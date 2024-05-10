Diablo 4: Everything you need to know about Tempering

Diablo 4 Season 4 is the start of a whole new Diablo 4 endgame for both Seasonal and Eternal Realms. Based on community feedback, the huge itemization update in Patch 1.4.0 brings two new endgame crafting systems. Tempering and Masterworking.



Whether you are playing the new Season, Loot Reborn, or playing on the Eternal Realm, you'll come across Tempering first as it's available as soon as you have access to the Blacksmith. Here's everything you need to know about this new crafting system.

What is Tempering in Diablo 4?

Image 1 of 2 Diablo 4 Tempering before and after (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Tempering manuals will give you more customization for your character and skills. Diablo 4 tempering before and after (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Tempering manuals will give you more customization for your character and skills.

Tempering is a way to add meaningful and fun affixes to your (non-Unique) items. It was bought in as part of a huge itemization overhaul that simplified Diablo 4 loot and gave the player more control over their gear and build. Tempering will replace the previous Blacksmith'Upgrade' system in Diablo 4.



Common loot will now fall with only core and basic stats, for example Strength and Attack Speed, so you can immediately see if an item is good for you or not at a glance. Overly specific conditional modifiers have been removed, for example 'Damage to Injured Enemies." You'll only see affixes that impact your build positively and with a higher uptime. Tempering is a system that you will use to add complexity to your items yourself, giving you more control and more possibilities with your build.



For example, if you are a Necromancer, you can use Tempering to add Skeletal Mage Damage or increase the area of effect for Corpse Explosion.

How do I Temper an item in Diablo 4

With Tempering you can add two affixes to a piece of gear, and you can do this at the Blacksmith in town, but first you'll need some Temper Manuals and you will need to have the right category of manual for the affix you are looking to work on. If you combine a certain Temper Manual with an item, it will add one of 4 affixes randomly.

What is a Temper Manual?

You'll need a Temper manual to complete Tempering at the Blacksmith (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

These are little books that drop naturally from most in-game content like killing bosses, completing Nightmare Dungeons and taking on the World Bosses. Temper Manuals contain a small collection of different 'recipes' for you to use at the Blacksmith.



Using Corpse Explosion as an example, if you want to increase the power of this you'll need to acquire a Profane Innovation Manual and take this to the Blacksmith with the item of gear you wish to use in your recipe. Profane Innovation is a Utility manual (so same as the Codex of Power categories for Legendary affixes). Utility means it can only be applied to Armor and not a Weapon.



In this example, the Profane Innovation Manual has the chance to apply 1 of 5 affixes to your armor, increasing the size of Corpse Explosion, Corpse Tendrils, Iron Maiden or Decrepify, or the duration of a Curse. If you don't like what you got, you can pray to the gods of RNGesus and roll again.

There is a 1 in 5 chance to increase the size of Corpse Explosion using this Tempering manual (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Each Tempering Manual only affects a small handful of spells, so getting the stat or affix you want is much easier than it used to be. The Temper Manuals you find will last until the end of the season you are in, or in the case of the Eternal Realm, forever — so use them, don't hoard them!

Tempering Durability

You cannot Temper an item indefinitely. You can only Temper an item until you are out of charges on an item, but don't worry you can always find new items or trade with friends. Players won't be able to add Tempered Affixes to Unique and Uber Unique Items.

How to unlock Tempering

Tempering is available to all players, in all all World Tiers as soon as they have the Blacksmith unlocked.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All Tempering Manuals

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Applies to Effect Worldly Endurance Helms, Chest Armor, Pants, Sheilds, Amulets +X Maximum Life +X% Total Armor X% Dodge Chance Natural Motion Boots and Amulets +X% Movement Speed +X% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite X% Mobility Cooldown Reduction X% Evade Cooldown Reduction Worldly Fortune All Armor, Shields, Amulets Lucky Hit: Up to a +X% Chance to Slow for 2 Seconds Lucky Hit: Up to a +X% Chance to Immobilize for 2 Seconds Lucky Hit: Up to a +X% Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds Lucky Hit: Up to a +X% Chance to Freeze for 2 Seconds Worldly Stability Rings, Amulets X% Resource Generation X% Resource Cost Reduction Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore +X% Primary Resource Natural Resistance Helms, Chest Armor, Pants, Sheilds, Amulets +X% Fire Resistance +X% Lightning Resistance +X% Cold Resistance +X% Poison Resistance +X% Shadow Resistance Natural Schemes All Armor, Shields, Amulets +X Thorns +X% Crowd Control Duration +X% Barrier Generation Natural Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Damage +X% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies +X% Damage to Close Enemies +X% Damage to Distant Enemies Elemental Surge Weapons Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +X Elemental Damage

