0.75- 1.05] seconds.Extraction
Aspect of RepeatingRapid Fire has a [25]% chance to ricochet to another target.Extraction
Aspect of Siphoned VictualsLucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Core Skill has up to a [10-20]% chance to drop a Healing PotionLeviathan's Maw, Hawezar
Aspect of Stolen VigorEach stack of the Momentum Key Passive Heals you for [X] Life per second.Extraction
Aspect of SurpriseWhen you Evade or Shadow Step, you leave behind a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal [X] total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 2 seconds.Extraction
Aspect of SynergyUsing an Agility Skill reduces the Cooldown ofyour next Subterfuge Skill by 20%. Using a Subterfuge Skill increases the damage of your next Agility Skill by [10-30]%[x] Extraction
Aspect of Uncanny ResilienceWhenever you trigger a Lucky Hit, gain [X]%[x] increased Damage Reduction for 5 seconds, up to a maximum of [X]%[x].Extraction
Aspect of Uncanny TreacheryDealing direct damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you [15-45]% Control impaired Duration Reduction for 4 seconds.Demon's Wake, Scosglen
Aspect of Unstable ImbuementsWhen casting an lmbuement Skill you trigger an Imbued explosion around yourself. applying the Imbuement effects and dealing [X] damage of the same type.Whispering Vault, Dry Steppes
Aspect of Volatile ShadowsWhen a Dark Shroud shadow would be removed you trigger an exposion around yourself taht deals [X] Shadow damage.Ancient's Lament, Dry Steppes
Bladedancer's AspectTwisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing [10-15%] of Twisting Blades' return damage per hit. Based on the distance the blades returned, the orbit damage increases up to [20-30%] of the return damage.Jalal's Vigil, Scosglen
Blast-Trapper's AspectLucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by your Trap Skills has up to a [30-50%] chance to make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.Kor Valar Ramparts, Fractured Peaks
Cheat's AspectYou take [15.0-25.0%] less damage from Crowd Controlled enemies. Whenever a Crowd Controlled enemy deals direct damage to you, gain 15%[+] Movement Speed for 2 seconds.Luban's Rest, Scosglen
Energizing AspectDamaging an Elite enemy with a Basic Skill generates [3 - 7] Energy.Sanguine Chapel, Fractured Peaks
Enshrouding AspectGain a free Dark Shroud shadow every 3 seconds when standing still. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants [2.0-4.0%] increased Damage Reduction.Ghoa Ruins, Hawezar
Escape Artist's AspectUpon taking damage from surrounding enemies, you drop a Smoke Grenade and Dodge the next [2-7] attacks within 10 seconds. This effect can only occur once every 100 seconds.Extraction
Frostbitten AspectChilled enemies hit by your Grenade Skills have a chance equal to double your Critical Strike Chance to be instantly Frozen for 2 seconds. You deal [10-25%] increased Critical Strike Damage against Frozen enemies.Extraction
Icy Alchemist's AspectLucky Hit: Damaging a Chilled or Frozen enemy with a Shadow Imbued Skill has up to a 75% chance to release an explosion that deals [X] Cold damage to the target and surrounding enemies, Chilling them for 15%.Extraction
Infiltrator's AspectPoison Trap no longer breaks Stealth and triggers no Cooldown or arm time while you are in Stealth. All Poison Traps activate when you exit Stealth and Poison Trap's Cooldown will be [5 - 8] seconds per trap placed.Extraction
Mangler's AspectLucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a [25-45%] chance to Daze them for 2 seconds.Exctraction
Opportunist's AspectWhen you break Stealth with an attack, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around your location that deal [X] total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.50 seconds.Prison of Caldeum, Kehjistan
Ravager's AspectShadow Step has an additional Charge. Killing an enemy with Shadow Step refunds a Charge and increases the damage of Shadow Step by [1-6%] for 2 seconds, up to [5-30%]Extraction
Ravenous AspectKilling a Vulnerable enemy grants you [50-70%] increased Energy Regeneration for 4 seconds.Shifting City, Dry Steppes
Shadowslicer AspectWhen you cast Dash, a Shadow Clone is spawned at your location that also casts Dash, dealing [25-35%] of the Base damage.Twisted Hollow, Scosglen
Snap Frozen AspectEach Chilled or Frozen enemy you Evade through grants you a Barrier that absorbs xx damage for [X] seconds, absorbing up to a maximum of [X] damage.Extraction
Toxic Alchemist's AspectLucky Hit: Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Shadow Imbued Skill has up to a 75% chance to create a toxic explosion that applies [X] Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to the target and surrounding enemies.Extraction
Trickshot AspectWhenever Penetrating Shot damages an enemy. 2 additional arrows split off to either side. These side arrows deal [10-25%] of Penetrating Shot's Base damage and do not split.Bastion of Faith, Hawezar
Trickster's AspectCaltrops also throw a cluster of Stun Grenades that explode and deal [X] total Physical damage and Stunning enemies for 0.50 seconds.Gullrahn Canals, Dry Steppes
Umbrous AspectLucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Marksman Skills have up to a [X]% chance to grant a free Dark Shroud shadow.Extraction
Vengeful AspectLucky Hit: Making an enemy Vulnerable has up to a [30-50%] chance to grant +3% increased Critical Strike Chance for 3 seconds, up to +9%.Inferno, Kehjistan

Diablo 4: All Sorcerer Aspects and their locations

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Sorcerers are masters of high-damage ranged attacks, so most of their Aspects are centered around raising the power of their magic and improving the class' ability to generate the Mana needed to use it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AspectBonusSource
Aspect of Abundant EnergyCrackling Energy has a [20-30]% chance to chain to an additional enemy. Extraction
Aspect of Ancient FlameWhile both bonuses from the Esu's Ferocity Key Passive are active, your Attack Speed is increased by [40-50]%.Extraction
Aspect of ArmageddonAn hail of Meteorites falls during Inferno, dealing [X] Fire Damage on impact. Your Meteorites Immobilize enemies for 3 seconds.Extraction
Aspect of Binding EmbersFlame Shield lets you move unhindered through enemies. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for [2.0-3.0] seconds.Extraction
Aspect of Biting ColdWhen you Freeze an enemy there is a [25-35%] chance they become Vulnerable for 3 seconds.Forgotten Depths, Dry Steppes
Aspect of ConcentrationYour Mana Regeneration is increased by [10-20%][x] if you have not taken damage in the last 3 seconds.Extraction
Aspect of ConflagrationWhile channeling Incinerate, your Burning damage is increased by [20-30]%[x]Light's Watch, Fractured Peaks
Aspect of ControlYou deal [30-40]%[x] more damage to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies.Sunken Library, Kehjistan
Aspect of EfficiencyCasting a Basic skill reduces the Mana cost of your next Core skill by [10-20]%Domhainne Tunnels, Scosglen
Aspect of Engulfing FlamesWhile enemies are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life, you deal [30-40]%[x] increased Burning damage to them.Extraction
Aspect of FortuneYour Lucky Hit Chance is increased by [10-20]%[+] while you have a Barrier active.Extraction
Aspect of Frozen MemoriesThe Avalanche Key Passive now applies to 1 additional cast.Extraction
Aspect of Frozen OrbitFrozen Orb stays in place after reaching its destination and explodes 2 additional times for [20-30]% of its damage.Extraction
Aspect of Frozen WakeWhile Ice Armor is active, you leave behind exploding Ice Spikes that deal [X] damage. Your Ice Spikes Chill enemies for [10%].Extraction
Aspect of Overwhelming CurrentsUnstable Currents has a [10-20]% chance to cast an additional Shock Skill.Extraction
Aspect of Piercing ColdIce Shards pierce [3-4] times, dealing [50-100]% less damage per subsequent enemy hit.Dead Man's Dredge, Fractured Peaks
Aspect of Shattered StarsMeteorites fall around Meteor, dealing [X] Fire damage on impact. Your Meteorites additionally Burn enemies they hit for [X] damage over [X] seconds.Extraction
Aspect of Singed ExtremitiesAfter Immobilize wears off, enemies are Slowed by [25-35]% for 4 seconds.Earthen Wound, Hawezar
Aspect of Splintering EnergyLightning Spear has a [11-20]% chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear when you cast it.Crumbling Hekma, Kehjistan
Aspect of Static ClingYour casts of Charged Bolts have a [15.0-25.0]% chance to be attracted to enemies and and last 300% longer.Wretched Delve, Scosglen
Aspect of Three CursesMeteor deals [35-50]%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage against Healthy targets.Serpent's Lair, Hawezar
Aspect of the Bounding ConduitGain [20-25]% Movement Speed for 3 seconds after Teleporting.Komdor Temple, Dry Steppes
Aspect of the Frozen TundraWhile Deep Freeze is active, exploding Ice Spikes form in the area, dealing [X] Cold damage. Your Ice Spikes have a [25 - 35%] increased explosion radius.Extraction
Aspect of the Unbroken TetherChain Lightning has a [25- 35%] chance to chain 2 additional times.Extraction
Aspect of the UnwaveringTaking direct damage has a [2-6%] chance to reset the Cooldown of one of your Defensive Skills.Putrid Aquifer, Kehjistan
Charged AspectCollecting Crackling Energy increases your Movement Speed by [10-15%] for 4 seconds.Maddux Watch, Scosglen
Elementalist's AspectCore or Mastery Skills cast at or above 100 Mana gain a [20.0 - 40.0%] increased Critical Strike Chance.Pallid Delve, Dry Steppes
Encased AspectWhile Deep Freeze is active, you restore [10-20%] of your Maximum Life and Mana per second.Extraction
Everliving AspectYou take [20-25%] less damage from Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemies.Extraction
Flamewalker's AspectComing in contact with your Firewall grants you [15-25%] Movement Speed for 4 seconds.Cultist Refuge, Fractured Peaks
Frostblitz AspectFrost Nova gains an additional Charge but the Cooldown per Charge is increased by [40-30%]Extraction
Glacial AspectWhen you cast Blizzard it will periodically spawn exploding Ice Spikes that deal [X] damage. Your Ice Spikes deal [20-30%] increased damage to Frozen enemies.Extraction
Gravitational AspectBall Lightning orbits around you, but its damage is decreased by [20-10%]Extraction
Incendiary AspectLucky Hit: Burning Damage has up to a [5-10%] chance to restore 10 Mana.Tomb of the Saints, Kehjistan
Mage-Lord's AspectThe Vyr's Mastery Key Passive's Damage Reduction is increased by [20-30%] for each Close enemy, up to [60-90%].Extraction
Prodigy's AspectUsing a Cooldown restores [15-25] Mama.Witchwater, Hawezar
Recharging AspectEach time Chain Lightning bounces off you, gain [4-6] Mana.Zenith, Fractured Peaks
Serpentine AspectYou may have 1 additional Hydra active, but Hydra's duration is reduced by [30-20%]Extraction
Shattered AspectExplosions from the Shatter Key Passive deal [30-40%] increased damage if enemies die while Frozen.Extraction
Snowguard's AspectWhile within your own Blizzard, you take [10.0-15.0%] less damage.Fetid Mausoleum, Hawezar
Snowveiled AspectCasting Ice Armor makes you Unstoppable for [2.0-3.0] seconds.Sarat's Lair, Scosglen
Stable AspectWhile Unstable Currents is not active, your Shock Skills have a [5-10%] chance to trigger a free cast from it.Extraction
Storm Swell AspectYou deal [11-20%] increased damage to Vulnerable enemies while you have a Barrier.Onyx Hold, Dry Steppes