Swipe to scroll horizontally Barbarian Tempering Manuals Name Applies to Effect Arsenal Finess Weapons, Gloves, Rings Amulets +X% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons+X% Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons+X% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons+X% Damage when Swapping Weapons Barbarian Control All Armor, Shields and Amulets +X Steel Grasp Count+X Upheaval Count+X% Stun Duration+X to Concussion Barbarian Motion Boots, Amulets +X% Movement Speed+X% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite+X% Lunging Strike Range•X% Charge Cooldown Reduction•X% Leap Cooldown Reduction Barbarian Protection All Armor, Shields and Amulets +X to Imposing Presence +X to Martial Vigor +X to Guttural Yell +X to Defensive Stance Barbarian Recovery All Armor, Shields and Amulets +X% Chance for Lunging Strike Projectiles to Cast Twice+X to Raid Leader+X to Invigorating Fury Barbarian Strategy All Armor, Shields and Amulets X% Ground Stomp Cooldown ReductionX% Iron Skin Cooldown ReductionX% Challenging Shout Cooldown ReductionX% Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction Barbarian Augments Weapons +X% Double Swing Size+X% Whirlwind Size+X% Frenzy Duration+X% Berserking Duration Berserking Finess Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Damage while Berserking is Active+X% Damage while Wrath of the Berserker is Active+X% Damage while War Cry is Active Bleed Augments Weapons +X% Rend Size+X% Rupture Size+X% Flay Duration+X to Pressure Point+X to Expose Vulnerability Brawling Efficiency Rings, Amulets •X% Brawling Cooldown Reduction•X% Kick Cooldown Reduction•X% War Cry Cooldown Reduction Demoltion Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings Amulets +X% Kick Damage+X% Charge Damage+X% Death Blow Damage+X% Damage while Iron Maelstrom is Active Furious Augments Weapons Bash Cleaves for +X% Damage+X% Hammer of the Ancients Size+X% Upheaval Size+X% Kick Effect Sandstorm Augments Weapons +X% Chance for Dust Devil Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Dust Devil Size Thorn Body All Armor, Shields and Amulets +X% Thorns while Fortified+X to Outburst+X to Tough as Nails Ultimate Efficiency — Barbarian Rings, Amulets Casting Ultimate Skills Restores +X Primary Resource•X% Call of the Ancients Cooldown Reduction•X% Iron Maelstrom Cooldown Reduction•X% Wrath of the Berserker Cooldown Reduction Wasteland Augments Weapons +X% Ground Stomp Size+X% Leap Size+X% Earthquake Size+X% Earthquake Duration Weapon Attunement — Barbarian Rings, Amulets X% Basic Resource Generation+X% Resource Generation with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons+X% Resource Generation with Dual-Wielded Weapons+X% Resource Generation with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons Weapon Mastery Efficiency Rings, Amulets X% Weapon Mastery Cooldown Reduction•X% Death Blow Cooldown Reduction•X% Rupture Cooldown Reduction•X% Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction

Swipe to scroll horizontally Druid Tempering Manuals Name Applies to Effect Companion Efficiency Rings, Amulets X% Companion Cooldown Reduction X% Wolves Cooldown Reduction X% Poison Creeper Cooldown Reduction X% Ravens Cooldown Reduction Companion Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Companion Damage+X% Wolves Damage+X% Poison Creeper Damage+X% Ravens Damage Companion Innovation All Armor, Shields, Amulets +X% Wolves Attack Speed+X% Ravens Attack Speed+X% Poison Creeper Duration+X% Ravens Size Druid Invigoration Rings, Amulets Casting Wrath Skills Restores +X Primary ResourceCasting Ultimate Skills Restores +X Primary Resource+X to Abundance+X to Clarity Druid Motion Boots, Amulets +X% Movement SpeedX% Trample Cooldown Reduction+X to Digitigrade Gait Earth Augments Weapons +X% Chance for Earth Spike Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Petrify Duration Earth Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Earth Damage+X% Earth Lucky Hit Chance+X% Earth Critical Strike Chance+X% Earth Overpower Damage+X% Boulder Damage Nature Magic Wall Helms, Chest Armor, Pants, Shields, Amulets X% Cyclone Armor Cooldown ReductionX% Earthen Bulwark Cooldown Reduction+X% Cyclone Armor Size+X% Earthen Bulwark Duration Shapeshifting Endurance Helms, Chest Armor, Pants, Shields, Amulets X% Blood Howl Cooldown ReductionX% Debilitating Roar Cooldown Reduction+X% Debilitating Roar Duration+X to Nature's Resolve Shapeshifting Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Werewolf Attack Speed+X% Rabies Damage+X% Trample Damage+X% Lacerate Damage+X% Werewolf Critical Strike Chance+X% Werebear Overpower Damage Storm Augments Weapons +X% Chance for Wind Shear Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Hurricane Size+X% Lightning Storm Duration+X% Hurricane Duration Storm Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Storm Damage+X% Hurricane Damage+X% Cataclysm Damage+X% Lightning Bolt Damage+X% Storm Critical Strike Chance Werebear Augments Weapons +X% Maul Size+X% Pulverize Size+X% Grizzly Rage Duration Werewolf Augments Weapons X% Shred Critical Strike Chance+X% Rabies Duration+X% Lacerate Duration Wrath Efficiency Rings, Amulets X% Hurricane Cooldown ReductionX% Boulder Cooldown ReductionX% Rabies Cooldown Reduction