Diablo 4: All Necromancer Aspects and their locations

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

These Aspects are exclusive to the Necromancer class. The enhancements they offer are mostly for the Necromancer's unique mechanics such as Corpses and skeleton summons.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AspectBonusSource
Aspect of Bursting BonesWhen a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expired, is deals [X] damage in an area around itself.Path of the Blind, Dry Steppes
Aspect of DecayEach time the Shadowblight Key Passive deals damage to enemies, it increases the next Shadowblight's damage within xx seconds by [20-40]%[x], stacking up to 5 times.Extraction
Aspect of Empowering ReaperCritical Strikes from Sever have a [10-20]% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals [20-60]% bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3 seconds.Flooded Depths, Scosglen
Aspect of Explosive MistBlood Mist triggers Corpse Explosion on surrounding Corpses. When Blood Mist detonates a Corpse, its Cooldown is reduced by [0.2-0.5] seconds.Extraction
Aspect of Exposed FleshLucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to generate [30-50] Essence when hitting a Vulnerable enemy with your Bone Skills.Extraction
Aspect of Frenzied DeadEach time one of your Summoning Minions damages an enemy, they gain [10-14]%[+] Attack Speed for 3 seconds, up to [30-42]%[+]Extraction
Aspect of Grasping VeinsGain [10-20]%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You deal [30-60]%[x] bonus Critical Strike Damage to enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils.Corrupted Grotto, Kehjistan
Aspect of Hardened BonesWhile you have 7 or more Minions, your Minions gain [10-20]% increased Damage Reduction.Extraction
Aspect of Hungry BloodWhen Blood Lance hits an enemy that is already lanced, it has a [10-20]% chance to fire a Blood Lance at a Nearby enemy.Extraction
Aspect of Plunging DarknessBone Prison spawns a pool of Blight that deals [50-100]% bonus damage over 6 seconds.Rimescar Cavern, Fractured Peaks
Aspect of Potent BloodWhile at full Life, Blood Orbs grant [10-20] Essence.Betrayer's Row, Dry Steppes
Aspect of Rathma's ChosenWhenever your Blood Skills Overpower you gain [20-50]%[+] Attack Speed for 4 seconds.Extraction
Aspect of ReanimationYour Skeletons gain increased damage while alive, up to [20-30]%[x] after 10 seconds.Aldurwood, Scosglen
Aspect of SerrationThe Ossified Essence Key Passive also increases the Critical Strike Damage of your Bone Skills by 1%[+] per Essence, up to [30-40]%[+].Extraction
Aspect of Shielding StormEach time that Bone Storm damages an enemy, gain a Barrier equal to [2-5]% of your Base Life for 10 seconds.Extraction
Aspect of Swelling CurseBone Spirit deals increased damage based on distance traveled, up to [15-25]%[x]Hive, Scosglen
Aspect of TormentCritical Strikes with Bone Skills increase your Essence Regeneration by [20-30]%[x] for 4 seconds.Black Asylum, Fractured Peaks
Aspect of Ultimate ShadowBone Storm and Blood Wave are also Darkness Skills, deal Shadow damage, and gain additional effects, Enemies damaged by Bone Storm take [X] Shadow damage over 2 seconds. Blood Wave desecrates the ground it travels over, dealing [X] Shadow damage over 4 secondsExtraction
Aspect of Untimely DeathEach percent of your Maximum Life you Heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5 bonus Overpower damage on your next Overpowering attack, up to a [20.0-60.0]% bonus.Extraction
Aspect of the DamnedYou deal [30-40]%[x] increased Shadow Damage to enemies afflicted by both Decrepify and Iron Maiden.Uldur's Cave, Kehjistan
Aspect of the EmbalmerConsuming a Corpse has a [20 - 30]% chance to spawn a Blood Orb.Extraction
Aspect of the VoidBlight's defiled area, when spawned, Pulls in enemies around the affected area.Extraction
Blighted AspectYou deal [50-120%] increased damage for 6 seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times.Akkhan's Grasp, Hawezar
Blood Getter's AspectYour maximum number of Skeletal Warriors is increased by 2Extraction
Blood Seeker's AspectBlood Lance deals [15-25%] increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy.Mercy's Reach, Fractured Peaks
Blood-Soaked AspectBlood Mist leaves a trail that lasts for 4 seconds and deals [X] Shadow damage per second to enemies who stand in it. Your Movement Speed is no longer reduced while Blood Mist is active.Extraction
Blood-Bathed AspectBlood Surge's nova echoes again after a short delay, dealing [70-60%] less damage.Hoarfrost Demise, Fractured Peaks
Cadaverous AspectConsuming a Corpse increases the damage of your next Core Skill by [5-10%], up to [25-50%].Extraction
Coldbringer's AspectEvery 10 seconds, your Cold Skeletal Mages cast a blizzard that deals [X] Cold damage and continuously Chills enemies for 8% over 6 seconds.Extraction
Fastblood AspectBlood Orbs reduce your Ultimate Cooldown by [0.5-1.0] seconds.Iron Hold, Hawezar
Flesh-Rending AspectAfter Decompose spawns a Corpse, gain [10-20] Essence.Nostrava Deepwood, Fractured Peaks
Hulking AspectYour Golem has [1-4%] chance to reduce its active Cooldown by 2 seconds and a [0.5-2%] chance to spawn a Corpse each time it damages an enemy with its normal attack.Sepulcher of the Forsworn, Kehjistan
Osseous Gale AspectBone Storm consumes up to 8 Corpses to increase its duration by up to [X] seconds.Extraction
Requiem AspectYou gain [3-5] maximum Essence per active Minion.Vault of the Forsaken, Scosglen
Rotting AspectDecompose can chain up to 2 additional targets. When Decompose spawns a Corpse, it has a [30-60%] chance to spawn a Corpse under all afflicted targets.Extraction
Sacrificial AspectYour Sacrifice bonuses are increased by [15-25%]Ruins of Eridu, Hawezar
Splintering AspectBone Spear's primary attack makes enemies hit beyond the first Vulnerable for [1.5-2.5] seconds. Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal [50-100%] bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies and pierce them.Guulrahn Slums, Dry Steppes
Tidal AspectBlood Wave fires two additional waves, each dealing [50-60]% less damage than the previous.Extraction
Torturous AspectEnemies afflicted by your Iron Maiden have a [15-25]% chance to be Stunned for 1 Second when they deal direct damage.Deserted Underpass, Kehjistan
Unyielding Commander's AspectWhile Army of the Dead is active, your Minions gain [70-100%] Attack Speed and take 90% reduced damage.Faceless Shrine, Hawezar
Viscous AspectYour maximum number of Skeletal Mages is increased by 2.Extraction