Swipe to scroll horizontally Necromancer Tempering Manuals Name Applies to Effect Blood Augments Weapons +X% Hemorrhage Size+X% Blood Surge Size+X% Blood Lance Duration Blood Endurance Helm, Chest Armor, Pants, Shields, Amulets +X% Chance for Hemorrhage to Form Blood Orbs+X% Blood Orb Healing+X% Blood Mist DurationX% Blood Mist Cooldown Reduction Blood Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Blood Attack Speed +X% Blood Damage +X% Blood Overpower Damage +X% Damage while Fortified Bone Augments Weapons +X% Chance for Bone Splinters Projectiles to Cast Twice +X% Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice +X% Bone Spirit Size +X% Bone Storm Duration Bone Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Bone Damage +X% Bone Critical Strike Chance +X% Bone Critical Strike Damage +X% Bone Spirit Damage Necromancer Efficiency Rings, Amulets X% Ultimate Cooldown ReductionX% Golem Cooldown ReductionX% Bone Spirit Cooldown Reduction+X to Rapid Ossification Necromancer Invigoration Rings, Amulets +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast TwiceCasting Macabre Skills Restores +X Primary ResourceCasting Ultimate Skills Restores +X Primary Resource Necromancer Motion Boots, Amulets +X% Movement Speed+X% Chance for Blood Mist Projectiles to Cast Twice+X to Death's Approach Profane Cage Helm, Chest Armor, Pants, Shields, Amulets +X% Blight Effect+X% Corpse Tendrils Duration+X% Corpse Tendrils Size+X to Crippling Darkness Profane Finesse Helm, Chest Armor, Pants, Shields, Amulets +X% Damage to Enemies Affected by Curse Skills+X% Macabre Damage+X% Iron Maiden Damage+X% Corpse Tendrils Damage Profane Innovation All Armor, Shields, Amulets +X% Corpse Explosion Size+X% Corpse Tendrils Size+X% Iron Maiden Size+X% Decrepify Size+X% Curse Duration Shadow Augments — Decay Weapons +X% Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Decompose Size+X% Blight Size Shadow Augments — Execution Weapons +X% Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Reap Duration Shadow Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Shadow Damage Over Time+X% Darkness Damage+X% Desecrated Ground Damage+X% Corpse Explosion Damage Summoning Augments Weapons +X% Minion Attack Speed+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Skeleton Priest Effect Duration Summoning Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Summoning Damage+X% Skeletal Mages Damage+X% Golems Damage Thorn Army All Armor, Shields, Amulets +X% Thorns while FortifiedMinions Inherit +X% of Your ThornsSkeletal Warriors Inherit +X% of Your ThornsSkeletal Mages Inherit +X% of Your ThornsGolems Inherit +X% of Your Thorns Weapon Attunement — Necromancer Rings, Amulets X% Basic Resource Generation+X% Resource Generation with Scythes+X% Resource Generation with Shields