Diablo 4: All Druid Aspects and their locations

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The Druid is arguably the most versatile Diablo 4 class, and as a result, their Aspects are the most diverse. Whether you want to buff or alter the effects of your shapeshifting abilities, empower your animal companions, improve your nature magic, or strengthen your poison damage, there are Druid Aspects that you'll find useful.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AspectBonusSource
Aspect of Cyclonic ForceCyclone Armor also provides Physical Damage Reduction. In addition, Cyclone Armor will also be applied to all nearby allies.Collapsed Vault, Kehjistan
Aspect of Mending StoneThe duration of Earthern Bulwark is increased by 6 seconds. In addition, killing an enemy with Earth skills replenishes [X] of your active Earthen Bulwark's Barrier.Sealed Archives, Dry Steppes
Aspect of Metamorphic StoneBoulder is now a Core Skill and costs 60 Spirit to cast dealing [80-100]% of normal damage.Extraction
Aspect of Natural BalanceCasting a Storm Skill grants your Earth Skills [30.0-45.0]% Critical Strike Damage for 4 seconds. Casting an Earth Skill increases the Critical Strike Chance of Storm Skills by [8.0-12.0]% for 4 seconds.Extraction
Aspect of QuicksandDamage from Earth skills Slow enemies hit by [25-50]% for 5 seconds.Ferals' Den, Scosglen
Aspect of RetaliationYour Core skills deal up to [20-40]%[x] increased damage based on your amount of Fortify.Seaside Descent, Dry Steppes
Aspect of the AlphaYour Wolf Companions are now Werewolf Companions. Werewolf Companions deal [75-100]%[+] additional damage and can spread Rabies.Extraction
Aspect of the Blurred BeastWhile dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned enemies instantly dealing [60-90%] of the Poisoning damage to them.Extraction
Aspect of the Calm BreezeLucky Hit: Wind Shear has up to a [5-10]% chance to fully restore your Spirit.Grinning Labyrinth, Dry Steppes
Aspect of the Changeling's DebtDamaging a Poisoned enemy with a Werebear Skill will instantly deal [120-150]% of the Poisoning damage and consume the Poisoning.Conclave, Kehjistan
Aspect of the Dark HowlDebilitating Roar is now a Werewolf Skill. In addition, Debilitating Roar will Immobilize Poisoned enemies for [2.0-4.0] seconds.Extraction
Aspect of the Rampaging WerebeastThe duration of Grizzly Rage is increased by [1-5] seconds. In addition, Critical Strikes while Grizzly Rage is active increase your Critical Strike Damage by 10%[x] for the duration.Endless Gates, Hawezar
Aspect of the StampedeGain 1 additional Companion. In addition, your Companion Skills deal [10-20%] bonus damage.Extraction
Aspect of the TempestHurricane damage is increased by [7.0-15.0%] each second while active.Blind Burrows, Hawezar
Aspect of the Trampled EarthTrample now summons 6 Landslide pillars of earth during its duration that deal [70-80]% normal damage. Trample is now also a Nature Magic and Earth Skill.Extraction
Aspect of the UnsatiatedAfter killing an enemy with Shred, your next Werewolf Skill generates [20-30%] more Spirit and deals [20-30%] increased damage.Tormented Ruins, Fractured Peaks
Aspect of the Ursine HorrorPulverize is now also an Earth skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal [X] damage over 2 seconds.Belfry Zakara, Hawezar
Aspect of the WildrageYour Companions gain the bonuses from the Bestial Rampage Key Passive.Extraction
Assimilation AspectYou have 8% increased Dodge Chance versus enemies affected by Damage Over Time effects. When you Dodge you gain [5-10] of your Primary Resource. Extraction
Ballistic AspectWhen you have Fortify your Earth Skills gain +2 Ranks.Whispering Pines, Scosglen
Clashstone AspectEarth Skills deal [40-50%] more Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.Stockades, Scosglen
Dire Wolf's AspectGrizzly Rage now shapeshifts you into a Dire Werewolf. As a Dire Werewolf you gain [15-25%] Movement Speed instead of Damage Reduction and a [30-50%] Spirit cost reduction bonus. In addition, kills Heal you for 10% of your Maximum Life.Extraction
Earthguard AspectGain [15-25%] bonus amount to your next Earthen Bulwark for each enemy you Crowd Control up to a maximum of 100%.Extraction
Lightning Dancer's AspectLightning Storm Critical Strikes spawn 3 Dancing Bolts that seek enemies in the area dealing [X] Lightning damage.Extraction
Mangled AspectWhen you are struck as a Werebear you have a [20-30%] chance to gain 1 Spirit.Immortal Emanation, Fractured Peaks
Mighty Storm's AspectThe Earthen Might Key Passive also applies to your Storm Skills.Extraction
Nighthowler's AspectBlood Howl increases Critical Strike Chance by [5.0%-10.0%] In addition, Blood Howl also affects nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds.Forbidden City, Fractured Peaks
Overcharged AspectLucky Hit: Up to a [10-20%] chance when dealing Lightning damage to overload the target for 3 seconds, causing any direct damage you deal to them to pulse [X] additional damage to surrounding enemies.Mariner's Refuge, Scosglen
Runeworker's Conduit AspectCritical Strikes with Storm Skills charge the air around you for [1.0-2.0] seconds causing a Lightning Strike to periodically hit an enemy in the area for [X] Lightning Damage.Extraction
Seismic Shift AspectEarth Spike launches spikes in a line and has a [1.5-2.5] second Cooldown.Extraction
Shepherd's AspectCore Skills deal an additional [6.0-8.0%] damage for each active Companion.Bloodsoaked Crag, Dry Steppes
Skinwalker's AspectWhen you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain [X] Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.Fading Echo, Kehjistan
Storm Beast's AspectLucky Hit: Storm skills have up to a [X]% chance to grant 10 Spirit. Your base Storm Skills are now also Werewolf Skills.Extraction
Stormchaser's AspectTornado will seek up to [1-3] targets.Extraction
Stormclaw's AspectCritical Strikes with Shred deal [20-30]% of the damage dealt as Lightning Damage to the target and surrounding enemies.Anica's Claim, Fractured Peaks
Stormshifter's AspectWhile Hurricane is active, gain +2 Ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills.Crusader's Cathedral, Kehjistan
Symbiotic AspectWhen the Nature's Fury Key Passive triggers a free Skill, your non Ultimate Cooldowns of the opposite type are reduced by [4-8] seconds.Extraction
Vigorous AspectGain [10.0-15.0]% Damage Reduction while Shapeshifted into a Werewolf.Steadfast Barracks, Hawezar

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4, with Early Access available to fans that purchase the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. It's one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we've been having an absolute blast with it.

Image

Diablo 4: Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Sacrifice from your wallet to our Blessed Mother, the Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4 comes with a bunch of cosmetics, the Premium Battle Pass and 20 tier skips for you to enjoy.

Buy on:  Xbox | PC (Battle.net)

Brendan Lowry
Brendan Lowry

Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. You'll find him doing reviews, editorials, and general coverage on everything Xbox and PC. Follow him on Twitter.