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rogue Tempering Manuals Name Applies to Effect Agility Efficiency Rings, Amulets X% Agility Cooldown ReductionX% Shadow Step Cooldown ReductionX% Caltrops Cooldown ReductionX% Dash Cooldown Reduction Alchemist Control Helms, Chest Armor, Pants, Shields, Amulets +X to Trick Attacks+X to Chilling Weight+X to Shadow Crash Basic Augments - Rogue Weapons +X% Chance for Puncture Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Heartseeker Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Forceful Arrow Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Invigorating Strike Duration+X% Heartseeker Duration Core Augments - Rogue Weapons +X% Twisting Blades Effect+X% Chance for Barrage Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Rapid Fire Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Penetrating Shot Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Flurry Size Cutthrout Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Cutthroat Damage+X% Cutthroat Attack Speed+X% Cutthroat Critical Strike Chance+X% Cutthroat Critical Strike Damage Daze Control All Armor, Shields, Amulets Lucky Hit: Up to a +X% Chance to Daze for 2 SecondsX% Smoke Grenade Cooldown Reduction+X% Smoke Grenade Duration Imbue Abundance Rings, Amulets +X Shadow Imbuement Count+X Poison Imbuement Count+X Cold Imbuement Count Marksman Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Marksman Damage+X% Marksman Critical Strike Chance+X% Marksman Critical Strike Damage+X% Rain of Arrows Damage Rogue Cloaking Helms, Chest Armor, Pants, Shields, Amulets X% Concealment Cooldown Reduction+X% Concealment Duration+X to Agile Rogue Invigoration Rings, Amulets X% Puncture Resource Generation+X% Invigorating Strike Effect+X to Innervation+X to Adrenaline Rush Rogue Motion Boots, Amulets +X% Movement Speed+X% Movement Speed from Blade Shift+X% Chance for Dark Shroud Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Shadow Step Duration+X to Stutter Step Rogue Recovery Helms, Chest Armor, Pants, Shields, Amulets +X% Chance for Flurry Projectiles to Cast Twice+X to Siphoning Strikes+X to Mending Obscurity Scoundrel Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Damage to Poisoned Enemies+X% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills+X% Imbued Damage+X% Trap Damage Specialist Evolution Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Damage per Combo Point Spent+X% Chance for Rain of Arrows Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Stun Grenade Size+X% Shadow Clone Duration+X% Inner Sight Duration Subterfuge Efficiency Rings, Amulets X% Subterfuge Cooldown ReductionX% Trap Cooldown ReductionX% Poison Trap Cooldown ReductionX% Dark Shroud Cooldown Reduction Trap Augments Weapons Traps Arm X Seconds Faster+X% Caltrops Size+X% Caltrops Duration+X% Poison Trap Duration Trickster Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Shadow Step Damage+X% Dash Damage+X% Shadow Clone Damage+X% Stun Grenade Damage

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sorcerer Tempering Manuals Name Applies to Effect Conjuration Efficiency Rings, Amulets X% Hydra Resource Cost ReductionX% Ice Blades Cooldown ReductionX% Lightning Spear Cooldown Reduction Conjuration Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Conjuration Damage+X% Hydra Damage+X% Ice Blades Damage+X% Lightning Spear Damage Frost Augments Weapons +X% Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Blizzard Size Frost Cage Helms, Chest Armor, Pants, Shields, Amulets X% Frost Nova Cooldown ReductionX% Chill Slow Potency+X to Cold Front Frost Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Cold Damage+X% Vulnerable Damage+X% Damage to Frozen Enemies+X% Blizzard Damage+X% Ice Spike Damage Pyromancy Augments Weapons +X% Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Incinerate Size+X% Meteor Size+X% Firewall Size Pyromancy Endurance Helms, Chest Armor, Pants, Shields, Amulets Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Heal +X Life+X% Flame Shield Duration+X to Warmth Pyromancy Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Fire Damage+X% Fire Damage Over Time+X% Pyromancy Attack Speed+X% Pyromancy Critical Strike Damage+X% Mastery Damage Shock Augments Weapons +X% Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice+X% Teleport Size Shock Finesse Weapons, Gloves, Rings, Amulets +X% Lightning Damage+X% Shock Critical Strike Chance+X% Shock Critical Strike Damage+X% Teleport Damage+X% Crackling Energy Damage Sorcerer Control All Armor, Shields, Amulets +X% Immobilize Duration+X% Stun Duration+X% Freeze Duration+X% Frost Nova Size Sorcerer Motion Boots, Amulets +X% Movement Speed+X% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an EliteX% Teleport Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer Stability Rings, Amulets +X to Invigorating Conduit+X to Frigid Breeze+X to Fiery Surge Ultimate Efficiency - SorcererRings Rings, Amulets Casting Ultimate Skills Restores +X Primary ResourceX% Deep Freeze Cooldown ReductionX% Inferno Cooldown ReductionX% Unstable Currents Cooldown Reduction

What is the difference between Tempering and Masterworking?

Tempering and Masterworking are two distinct mechanics introduced in Season 4 to enhance itemization and gear upgrading. Tempering lets you add up to two new affixes to your items. Masterworking is a very late game system that lets you increase the value of affixes on your gear, and that includes any affixes you have added with the Tempering system.

Diablo 4: Ultimate Edition The Ultimate Sacrifice from your wallet to our Blessed Mother, the Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4 comes with a bunch of cosmetics, the Premium Battle Pass and 20 tier skips for you to enjoy.. Buy on: Xbox | PC (Battle.net)

Diablo 4 is available on Xbox, Windows PC and Playstation consoles. It's one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and also available on Xbox Game Pass.